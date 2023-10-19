Google taps gen-AI to help users in India search through government welfare schemes

Image Credits: Artur Widak/NurPhoto / Getty Images

Google announced a bunch of generative AI-focused tools in India at its Google for India event. The features include visual results like images and videos and information on government schemes.

Google said today that in the coming weeks, users will be able to get summaries of more than 100 government-led schemes in India. The feature will provide information to users in both Hindi and English.

The search giant said that it is making search generative experiments (SGE) in India more localized and visualized by showing images and videos in the results. For instance, if a person searches for "How to drape a saree," they will get step-by-step instructions for different styles of draping. Plus, the results will also include a video.

The company said that while searching for local information such as things to do in a city you are traveling, the search generative experience (SGE) will also list useful user reviews. For example, if you search "Is Jaipur fort wheelchair friendly?" the generative-AI search-powered result will surface user reviews related to that.

Notably, Google Maps already marks wheelchair-friendly places and businesses on the app. Recently, the company also launched indications for wheelchair-friendly shopping routes on Maps.

In August, Google expanded the search generative experience (SGE) to India with a toggle for users to switch from Hindi to English without leaving the results page. The company said at that time that ads would appear in dedicated slots in generative-AI powered search results.

