Google will start erasing location data for abortion clinic visits

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to strip federal abortion rights in the U.S., many people are questioning how the apps they use every day might suddenly be turned against them.

As concerns mount over the endless well of data that tech companies built an entire industry around, Google is taking at least one step to mitigate some potential harm related to location tracking.

The company announced Friday in a blog post that it would remove location history data about some "particularly personal" places from a Google account shortly after someone visits. Locations that will have their data deleted include "medical facilities like counseling centers, domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, cosmetic surgery clinics, and others," according to the blog.

Google also noted that Fitbit users who use the device's companion software as a period tracker currently must delete those entries one by one, but an easier way to "delete multiple logs at once" is on the way.

The change to location history will go into effect in the next few weeks, emptying one potential bucket of data that law enforcement could demand from the company. Google notes that its location history feature is off by default for people who use its services, but if you're not sure about that, it's always worth double-checking what personal information you're actively sharing with tech's data brokers — particularly now.