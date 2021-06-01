Google tip about suspected child porn leads to charges for Harrison Twp. man

Jun. 1—A Harrison Township man is facing charges after Google reported a tip involving an account that had suspected child porn.

Ronald Bryant, 73, was charged with pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor (create material), pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor (buy/possess obscene material) and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

On April 2, a Montgomery County Sheriff's detective assigned to Internet Crimes Against Children reviewed a tip from Google of a subscriber who uploaded or stored a video with suspected child porn on March 8. Google reportedly locked the user's account due to a violation of community standards.

Bryant was identified as the user and Google provided additional user information to the detective.

The detective secured a search warrant for Bryant's account and found additional sexually explicit images of children, according to court documents. The detective found conversations between Bryant and children where he reportedly requested nude images and also shared nude images and videos.

He also recorded sexual acts involving children via video chat and edited the videos so he could pose as a teenage boy to other victims, according to an affidavit.

A Dayton Children's Hospital doctor agreed to review the images to help determine if the people pictured were minors.

The doctor determined that 21 images featured children younger than 18 and 16 images included children younger than 13, according to court documents.

The detective got a search warrant for Bryant's address and electronics were seized from the property.

Bryant admitted to watching, taking screenshots and saving those images on his electronic devices during an interview, according to court records. He reportedly said additional child porn would be found on his electronics.

He was taken into custody on May 25 and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail, according to booking records.

Bryant was arraigned in court on May 27 and his bond was set at $100,000, according to court records.