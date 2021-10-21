Google to Slash Fee It Takes From App Subscriptions in Half

Mark Gurman
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is slashing the fees it takes from subscription services on its app store following pressure from developers and lawmakers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Beginning Jan. 1, the Google Play Store will charge third-party subscription apps a 15% commission, the company said Thursday. Previously, subscription apps were charged 30% for the first year, then 15% thereafter. Google also charged 15% for the first $1 million in revenue.

Google said it’s making the change because “customer churn makes it challenging for subscription businesses to benefit” from getting a discount in the second year. “Digital subscriptions have become one of the fastest-growing models for developers, but we know that subscription businesses face specific challenges in customer acquisition and retention,” Sameer Samat, a vice president at Google, said in a blog post.

The company also faces broader criticism that the Google and Apple Inc. app stores have grown too powerful and force developers to play by restrictive rules. Apple also charges 15% for subscriptions after the first year, but hasn’t lowered the cut from 30% in Year One.

Shares of popular subscription apps rallied on the news. Bumble Inc. and Match Group Inc., two developers of dating services, gained as much as 11%. Music streaming giant Spotify Technology SA rose as much as 4.7%.

Google Play apps that aren’t subscription-based will still have to share 30% of their revenue, but that drops to 15% for the first $1 million in revenue as well. The company says that 99% of developers qualify for a service fee of 15% or less.

Gaming revenue, the largest driver of both Google Play and App Store sales, won’t see much of an impact. That’s because most games use in-app-purchases, which are separate from subscriptions. Subscriptions typically apply to productivity services, media apps like newspapers and music services, and dating apps.

The company is also changing its fee structure for media apps. Earlier this year, Google launched a Play Media Experience program for select developers that charged a variable rate below 15% depending on the type of media app. The program will now make rates as low as 10% for those partners. Such apps require over 100,000 monthly active users, plus deep integration with several Google services and cross-device support.

Google’s apps business is much smaller than the one under Apple, which makes more money from iPhone customers. The search giant has made several attempts to expand the business on Android devices, including pushing its own premium smartphone Pixel line.

(Updates with share reaction in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Safe Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we take a look at 11 safe stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of safe stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Finding safe stocks can be an arduous task in the current volatile market. The onset of […]

  • Google lowers Play Store fees to 15% on subscription apps, as low as 10% for media apps

    Google is lowering commissions on all subscription-based businesses on the Google Play Store, the company announced today. Previously, the company had followed Apple's move by reducing commissions from 30% to 15% on the first $1 million of developer earnings. Instead of charging them 30% in the first year, which lowers to 15% in year two and beyond, Google says developers will only be charged 15% from day one.

  • 10 Stocks Making Moves on Financial Results

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks making moves on financial results. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks Making Moves on Financial Results. Investors are closely watching the third-quarter earnings season, with several big-cap companies releasing their financial results. Tesla, […]

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) third-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across search, ad and cloud businesses. A solid momentum across Android, Meet, Nest and Waymo is likely to have been a tailwind.

  • Apple Device Shortages Threaten Record-Setting Holiday Blitz

    (Bloomberg) -- Shoppers looking for Apple Inc. devices this holiday season are facing a chilly reality: Most everything they might want to buy will take weeks to arrive.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate Fi

  • BlackRock close to investing 500 million euros in Ionity -sources

    BlackRock is close to investing around 500 million euros ($582 million) in electric vehicle charging group Ionity, two people familiar with the matter said. Ionity, whose owners include Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW and Ford, in March said it was examining ways to expand its network of fast-chargers across Europe. Sources told Reuters in June that Royal Dutch Shell and Renault were among those interested in taking a 20-25% stake valued at 400-500 million euros.

  • Bolsonaro’s Privatization Talk Masks Struggle to Unload Petrobras Refineries

    (Bloomberg) -- For all President Jair Bolsonaro’s recent talk of privatizing Brazil’s crown jewel, oil giant Petrobras has struggled even to unload a handful of refineries. And its chances have never looked worse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forc

  • Analyst breaks down what’s ‘really exciting’ about Netflix

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung discuss Netflix and the streaming landscape with Nat Schindler, Bank of America Securities Research Analyst.

  • Intel Reports Earnings Thursday. What to Expect.

    Analysts expect Intel to report adjusted earnings of $1.11 a share and sales of $18.23 billion, according to FactSet.

  • Let Go of These 4 Toxic Stocks Right Away

    Steer clear of toxic stocks like SRI, ILMN, TPIC and JD to safeguard your portfolio from losses.

  • AT&T Is Delivering on Earnings. Investors Won’t Give the Stock Much Credit.

    The company reported a strong third quarter. But investors have been burned in the past, and the stock remains in transaction limbo.

  • BP calls for investment in long-term energy deals, storage to meet future demand

    Global energy major BP called on Thursday for more investments in longer term energy contracts, storage and the diversification into various fuels to build a robust energy system in future. The call comes after coal, oil and gas prices surged to all-time or multi-year highs in recent weeks hammering utilities and consumers from Europe to China, raising inflationary pressures and putting at risk a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think the real question is not about how it looks today because, in general, things are being supplied today, I think the question is what would it look like as we head into the winter months," BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said at the Indian Energy Forum.

  • The Second U.S. Bitcoin ETF Is Set to Start Trading Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- The second-ever U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund is set to launch on Friday.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy fund will begin trading on the Nasda

  • Apple to Make Unvaccinated Office Workers Face Daily Covid-19 Testing: Report

    The reported new rules mark a tightening of the tech giant's Covid-19 protocols without imposing a mandate for employees to be fully vaccinated.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Coal and Iron Pile Up in South Africa on Rail Constraints

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightKumba Iron Ore Ltd.’s struggle in getting supplies to ports is further highlighting the constraints South Africa faces in exporting key commodities inc

  • AutoNation Gobbles Up Used Cars to Turn Profit Amid Chip Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- AutoNation Inc., the country’s largest car-dealer chain, posted better-than-expected third-quarter profit by pivoting to used-vehicle sales as an ongoing chip shortage choked off the supply of new inventory.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern Architectu

  • Ally Is Giving Credit Cards Another Go With Fair Square Financial

    (Bloomberg) -- Ally Financial is giving the world of credit cards another go. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe auto-lending giant said on Thursday it’s agreed to pay $750 million for credit-card

  • Here's What Investors Should Know Heading Into Chegg's Q3 Earnings

    Economies have made progress in reopening despite the coronavirus pandemic, and institutions of higher learning are bringing students back to campus after a year of remote learning. Investors are interested to learn how these changes have impacted activity on the online student learning platform Chegg (NYSE: CHGG). The company definitely benefited at the pandemic onset when millions of students were sent home to learn remotely.

  • PayPal Shows ‘Super App’ Ambitions With Pinterest Pursuit

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc.’s pursuit of Pinterest Inc. would be a giant leap away from its longtime image as a mere online checkout button.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightFor months, PayPal