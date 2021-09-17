Google reportedly plans to add free channels to its smart TV platform

Mariella Moon
·1 min read

Chromecasts and other devices powered by Google TV might give users access to free television channels in the future. According to Protocol, Google has been in talks with free, ad-supported streaming television providers about the possibility of adding their channels to its smart TV platform. Those channels typically have a similar feel to traditional TV, and its shows will be interrupted by commercial breaks.

Protocol says Chromecast users might be able to browse live channels available to them through a dedicated menu similar to YouTube TV's. Meanwhile, smart TVs powered by the platform might show the free channels alongside other over-the-air programming that can be accessed with an antenna. The publication says that's similar to how companies like Samsung present free TV offerings on their own platforms. Samsung's free TV service has become so popular, other companies (including Roku and Amazon) started giving their customers access to hundreds of free channels, as well.

The addition of linear programming to Google TV could help make Chromecasts and smart TVs powered by the operating system a more enticing option for cord-cutters. Google could officially launch free streaming channels as soon as this fall, though it could also wait to announce the feature until its smart TV partners are also ready to do so next year. Protocol also says that while it's unclear what channels are making their way to the platform at this point, Google will likely strike deals that will give it access to "dozens of free channels" all at once.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nintendo Switch finally gets a feature it should have had at launch

    Nintendo operates very differently than any of its competitors. This is one of the many reasons that Nintendo is so beloved by so many gamers. At the same time, it is also why Nintendo drives us crazy so frequently. For example, Nintendo decided not to include Bluetooth audio on the Switch at launch. In fact, … The post Nintendo Switch finally gets a feature it should have had at launch appeared first on BGR.

  • AirPods Pro, iPads, and Apple Watch just got huge price cuts at Amazon

    You can always rely on two things happening every time Apple unveils new products. First, diehard Apple fans will all be giddy as they prepare to preorder them. Second, the rest of us will be giddy as we prepare to save a ton of money on Apple’s earlier models. Such is the case with Apple’s … The post AirPods Pro, iPads, and Apple Watch just got huge price cuts at Amazon appeared first on BGR.

  • The 6 most exciting new iPhone features coming in iOS 15

    A few days before the iPhone 13 arrives in stores on September 24th, Apple will officially release iOS 15 with a ton of new features. iOS 15 will arrive on September 20th and will be available as a free update for both iPhone users. Originally introduced at WWDC earlier this year, iOS 15 is chock-full … The post The 6 most exciting new iPhone features coming in iOS 15 appeared first on BGR.

  • Why Investing in Better-Built Blockchains Could Pay Off

    Ethereum may be the industry standard for blockchain applications, but users are also flocking to a growing number of faster, more efficient alternatives.

  • Amazon Loss of Executive to Microsoft Sets Up Potential Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it has hired a former Amazon.com Inc. cloud executive to run its cybersecurity operations, potentially setting in motion a legal battle between the two tech giants.Charlie Bell, who long reported to former Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy and oversaw the engineering teams working on AWS’s main software services, will become an executive vice president reporting to Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella. “Cybersecurity is one of the most challengin

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — starting at just $11

    Save big on fan-favorite products like bestselling leggings and mega-popular headphones.

  • Do this now to take all of the stress out of iPhone 13 preorders on Friday

    Preordering a new iPhone on launch day is often as exciting as it is frustrating. Apple has never made preordering its latest products especially simple, but that appears to be changing this year. iPhone 13 preorders officially open at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET on Friday, September 17th, but you can do much … The post Do this now to take all of the stress out of iPhone 13 preorders on Friday appeared first on BGR.

  • LG’s New 325-Inch 8K TV Takes Up the Whole Wall and Costs $1.7 Million

    The brand's new DVLED TVs feature anywhere from 2 million to 33 million LED diodes each.

  • Apple Just Announced Two New iPhones — Here’s How to Get Them

    The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro launch on September 24, but you can preorder them tomorrow.

  • Sony’s major PS5 update unlocks SSD slot for increased game storage

    Sony’s PlayStation 5 was a formidable next-generation console at launch, but there was one glaring omission. Unlike on the Xbox Series X, it wasn’t initially possible to upgrade the PS5’s storage with an M.2 solid-state drive. A slot for the drive is built into every console, but Sony explained that in order to use it, … The post Sony’s major PS5 update unlocks SSD slot for increased game storage appeared first on BGR.

  • Here’s how the iPhone 13’s battery life compares to iPhone 12

    Apple announced the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Tuesday. The lineup brings a number of notable changes to Apple’s flagship device, including smaller notches, brighter screens, and better cameras. But the most useful change might also be the least flashy. Each and every iPhone 13 model … The post Here’s how the iPhone 13’s battery life compares to iPhone 12 appeared first on BGR.

  • T-Mobile will start offering in-store phone repairs on November 1st

    T-Mobile stores will finally repair your phone in-shop starting on November 1st.

  • AMC Chief Expands Crypto Payments, Leaves Off Dogecoin

    AMC plans to also accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for movie tickets and concession transactions.

  • This Apple Business No One Is Talking About Is Becoming a Powerhouse

    There's little question that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has secured a place in business history. The success of the iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers, along with the company's growing ecosystem of services, has catapulted Apple into the annals of tech superstardom and driven its market cap to nearly $2.5 trillion, the highest of any publicly traded U.S. company. With the smartphone market nearing saturation, newer models and upgrades will only take Apple so far.

  • New Alexa smart home device turns any curtains into smart curtains for $99

    There are thousands of great smart home devices out there these days. Tens of thousands, even. But how many of them will actually wow you? The answer will obviously vary depending on who you ask, but the list is typically pretty short. Today, however, we’re going to introduce you to some of the coolest Alexa … The post New Alexa smart home device turns any curtains into smart curtains for $99 appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple Is Releasing Two Brand New iPads and They’re Already Available for Pre-Order

    All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Apple announced two brand new iPads during a virtual summit on Tuesday, both of which will release on […]

  • HBO Max Slashes Price In Half After HBO Leaves Amazon Channels, In Bid To Stem Expected Subscriber Losses

    WarnerMedia is offering a half-off discount on HBO Max now that HBO is no longer available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Today through September 26, the monthly subscription cost will be $7.49 for up to six months for anyone who had accessed HBO via the Channels platform. The discount is available to both new and […]

  • How to pre-order the new Sonos Beam with Dolby Atmos

    Sonos has finally debuted an upgraded, improved version of its popular Beam soundbar, and huzzah, we're getting Dolby Atmos. Here's how to pre-order.

  • Get Apple AirPods Pro for one of the lowest prices we've ever seen

    The Apple AirPods Pro are one of the most popular earbuds on the market—and right now you can get them at Amazon for one of their lowest prices ever.

  • Have $3,000? 3 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    These companies are benefiting from solid secular tailwinds, and their shares are still trading for cheap.