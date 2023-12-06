Google unveils Gemini AI system

Google unveiled its Gemini AI system Wednesday, according to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Google on Wednesday unveiled its Gemini AI system, which will compete against available systems like ChatGPT and Open AI.

The Gemini Pro version of the system will be introduced via Google's existing Bard AI Chatbot system. Next year a separate version called Gemini Ultra will also be available.

The Gemini system will be able to use visual inputs and Google released a video demonstrating its capacity to interact with visual elements.

"We're taking the next step on our journey with Gemini, our most capable model yet, with state-of-the-art performance across many leading benchmarks," Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post Wednesday.

Pichai says Gemini is Google's "most flexible model yet" and that it is "able to efficiently run on everything from data centers to mobile devices."

A version called Gemini Nano will also be available on Google pixel smartphones.

The prevalence and rapid advancement of AI has caused safety concerns, prompting the European Union to implement legislation regulating how it can be used.

Pichai said Google is "working collaboratively with governments and experts to address risks as AI becomes more capable."