Google strikes content deals with 300 European publishers

FILE - The logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris, on Nov. 18, 2019. Google said Wednesday, May11, 2022, that it has struck licensing deals with 300 European publishers, in its latest effort to comply with a recently introduced EU copyright law. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — Google said Wednesday that it struck licensing deals with 300 news publishers in Europe in its latest effort to comply with a recently introduced European Union copyright law.

The tech giant signed the agreements with national, local and specialist news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland and said discussions with many others are ongoing.

It didn't disclose how much it's paying or give names of the news outlets.

European Union countries have been adopting into local law a 2019 EU directive granting publishers additional rights over their content.

The new law allows search engines like Google to link to and use snippets of news content, while giving publishers new rights when extended previews are used online.

It doesn’t, however, specify where the line between the two lies. The agreements are aimed at avoiding costly and lengthy lawsuits over that distinction.

Google last year announced copyright deals with several large German publications and a group of French news publishers.

The company also said it's rolling out a new tool to offer licensing agreements to thousands of other European publishers, starting in Germany and Hungary.

The tool's licensing offers “are based on consistent criteria which respect the law and existing copyright guidance, including how often a news website is displayed and how much ad revenue is generated on pages that also display previews of news content," Sulina Connal, Google's director of news and publishing partnerships, said in a blog post.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • French court investigates Interpol chief over torture claims

    French judges at the Paris Tribunal on Wednesday opened an investigation into torture allegations against Interpol President Maj. Gen. Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi of the United Arab Emirates. Two British citizens, Matthew Hedges and Ali Issa Ahmad, who had both been detained in the UAE before al-Raisi was elected president of the France-based world police agency, on Wednesday gave evidence against him at the Specialized Judicial Unit for Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes of the Paris Tribunal, their lawyers said.

  • High inflation leaves food banks struggling to meet needs

    Kendall Nunamaker and her family of five in Kennewick, Washington, faced impossible math this month: How to pay for gas, groceries and the mortgage with inflation driving up prices? Food banks across America say those economic conditions are intensifying demand for their support at a time when their labor and distribution costs are climbing and donations are slowing. For many families like the Nunamakers, food insecurity became a painful surprise.

  • Former La. police boss faces contempt in Ronald Greene probe

    Lawmakers investigating the deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene voted unanimously Wednesday to hold the former head of the Louisiana State Police in contempt for defying a subpoena and refusing to turn over the handwritten journals he kept while leading the state's premier law enforcement agency. The decision to hold former Col. Kevin Reeves in contempt — and fine him $5,000 — marks a dramatic escalation in the bipartisan committee’s probe of the alleged cover-up in Greene's 2019 death. The vote comes a day after the three-year anniversary of the fatal arrest on a rural roadside outside Monroe, where troopers beat, stunned and dragged Greene following a high-speed chase.

  • U.S. Senate panel advances bill to help FTC fight deception, fraud

    U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday sent to the Senate floor a Democratic-backed bill that would allow the Federal Trade Commission to force deceptive companies to return money to victims. The Senate Commerce Committee split 14-14 along party lines to advance the bill, which would restore a power stripped from the FTC in a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year. It was formally introduced in the Senate, where Democrats have narrow control, last week with only Democratic sponsors.

  • Man to face charges of killing mother at sea for inheritance

    A 28-year-old man who was rescued from a raft off the coast of New England in 2016 after his boat sank awaited arraignment Wednesday on charges he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate. Nathan Carman was expected to be arraigned in federal court in Rutland on multiple fraud charges and a first-degree murder charge in the death of Linda Carman. Authorities allege in the indictment unsealed Tuesday that Carman also killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 as part of a scheme to obtain money and property from his grandfather’s estate, but he was not charged with that killing.

  • Guinea opposition parties reject junta's proposed 39-month transition timeline

    Guinea's main opposition parties have rejected the ruling military junta's proposed 39-month democratic transition timeline, they said in a statement on Wednesday. Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the junta that took power in a coup last September, said this month that it would probably take more than three years for the West African country to transition back to civilian rule. He told state television that after political consultations he was considering a transition of 39 months - the first time he has proposed a timeline.

  • Retired AP photographer Ut gives pope 'Napalm Girl' photo

    Retired Associated Press photographer Nick Ut met Wednesday with Pope Francis and gave him a copy of his Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of a young Vietnamese girl running naked down the road after a napalm attack. Ut and Kim Phuc Phan Thi, whose terror the AP photographer captured on June 8, 1972 during the Vietnam War, greeted Francis at the end of his general audience Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the iconic image. Kim Phuc, who later resettled in Canada and raised a family there, had met the former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio several years ago in his native Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she had travelled as part of her work as a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. culture agency.

  • Russia's war on Ukraine began with a satellite internet cyberattack

    The US, UK and EU have blamed Russia for a cyberattack that knocked out satellite internet service an hour before the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Kris Jenner Is 'Sworn To Secrecy' on Details of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

    The matriarch of the Kardashian family, who launched a calming new scent with her cleaning line Safely, tells PEOPLE why she's not saying a word when it comes to the upcoming family wedding

  • Fox disputes reporting regarding Tom Brady’s contract

    A couple of companies owned by Rupert Murdoch apparently are at odds over the specifics of Tom Brady‘s broadcasting deal with Fox. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, a publication owned by Murdoch’s News Corp., reported on Tuesday that Fox will pay Brady $375 million on a 10-year deal that commences when he retires [more]

  • London bus ad with Pakistan founder is from publicity campaign before Imran Khan became PM

    Social media posts shared thousands of times criticise Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for having a picture of himself printed on the side of a London bus. They contrast this with an illustration of Pakistan's founder that purportedly featured on a bus during the tenure of his predecessor Imran Khan. However, while Sharif's image genuinely appeared on London buses after he came to power in April 2022, the picture of Pakistan's founder was taken during a publicity campaign in 2017, befor

  • Meet the 'most handsome man in China' — a Tibetan yak herder who's threatening to sue online critics for claiming he's just a pretty face

    Tibetan herder Dingzhen Zhenzhu is hitting back at his critics who have mocked him for being the epitome of superficiality in China.

  • Azuki NFT Founder Admits to Abandoning Past Projects

    The project’s floor price has dropped dramatically following the news.

  • Countries with lower-than-expected vaccination rates show unusually negative attitudes to vaccines on Twitter

    Social media sites like Twitter have been a major source of both true and false information regarding COVID-19 vaccines. MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea In countries with lower-than-expected COVID-19 vaccination rates, mentions of side effects and negative emotions dominated overall social media discourses on COVID-19 vaccines, according to our new research published in the journal Vaccines. Our team wanted to

  • Musk says he’s ‘aligned’ with EU approach to digital rules

    Elon Musk, who is offering to buy Twitter, has given his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc's single market chief.

  • The metaverse is inevitable — we have been heading toward it for a long time. This is the good and the bad when the physical and virtual worlds collide

    Thanks to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, “metaverse” became such a buzzword in late 2021 that you couldn’t miss it unless you lived under a rock. In addition to the 1992 science fiction novel “Snow Crash,” whose writer Neal Stephenson coined the term, the metaverse was the topic of the dystopian novel/movie “Ready Player One” and inspired a number of articles including this amazing piece by venture capitalist Matthew Ball. The presentation ended with an opportunity to purchase one of her physical paintings we saw in the gallery.

  • NBA Youngboy Demands Atlantic Records 'Ban' His Music From All YouTubers

    NBA Youngboy has had enough of YouTubers swiping his content for their page.

  • Elon Musk gets Twitter’s Trump ban all wrong

    Elon Musk wants to reinstate the Twitter account of former president Donald Trump, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO said at a Financial Times event on May 10. Musk, who is in the process of buying the popular social media website, said he disagrees with the decision to ban Trump from Twitter for inciting the violent takeover of the US Capitol last Jan. 6, a riot in which 150 law enforcement officers were injured and at least two killed, alongside several rioters.

  • Outrank in organic search with these 5 SEO tactics

    Learn the secrets to driving your SEO success. The post Outrank in organic search with these 5 SEO tactics appeared first on Search Engine Land.

  • Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs Enters New Chapter at Sephora: ‘The Future Is Beautiful’

    The new-and-improved product lineup debuts on June 9 at select Sephora stores and online.