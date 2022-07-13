Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harri Weber
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sundar Pichai
    Indian-American business executive, CEO of Google & Alphabet Inc

Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported.

Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai. The chief Googler went on to say the company would consolidate "where investments overlap" and streamline its processes. Effectively, Google is calling on its staff to work harder, or else.

Tech companies of all shapes and sizes have laid off workers in the face of a looming recession. That includes Google, Microsoft, Tesla and other corporate giants, as well as comparatively much smaller businesses like Bird, Rivian and Coinbase. Pichai's memo did not mention layoffs, but phrases like "streamlining" and "consolidating" tend to evoke such things.

Alphabet, for its part, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the memo. Its first-quarter net profit swooned 8% year over year to $16.44 billion. The company will report its second-quarter earnings on July 26.

Recommended Stories

  • Google plans to scale back hiring this year: report

    Joining a long list of tech firms, Alphabet Inc.'s Google intends to reduce hiring for the rest of 2022 with the threat of recession, company Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said in an email to staff Tuesday. "Moving forward, we need to be more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we've shown on sunnier days," Pichai wrote in an email viewed by Bloomberg. "In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes." Go

  • Google to Slow Hiring for Rest of This Year

    Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tells employees in memo to be “more entrepreneurial” as search giant becomes the latest tech company to either pull back on new hires or trim staff.

  • A robot pony maker backed by Chinese EV giant Xpeng raises $100M

    Xpeng Robotics, a bionic robot maker affiliated with Xpeng, just raised an impressive $100 million in a Series A round led by IDG Capital, at a time when venture investments are slowing in China. It's unclear how much control Xpeng has over Xpeng Robotics following the latest round. "I also believe that in the future, manufacturers of smart cars will also be manufacturers of smart robots... As part of our mission as a technology innovator and explorer, we will continue to provide support to Xpeng Robotics."

  • Three Arrows Liquidators Win Power to Subpoena Absent Founders

    (Bloomberg) -- Three Arrows Capital liquidators won permission to subpoena founders Kyle Davies and Zhu Su -- whose whereabouts remain unknown -- along with banks and digital asset exchanges tied to the cryptocurrency hedge fund.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationA fe

  • Investors' Next Worry? What Wednesday's CPI Will Bring

    We're hearing chatter that the CPI could hit the 10% levels, although I believe that is highly unlikely.

  • Tianqi Lithium CEO Ha on Hong Kong Listing, Strategy, Outlook

    Frank Ha, chief executive officer of Tianqi Lithium Corp., discusses the company's stock listing in Hong Kong, its strategy and outlook. Tianqi raised about HK$13.5 billion ($1.7 billion) after pricing its second listing at the top of a marketed range, cementing the Asian financial hub's largest share sale this year. The Chengdu-based company raised 735 million yuan ($110 million) in a Shenzhen&nbsp;initial public offering in 2010. Tracing its history to the construction of its first lithium carbonate plant in 1992, Tianqi mines lithium in Australia and produces lithium compounds and derivatives in China, a&nbsp;prospectus&nbsp;shows.&nbsp;Ha speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Has Saudi Arabia Reached Peak Oil Capacity?

    The Western world is increasingly hoping that Saudi Arabia will open the taps, but the Kingdom may, in fact, be at or near its oil production capacity

  • Twitter just filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk. It's using the famous poop emoji tweet against him.

    In a lawsuit against Musk filed Tuesday, Twitter included screenshots of what it called "disparaging" tweets that Musk had posted to the platform.

  • Read the memo Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent to staff announcing a hiring slowdown for the rest of the year

    Google will be slowing its pace of hiring for the rest of 2022. It'll focus on hiring engineering, technical and other "critical roles" through 2023.

  • Rocklin files new legal challenge to Loomis Costco

    After a Placer County Superior Court judge ruled partly in Rocklin's favor in its initial lawsuit opposing a new Costco store in neighboring Loomis, the city has filed a new legal challenge.

  • Klarna confirms $800M raise as valuation drops 85% to $6.7B

    European fintech Klarna has confirmed that it has raised $800 million at a pretty hefty valuation drop. Rumors have been circulating for at least the past month that Sweden-based Klarna, best known as a "buy now, pay later" service provider, was seeking to raise new funds. Initial reports suggested this valuation would be in the region of $15 billion, representing a sharp decline on its $45.6 billion valuation exactly a year ago.

  • The best Prime Day tech deals from Apple, Samsung, Bose and more

    Whether you need a bigger screen for your favorite shows or a more compact way to listen to music, these Prime Day tech deals let you save big.

  • The 9 best Amazon Prime Day TV deals right now, including all-time low prices on Samsung and Sony displays

    If you're looking to upgrade your TV, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to shop. Here are the best TV deals available now, including OLED models.

  • Missing 3AC cofounder Su Zhu reappears on Twitter to break his silence and accuses the firm’s bankruptcy administrator of entrapment

    Su Zhu briefly reappears in the corporate whodunit to explain his disappearance and empty Singapore offices as a hearing in New York took place on Tuesday.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Covid hospitalizations double since May, driven by BA.5

    Hospitals across the country are bracing for another surge in Covid-19 patients as the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.5 sweeps the nation. “Statewide,

  • Elon Musk and Twitter are facing a complicated legal battle. Here are 5 ways it could end

    With Musk trying to get out of his multibillion-dollar Twitter deal, experts agree that both parties now face a complicated path ahead

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackChairman Bob Martin is taking over immediatel

  • Satoshi Wept: How Crypto Replayed the 2008 Financial Crisis

    It only took 13 years for crypto to recreate the same kind of financial crisis it was designed to prevent. Here’s how it (almost) all went down.

  • Tesla laying off 229 Autopilot workers, shuttering San Mateo office, filing confirms

    Tesla is laying off 229 data annotation employees who are part of the company's larger Autopilot team and is shuttering the San Mateo, California office where they worked, according to a California regulatory filing. TechCrunch previously reported that nearly 200 employees were being laid off, according to sources who talked to TechCrunch on condition of anonymity. Bloomberg was the first to report the layoffs, which have now been confirmed via a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice.