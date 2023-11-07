London transport: Google Street View goes underground on the Tube

BBC
·1 min read
0

Google Street View is to go underground in London and capture 360-degree images of Tube stations.

About 30 stops - including Waterloo, Kings Cross St Pancras and Green Park - will be featured on the interactive panoramic maps.

Transport for London (TfL) said the collaboration is to help people better plan their journeys.

Recognisable human faces will be automatically blurred by the technology.

Google will soon start collecting Street View imagery between 10:00 and 16:00 over the next few weeks with posters placed at stations to let customers know when it is going on.

TfL said the project will allow customers to get a better sense of the layout of the stations as well as identify key facilities such as toilets and help points.

The images will then be launched throughout 2024.

Google previously covered three London stations in 2012, London Bridge, Victoria and Paddington, however, the new shots are expected to be more thorough and up-to-date.

In 2011 the Tate Britain on Millbank was also explored by its cameras.

The full list of stations in this round are:

  • Baker Street

  • Bank/ Monument

  • Bond Street

  • Camden Town

  • Canada Water

  • Canary Wharf

  • Canning Town

  • Cannon Street

  • Custom House

  • Embankment

  • Euston

  • Euston Square

  • Farringdon

  • Green Park

  • Hammersmith

  • Highbury and Islington

  • King's Cross St. Pancras

  • Liverpool Street

  • London Bridge

  • Moorgate

  • Old Street

  • Oxford Circus

  • Paddington

  • South Kensington

  • Stratford

  • Tottenham Court Road

  • Victoria

  • Waterloo

  • Westminster

  • Whitechapel

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Recommended Stories