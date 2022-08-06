Google Sued for Nixing Free Workspace Software to Early Adopters

Robert Burnson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google was sued by an early adopter of its Workplace cloud productivity software who claims the company reneged on a promise to provide it with free access to the program for life.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Google Workplace, formerly known as Google Apps and G Suite, provides a host of services including Gmail, Calendar, Drive for storage and Google Docs for content creation. Some of the programs are free to all, but enterprise features such as custom email addresses and shared Drive storage cost extra.

The Stratford Company LLC sued on behalf of all early adopters who were lured to use the software in its early stages, allowing Google to fine-tune it and then sell it for a fee. In exchange Stratford Company said the early adopters were promised a free version of Workspace as long as Google offered it.

In 2012, Google started charging new customers $12 a month to use the software. Then, in 2022, Google notified legacy users that they would also be charged, although it later excluded non-business users of the software.

“Google’s abandonment of the credo ‘don’t be evil’ is well-illustrated in this case,” Stratford Company said in the complaint, filed Friday in San Jose federal court. “Google, as the better part of a conglomerate worth nearly two trillion dollars, breaks a promise to loyal customers who helped Google develop a profitable product, in order to pad its already grossly outsized profits.”

Stratford company is seeking class-action status for all the early adopters and damages to be determined at trial, but more than $5 million.

Google didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment, sent after regular business hours.

The case is The Stratford Company LLC v. Google LLC, 5:22-cv-4547, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • eBay vs. Amazon: What's the Difference?

    Deciding between eBay vs. Amazon can be challenging. See our guide reviewing the pros and cons of selling with each of these giant online retailers.

  • Honus Wagner baseball card sells for record $7.25 million

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out headlines of a Honus Wagner baseball card selling for a record $7.25 million.

  • Step aside, FAANMGs. This new crop of tech companies are the ones to watch for the next decade.

    Companies including Zscaler and MongoDB are growing quickly, even in the face of significant headwinds including higher interest rates.

  • Illinois Wins End to 50-Year Oversight of State Employment

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court in Chicago ended five decades of oversight of Illinois government employment practices, citing the state’s progress in addressing its “embarrassing history” of political patronage and corruption.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in

  • Google and Chevron invest in nuclear fusion startup TAE

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle breaks down why Google and Chevron are teaming up to invest in a nuclear fusion startup and what the timeline looks like for the project.

  • California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc on Friday lost a court appeal to move to private arbitration a case over alleged caste discrimination in its Silicon Valley offices, where managers of Indian descent are accused of bias against a fellow employee from India. It had argued to a California appeals court that the state's Civil Rights Department, which had brought the case on behalf of a worker identified under the pseudonym John Doe, should be subjected to an employment arbitration agreement signed by Doe.

  • 3 Reasons Why Lam Research Is a Great Long-Term Investment

    Demand from chipmakers for Lam Research's (NASDAQ: LRCX) tools drove its stock price to all-time highs by mid-January 2022. However, the stock has underperformed since reaching those highs amid labor shortages, COVID-19-related supply chain constraints, industrywide shortages, and rising logistics costs.

  • Fastest-charging electric cars of 2022

    Want to save time at the EV charging station? These electric cars can put energy back into the battery the quickest at a DC fast charger.

  • TikTok Pares Pandemic-Era Perks in Return to Office Push

    TikTok is getting rid of pandemic-era perks including daily meal stipends for many employees, according to people familiar with the situation, as the company pushes staff to work more from its offices. TikTok announced its return to office policy July 11, requiring that employees come in at least two times a week but encouraging them to do so three times a week.

  • Alphabet Shows Once Again Why It Is the Best FAANG Stock to Own

    Late last week, we saw many FAANG stocks report their second-quarter results. While stalwarts like Amazon and Apple pleased investors with their earnings, I was most interested in how Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) -- Google's parent company -- is performing with its advertising business in the middle of a slowing economy. Here's why its second-quarter earnings show once again why Alphabet is the best FAANG stock to own right now.

  • Blinken Visits Philippines to Boost Alliance Amid China Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seek to bolster America’s alliance with the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a two-day visit to Manila as tensions between the US and China spike.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Ja

  • Crypto companies spend upwards of $2.4 billion on sports marketing

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer breaks down a new report that found crypto companies have spent billions of dollars towards sports marketing.

  • Moody's cuts Italy's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'

    Draghi, dubbed "Super Mario" due to his long career as a financial problem solver, had helped shape Europe's tough response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had boosted the country's standing in financial markets during his tenure. "Risks to Italy's credit profile have been accumulating more recently because of the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and domestic political developments, both of which could have material credit implications," Moody's said. The agency affirmed Italy's sovereign rating at Baa3.

  • Argentina Vows End of Money Printing to Battle 60% Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s new Economy Minister Sergio Massa pledged to stop printing money that helps fuel runaway inflation, outlining his strategy to turn around the country’s deepening crisis. Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeMassa rolled out his economic roadmap Wednesday night after being sworn in by President A

  • Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson flexes $1,000 tip on Twitter. Here's how fans reacted.

    Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson recently left a generous tip, along with a hilarious note.

  • Taiwan's marine shippers, airlines re-route to avoid China's military exercises, and costs will rise

    Taiwan's airlines and marine shippers went about their normal business on Thursday despite Chinese military exercises on all sides of the island, but re-routing and possible delays to avoid danger are expected to further raise transport costs that have already been propped up by pandemic-fuelled price surges. Transport operators in Taiwan, which sits along one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, are likely to change routes, in line with government guidance issued in Taipei on Wednesday to avo

  • Virgin Galactic Tumbles After Delaying Commercial Service Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares dropped after the space tourism company again delayed its commercial service, calling for a launch in the second quarter of 2023.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThe startup had previously disappointed investors by pushing back the launch, once planned for the third, then f

  • Voting in Tennessee on Thursday: What to know about primary elections

    All 9 of the state's congressional district are up for election, and the Democrats will determine their candidate for governor.

  • Sony's LinkBuds S with Ambient Listening Modes are at an All-Time Low Price on Amazon

    You'll also score free shipping and get your pick of black or white for the color. Essentially via the companion Sony Headphones app (available for Android or iOS), it can learn which modes you prefer for different environments and adjust on the fly. At this discounted price, Sony's LinkBuds S offer a vibrant audio mix and an overall experience that works across platforms, whether Android or iOS.

  • Former Centerview banker sues firm for records over pay clash

    David Handler, a veteran banker who had built Centerview Partners' technology advisory business, has filed a lawsuit against his former employer to obtain records that would help determine how much he should have earned. The lawsuit, filed this week in the Delaware Court of Chancery, came after Handler launched his own technology-focused mergers and acquisitions advisory firm in Silicon Valley. Handler is seeking access to Centerview's books and records, including the firm's financial statements from 2008 to 2022, so he can work out his fair compensation, according to the lawsuit.