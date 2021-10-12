Google and Temasek back Indian neobank Open in $100 million fundraise

Manish Singh
·4 min read

Google has invested in Bangalore-based Open, becoming the latest high-profile investor to back a neobanking platform.

Open said on Tuesday it has raised $100 million in a Series C financing round. Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek led the round, and Google and Japan's SBI Investment (not to be confused with SoftBank or India's SBI bank) as well as existing investors Tiger Global and 3one4 Capital participated in it.

The new round, which brings the four-year-old startup’s all-time raise to $137 million, values Open at $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter. TechCrunch reported in June that Open was in talks with Temasek and Google among others to raise $100 million.

Another round is already in the works and investors such as Visa are likely to join, another source familiar with the matter said.

Open operates a neo-bank that offers small and medium-sized businesses as well as enterprises nearly all the features of the bank with additional tools to serve the needs of a business. Millions of small and medium sized businesses in India struggle with maintaining multiple bank accounts, bookkeeping of their daily spending, and bandying out payments to employees.

The startup, which has partnerships with over a dozen top banks in India, says more than 2 million businesses are using its platform.

In recent quarters, Open has expanded its offerings. The startup now provides its neobanking technology to banks in a white-label licensing arrangement, who then sell it to their customers, said Anish Achuthan, founder and chief executive of Open, in an interview with TechCrunch.

“We are helping banks build their own new-age digital banking platforms,” he said. The startup is now also helping other fintech startups to build their embedded finance or other fintech solutions, he said.

“We realized that we have the infrastructure required to help other fintech businesses build their own card issuance and other digital bank services,” he said. Open calls this part of its business offering Zwitch.

Key offerings of neobanks. Data: RBI, Jefferies. Image credits: Jefferies

The growth of Open in recent years, which has led to several other startups expand to and innovate in this category, has dramatically changed the relationship between banks and fintechs. Just a few years ago, most banks in India were skeptical of neobanks and it was very difficult to persuade any of them for a partnership, fintech founders have told TechCrunch.

"Neobanks are gaining prominence as platforms to digitise banking or bank-like services for millennials and SMEs. Top-4 global neobanks are worth $100 billion and Indian fintechs have made a start through likes of Open, RazorpayX, Fi, and Jupiter,” wrote analysts at Jefferies in a report last month.

“In fact, many Indian fintechs plan to expand from 1-2 platforms now to neobank over 3-5 years. Incumbent banks/NBFCs are partnering with them. Monetisation is some time away,” they added.

That last part is still a big question for the industry. At a virtual conference last year organized by Razorpay, Pine Labs chief executive Amrish Rau jokingly commented that between him and CRED founder Kunal Shah, they have backed every neobanking startup in the country in the hopes that these firms will figure out a way to make money in this category someday.

“The challenge here [for neobanks aimed at millennials] is that payment fees are negligible in India, BNPL is still small and mostly gets non-prime clients. Quality of relationship and leveraging of partnerships for cross-sell will drive success. On the other hand, SME-focussed neobanks are building engagement with business- clients through their ability to provide solutions like automated invoicing, collections/payments, accounting, inventory and sales mgt., taxes and in some cases interest on current deposits as well (banks can't pay interest). This may help to ramp- up and upfront their monetisation prospects,” Jefferies analysts wrote.

Open, which employs about 500 people, said that it plans to deploy the capital to broaden its offerings and also expand to international markets such as Southeast Asia, Europe, and the U.S. The startup will begin its expansion with the Southeast Asian market, said Achuthan. “We have already partnered with one bank in Vietnam and one in the Philippines,” he said. “There the entry point is the enterprise business.”

The startup is also eyeing strategic merger and acquisitions opportunities in India and other markets and is looking to hire more talent, he said.

“The team at Open have combined deep domain expertise and product-focused rigor to deploy a full-stack solution that places SMEs at the center of a universe of innovation. This platform has set the standard for business banking and will take this full stack approach into new adjacencies and geographies. We are excited to continue our partnership as Open scales into a global fintech innovation engine,” said Pranav Pai, Founding Partner and CIO at 3one4 Capital, in a statement.

Open is the latest of a series of investments by Google in India in the past one year. The company, which has committed to invest $10 billion in the next couple of years, has also backed Indian startups Glance and DailyHunt. YouTube acquired social commerce startup SimSim in July this year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Influencer and NFL player receive racist abuse over inter-racial marriage: ‘This still exists’

    Some hateful comments include references to end of ‘bloodline status’ and ‘dysgenic’ children

  • Southwest Airlines Cancels Over 1,800 Flights

    Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,800 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air-traffic-control problems in Florida that rippled throughout its operation. The problems started Friday evening, when severe weather in Florida prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to impose an air-traffic-management program, resulting in a large number of cancellations and leaving customers and crew members out of place, an airline spokesperson said Saturday. “To protect our overall network from compounding issues, additional cancellations are occurring today,” Southwest’s executive vice president of daily operations, told employees in a message Saturday that was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Gaining Again. Why It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • A major crypto hedge-fund manager expects bitcoin to tumble once the SEC greenlights a bitcoin-backed ETF — here’s why

    Traders and analysts are attributing the recent bitcoin rally in part to institutional inflows, as established players expect the SEC to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds in the coming weeks.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • The 60/40 Stock/Bond Portfolio Hasn’t Worked. Some Other Options.

    The third quarter demonstrated once again that bonds are no longer serving as a cushion for volatile equities, threatening the 60/40 strategy. With inflation stirring once again, investors have very few options.

  • 3 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Back in the early 2000s, most software products were installed locally on PCs. This "software-as-a-service" (SaaS) model is a core pillar of the cloud computing market, and it could still grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% between 2021 and 2025, according to Research and Markets. To tap into that market's growth, investors should consider buying shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) -- which each dominate their respective SaaS markets.