Google U.S. lobbying jumps 27% as lawmakers aim to rein in Big Tech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google reported 27% higher U.S. lobbying expenditures for 2021 compared to 2020, spending $9.6 million for the year, according to the Senate lobbying disclosure database.

That's far below the more than $20 million it spent in 2018 but more than the $7.53 million that went to lobbying in 2020. Google spent $2.2 million on lobbying in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Google's lobbying spend dipped in 2020 as it restructured its government relations teams.

The biggest technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Apple Inc, have been under pressure in Congress over allegations they abused their outsized market power.

A long list of bills have been introduced aimed at reining them in, but none have become law. One of the bills, which would stop the platforms from giving preference to their own businesses, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

