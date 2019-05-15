Google’s new travel portal will improve the way you plan your trips online

Slowly but surely, Google has become a one-stop shop for everything travel related. Few sites (if any) offer a cleaner and easier approach to booking travel arrangements than Google, and now, a new travel portal for the web has made the process even easier. All you have to do to check it out is head to google.com/travel.

While most of the functionality of this travel hub was previously available through Google’s website, this unifies all of the various features and options into a single webpage where you can book flights and hotels, see all your upcoming trips, and scroll through all of the previous vacations and getaways from years past.

This simplified hub made its way on to mobile devices more than a year ago, but if you prefer to book your trips on a bigger screen, you can now get the same experience while making travel plans on a desktop.

As you plan a trip, your research and reservations will be organized for you in Trips. As we continue to evolve Google Trips, we’re making this information more accessible at google.com/travel, and in Google Search and Google Maps. We’re also adding a few new features to make planning and organizing your trips easier.

Building on some of the features introduced last year, Google now makes it possible to edit your trip timeline directly from the travel hub, and the ability to manually add reservations is coming in a few weeks as well. Google will also now show you the weather for all the days you are scheduled to be at a destination.

Also worth noting: Hotel and restaurant reservations will be accessible in Google Maps in the coming months.

See the original version of this article on BGR.com