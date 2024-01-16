Google to provide Ukrainian government with 5,000 keys to improve cybersecurity

This year, Google will continue to support the cybersecurity of the Ukrainian government and will extend efforts to strengthen online security in Ukraine. In particular, it will provide the government of Ukraine with 5,000 security keys.

Source: a report by the company's press service

Quote: "The digital world has great potential for transformation but also carries significant risks. Vulnerable infrastructure and outdated authentication methods leave data susceptible to cyberattacks. This vulnerability threatens not only critical operations but also public trust and user safety," the release said.

Thus, Google continues to support Ukraine's digital transformation through various initiatives. One of the key initiatives is the provision of 5,000 security keys to civil servants.

The company explained that these devices replace traditional passwords with physical verification, which significantly enhances account security. This step will help protect critical operations and strengthen the trust and security of citizens.

In addition to providing security keys, Google also plans to introduce education and training programmes to help Ukrainian government officials understand how to use the full potential of these devices.

Google and the Ukrainian government will also collaborate within joint cybersecurity workshops to share best practices and develop new strategies to protect data.

Google also hosted a high-level roundtable discussion at Google House in Davos to support Ukraine's digital transformation momentum.

Reminder: Google is looking for a new leader for the Ukrainian office after Dmytro Sholomko left Google Ukraine after 17 years in the position.

