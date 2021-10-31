Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Hey there listeners, it's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Google has rolled out a new tool that will make it easier for kids and teens to scrub images of themselves off of search results. According to a recent blog post that Google published, this move was made to help minors have greater control over their digital foot print. So here's how it works. Google's policy says that users must submit image URLs, so basically links directly to the images that feature "an identifiable individual" under the age of 18. Google also suggests adding search query terms that pull up those images so they have a better sense of where those links are coming from. The removal request must be made by the person in the images or a minor's parent or legal guardian. It also facilitates the removal of images of minors who died before the age of 18.

This process starts by submitting a form. You send in all the appropriate links that they need. And then once a request is made, you'll get an email from them, confirming that they have it. Once they review the request, they may reach out to you for more information, and then they'll notify you of how they go forward in removing or not removing this information. Because Google's tool only addresses search results, the company tells folks contact the webmaster of any sites that contain these images as well so that they can purge them from their site too. So something to think about if you are under 18, or if you have someone in your home that is under 18 and they are looking to get images of themselves scrubbed off of search results on Google.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Google tool helping kids and teens: Talking Tech podcast