Google sensor lets you control your phone with the wave of a hand

The FCC has given permission for Google to develop radar technology to control smart devices through gestures - Google

A Google sensor that allows users to control their smartphones using hand gestures has been given the green light by regulators.

The Alphabet-owned company is developing a radar-based motion sensing device known as Project Soli that it wants to fit into smart devices.

The technology allows users to control everything from smartphones to fitness trackers by pressing "invisible buttons" in mid-air.

"Imagine an invisible button between your thumb and index fingers – you can press it by tapping your fingers together," says Google.

"Or a virtual dial that you turn by rubbing thumb against index finger. Imagine grabbing and pulling a virtual slider in thin air. These are the kinds of interactions we are developing and imagining."

The technology works by emitting a radar beam that can track hand movements in a three-dimensional space.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved Google's use of sensor technology in a filing this week after months of delays for the project.

In March, Google asked the FCC to allow its Soli radar to operate in the 57- to 64-GHz frequency band at power levels consistent with European Telecommunications Standards Institute but higher than permitted in the US.

However, Facebook said the high power levels used by Google's technology could interfere with existing technologies.

Sensor data showing four gestures performed by five users Credit: Google More

Both companies reached an agreement in September after Google reduced the level of power requested to US regulators.

The waiver notice, which was first reported by Reuters, noted that Soli poses "minimal potential of causing harmful interference" and states that this project is in the public interest.

Experts told the Telegraph that gesture command technology can be trained with the help of artificial intelligence so that devices are able to recognise an individual's gestures to unlock them.

Roy Kalawsky, director of advanced VR Research at Loughborough University, said gesture commands could also mean "big steps" towards giving people who are not able to use computer keyboards or hold smartphones access to a wider range of technologies.

He said: "It wouldn't be impossible to train a system to convert some of the gestures into meaningful commands for computer systems. It opens up their access to a wider range of technologies."

Dr Tae-Kyun Kim, leader of the Computer Vision and Learning Lab at Imperial College London, said that this technology represents "huge potential for technological breakthroughs".

He said: "We can take this to any machines and robots, where want to interact in a dexterous manner like using our own hands, in a remote or virtual environment."

Google has experimented with gesture control technology before, working with car manufacturer Ford in 2013 to allow users to open and close their car windows and control the air conditioning with a wave of the hand.