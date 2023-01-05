Google set to challenge India Android antitrust ruling at Supreme Court-source

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the sign of "Google for India", the company's annual technology event in New Delhi
Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra
·2 min read

By Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Google is preparing to approach India's Supreme Court within days to try to block a ruling by the country's antitrust watchdog that will force the U.S. company to change how it markets its Android platform, two people familiar with its strategy told Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October fined the Alphabet Inc unit $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in the market for Android which powers 97% of smartphones in India, a key growth region for the U.S. giant.

Google, however, has been worried about the Indian decision as the remedies ordered are seen as more sweeping than the European Commission's landmark 2018 ruling for imposing unlawful restrictions on Android mobile device makers. Google has challenged the record $4.3 billion fine in that case.

In India, Google is now gearing up to file a legal challenge at the Supreme Court within days as the antitrust watchdog's Jan. 19 deadline to implement changes to its model looms, the first source with direct knowledge said.

A spokesperson for Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Supreme Court approach will come after Google suffered a setback on Wednesday when a tribunal turned down its request to block the antitrust ruling. The company argued implementation of CCI's directives will hurt its long-standing business model and consumer interests.

Google believes some of CCI's directives cannot be implemented, and the company "has no other option" than approaching the Supreme Court for relief, the source added.

Google licenses its Android system to smartphone makers, but critics say it imposes restrictions like mandatory pre-installation of its own apps that are anti-competitive. The company argues such agreements help keep the operating system free.

The CCI ruled in October that Google's licensing of its Play Store "shall not be linked with the requirement of pre-installing" Google search services, the Chrome browser, YouTube or any other Google applications.

Separately, Google has alleged in its filings the CCI's investigation unit copied parts of a European 2018 ruling against the U.S. firm, Reuters has reported. The CCI and the European Commission have not responded to those allegations.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia sends more Arctic oil to China, India after sanctions

    Russia is sending more crude oil produced in the Arctic region to China and India, and at steeper discounts, after Europe slammed its doors shut on Russian supplies last month, trade sources and data show. Arctic grades Arco, Arco/Novy Port and Varandey do not normally head East but are now finding new homes further afield after the European Union, G7 nations and Australia introduced a price cap on Russian oil in December, on top of an EU embargo on Russian crude by sea. Arctic crude exports to India have steadily increased since May, with a record 6.67 million barrels loaded in November and 4.1 million barrels in December, Refinitiv data showed.

  • Goldman Strategists See Value Stocks Outperforming Again in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Value stocks could shine again this year as steadfastly hawkish central banks keep interest rates elevated and investors flee pricey technology shares, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate

  • The 10-Minute Kettlebell Workout To Increase Your Muscular Endurance

    While it's all good to boast about your 500-pound deadlift, one-rep max bench press, or other feats of muscle power and strength, these claims offer little benefit for daily life. Instead, what's more important in your ability to execute everyday activities—like carrying groceries, shoveling snow, or playing with your kids—is muscular endurance, a critical component of healthy aging. If you want to enhance your muscular endurance to perform physically demanding tasks for longer, we have you cove

  • 6 Easy (and Delicious) Ways to Use Less Sugar

    In partnership with Agave In The Raw.It's hard to find foods that don't contain added sugar these days. It's in everything from salad dressings to yogurts to savory foods like canned soup. All you have to do is check the ingredient list, and you likely will find a sugar source hidden in there. So while you may not intentionally be consuming sugar, you probably are–and your sugar intake can quickly add up (even if you aren't eating dessert every day.)When you eat high amounts of sugar at one time

  • Flossologie uses murals, massage chairs to take bite out of going to the dentist

    Dr. Dannica Brennan wants to take the bite out of going to the dentist. "The whole goal was to have a dental office that doesn't look, smell or feel like a dental office," said the former military dentist at MacDill Air Force Base. Mission accomplished! Her refreshing new concept is called Flossologie, which just opened in Tampa's Westchase neighborhood.

  • US settles with Mexican man arrested despite DACA status

    The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle announced the agreement Wednesday with Daniel Ramirez Medina, 29.

  • Walgreens Sales Fall as Demand for Covid Vaccines Wanes

    The drugstore chain swung to a quarterly loss due to previously disclosed $6.5 billion opioid settlement.

  • Twitter sued for $136,000 in overdue rent at San Francisco office as Musk's wealth shrinks

    According to a complaint, Twitter is late on rent at an office space on the edge of Chinatown in San Francisco.

  • Walgreens posts loss on $6.5 billion opioid litigation charge

    Walgreens and rivals CVS Health Corp and Walmart Inc in November last year agreed to pay about $13.8 billion to resolve thousands of U.S. state and local lawsuits accusing the pharmacy chains of mishandling opioid pain drugs. Walgreens, which had been relying on gains from administering COVID-19 vaccines to tide over losses from low prescription volumes due to the pandemic, has seen demand for the shots fall in recent quarters. Walgreens reaffirmed its 2023 adjusted profit forecast of $4.45 per share to $4.65 per share.

  • Post-holiday breakouts? Amazon is running a one-day sale on must-haves for clear skin

    From night creams to cleansers, stock up on the tools you need to get clearer skin.

  • Gold slips as caution sets in before key U.S. jobs data

    Gold prices slipped on Thursday from a near seven-month peak, as the dollar steadied and investors squared positions ahead of the closely watched U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,845.58 per ounce by 1247 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 13 in the previous session. Minutes from the Fed's Dec. 13-14 policy meeting released overnight showed policymakers were committed to tame inflation.

  • Nets’ Kyrie Irving says loss to Bulls is ‘a learning experience’

    Kyrie Irving says that Wednesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls is something to learn from.

  • Electric chair, firing squad's legality at S. Carolina court

    South Carolina's highest court will hear arguments Thursday on whether a newly organized firing squad or the old electric chair are legal ways to execute inmates in the state, which has been unable to obtain drugs for lethal injections. A lower court judge ruled in September that South Carolina lawmakers “ignored advances in scientific research and evolving standards of humanity and decency” when they passed a law effectively forcing condemned prisoners to choose between electrocution or the firing squad. The state appealed and the South Carolina Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday over whether the 2,000-volt electric chair or the bullets fired at the heart by a three-person firing squad violate state constitutional provisions against cruel and unusual punishment like those in the U.S. Constitution.

  • Nevada parents sue school district over daughter’s ‘pornographic’ assignment

    Two Las Vegas-area parents are suing the Clark County School District over an assignment they say their high school-aged daughter was required to complete, a lawsuit alleges.

  • Ex-NFL star claims ‘racist’ CEO urged him to sleep with co-workers, lawsuit says

    A former NFL star has filed a lawsuit alleging that the “racist” CEO of a New York-based metaverse corporation urged […] The post Ex-NFL star claims ‘racist’ CEO urged him to sleep with co-workers, lawsuit says appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Elon Musk may be facing more legal pain than he expects as companies sue for unpaid Twitter bills: ‘Creditors have legal remedies, too’

    A landlord, software company and transportation company have filed suits against Twitter to recoup overdue payments

  • "You Don't Owe Them Loyalty": This Gen X CEO Shared Her 3 Big Career Lessons, And As A Millennial, I Approve

    "Former CEO here. Here are three things I wish people had told me sooner."View Entire Post ›

  • Amazon is laying off over 18,000 workers, the largest job cut in the company's history

    Amazon is laying off the largest number of workers of any major tech company in recent months and more than initially thought.

  • Alan Dershowitz seeks to avoid fine in Lake, Finchem case, says he only consulted

    Dershowitz says he wasn't really part of the legal team representing Kari Lake and Mark Finchem in a federal lawsuit to ban voting machines in Arizona.

  • Judge orders proposed Rio Grande decree to be made public

    A U.S. judge serving as special master in the legal battle over management of the Rio Grande, one of North America’s longest rivers, has cleared the way for a proposed settlement to be made public. The federal government had sought to keep details of the agreement reached by Texas, New Mexico and Colorado sealed, but the judge rejected that request. The case has been pending before the U.S. Supreme Court for nearly a decade, and the stakes are escalating as much of the West grapples with persistent drought.