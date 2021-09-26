Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google will take a smaller cut when customers buy software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace, CNBC reported on Sunday.

The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. https://cnb.cx/2XZp7ep

"Our goal is to provide partners with the best platform and most competitive incentives in the industry. We can confirm that a change to our Marketplace fee structure is in the works and we'll have more to share on this soon," a Google Cloud spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

