Supreme Court Overturns Oracle’s Copyright Win Over Google

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Stohr and Susan Decker
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Alphabet Inc.’s Google didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system, sparing Google from what could have been a multibillion-dollar award.

The 6-2 ruling, which overturns a victory for Oracle, marks a climax to a decade-old case that divided Silicon Valley and promised to reshape the rules for the software industry. Oracle was seeking as much as $9 billion.

Alphabet rose 4.2% as of 12:42 p.m. in New York. Oracle was up 4.0%.

The court said Google engaged in legitimate “fair use” when it put key aspects of Oracle’s Java programming language in the Android operating system. Writing for the court, Justice Stephen Breyer said Google used “only what was needed to allow users to put their accrued talents to work in a new and transformative program.”

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented. Justice Amy Coney Barrett didn’t take part in the case, which was argued before she joined the court.

Each side contended the other’s position would undercut innovation. Oracle said that without strong copyright protection, companies would have less incentive to invest the large sums needed to create groundbreaking products.

“The Google platform just got bigger and market power greater -- the barriers to entry higher and the ability to compete lower,” Oracle said after the ruling. “They stole Java and spent a decade litigating as only a monopolist can. This behavior is exactly why regulatory authorities around the world and in the United States are examining Google’s business practices.”

Programming Short Cuts

Google called the decision “a victory for consumers, interoperability, and computer science.”

“The decision gives legal certainty to the next generation of developers whose new products and services will benefit consumers,” Google’s chief legal officer Kent Walker said in a statement.

At issue were pre-written directions known as application program interfaces, or APIs, which provide instructions for such functions as connecting to the internet or accessing certain types of files. By using those shortcuts, programmers don’t have to write code from scratch for every function in their software, or change it for every type of device.

Oracle said the Java APIs were freely available to those who wanted to build applications that run on computers and mobile devices. But Oracle said it required companies to get a license if they wanted to use the shortcuts for a competing platform or to embed them in an electronic device.

The Supreme Court didn’t address whether the code was eligible for copyright protection, an early point of contention. Instead, Breyer said that for this case the court would “assume, for argument’s sake, that the material was copyrightable.”

That approach drew criticism from Thomas, who said in his dissenting opinion that the majority opinion is “wholly inconsistent with the substantial protection Congress gave to computer code.”

Existential Threat

Oracle said Google was facing an existential threat because its search engine -- the source of its advertising revenue -- wasn’t being used on smartphones. Google bought the Android mobile operating system in 2005 and copied Java code to attract developers but refused to take a license, Oracle contended.

Thomas said that Google’s actions had a “disastrous effect on Oracle’s potential market” in the smartphone and wireless industry. Before Android, Amazon.com Inc. paid Oracle to embed the Java platform in its Kindle devices but later demanded a 97.5% discount on its license fee with Oracle after Android came out. Samsung Electronics Co.’s contract with Oracle dropped from $40 million to about $1 million, and Oracle wasn’t able to sign other contracts, he said.

Google “made tens of billions of dollars, and established its position as the owner of the largest mobile operating system in the world,” Thomas wrote. “Despite this, the majority holds that this copying was fair use.”

Breyer said that, though Google copied 11,500 lines of code, Google engineers wrote millions more.

“Google, through Android, provided a new collection of tasks operating in a distinct and different computing environment,” Breyer wrote. “Those tasks were carried out through the use of new implementing code (that Google wrote) designed to operate within that new environment.”

Divided Companies

The ruling is “the biggest copyright decision in a generation,” said copyright lawyer J. Michael Keyes of Dorsey & Whitney, who wasn’t involved in the case. The decision could lead to more disputes over software, and “we will see more copying, more cases, and more claims of fair use.”

Tech companies including Mozilla Corp., Microsoft Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. supported Google. Media and entertainment businesses, which rely on strong copyright standards, backed Oracle, as did the Trump administration when the case was argued in October.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, whose members include Google, called the ruling “a win for interoperability, copyright principles and the future of innovation.”

“The high court’s decision that fair use extends to the functional principles of computer code means companies can offer competing, interoperable products,” CCIA President Matt Schruers said in a statement.

Oracle initially sued Google for copyright infringement in 2010. Since then, the case has worked its way up and down the legal system, spurring two jury trials and numerous appeals. The now-overturned appeals court decision had reversed a jury finding that Google’s copying was a legitimate fair use.

The case is Google v. Oracle America, 18-956

(Updates with Thomas comment in 15th paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court rules in Google's favor in Oracle copyright case

    Today, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-2 in favor of Google in the company's long-running legal battle against Oracle.

  • Google Stock Rises As Supreme Court Rules Against Oracle In Android Software Dispute

    Google stock climbed into a buy zone as the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in the tech company's favor in a copyright dispute with Oracle involving Android mobile phone software.

  • Transat sinks 22% after Air Canada scraps buyout deal

    Transat's shares slumped more than 22% on Monday after Air Canada scrapped its C$188.7 million ($150.83 million) buyout deal for the tour operator due to antitrust hurdles in Europe. The failed takeover prompted several analysts to lower their ratings on Montreal-based Transat, whose business has suffered because of COVID-19. "The catastrophic impact of the pandemic, Transat's liquidity requirements, the tenuous state of the recovery, and the elimination of a formal takeover offer for the company justify a 'reduce' recommendation," TD Securities analyst Tim James wrote in a note.

  • Dow Jones Soars 400 Points To New High As Microsoft Jumps; Stocks Rally On Jobs Report

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 400 points to a record high midday Monday, thanks to Microsoft's breakout and Friday's bullish jobs report.

  • Google v Oracle: Supreme Court declares Google's code copying fair

    The US Supreme Court has handed Google a major win in a decade-long battle over copied code.

  • Lidar Stocks Are Under Pressure. Why the Market May Be Wrong.

    News that Waymo's CEO is leaving has raised hope for Tesla, the only car maker choosing not to use lidar sensors, in the race for self-driving technology.

  • A Closer Look At International Business Machines Corporation's (NYSE:IBM) Impressive ROE

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Labor board says Amazon illegally fired activist workers: NYT

    Yahoo Finance Reporter Max Zahn joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss a NYT’s report of Amazon’s alleged illegal firing of activist workers.

  • U.S. Supreme Court sides with Google in major copyright dispute with Oracle

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court handed Alphabet Inc's Google a major victory on Monday, ruling that its use of Oracle Corp's software code to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world's smartphones did not violate federal copyright law. In a 6-2 decision, the justices overturned a lower court's ruling that found Google's inclusion of Oracle's software code in Android did not constitute a fair use under U.S. copyright law.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Jobs Report Fuels Market Rally As Tesla Jumps On Deliveries; 4 Stocks You Can Buy Now

    Dow Jones futures rose on strong jobs growth, while Tesla jumped on record deliveries. Microsoft and Google are actionable now.

  • Why Do Companies Choose NASDAQ for Their IPO?

    The NASDAQ came into existence in 1971. While the NASDAQ is known as a tech-heavy exchange, the NYSE is known for housing older brick-and-mortar companies. Companies trading on the NYSE are often larger, bottom-line-focused companies that pay dividends and grow their top lines slowly but steadily.

  • Facebook Hits Record as Megacap Tech Stocks March Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. shares surged to a record high Monday, with megacap Internet and technology stocks rallying amid optimism about the strong pace of economic growth.Shares of Facebook gained as much as 3.8% to touch an intraday record of $309.89, with the social-media company taking out a peak that has stood since August. Robust economic data on the service industries supported an advance in cyclical and growth-orientated industries, fueling the S&P 500 Index’s gain for a third day.The communication services and information technology sectors were among the strongest-performing stocks of the day. Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, rose 3.9% and also surged to an intraday record. Among other notable tech gainers, Amazon.com rose 1.9%, Apple Inc. gained 2.1%, and Microsoft Corp. was up as much as 3.1% at an all-time high.Shares of tech behemoths have broadly performed well this year -- despite a rotation into value stocks -- amid a strong vaccine rollout in the U.S., stoking enthusiasm of rapid economic growth. Of the market’s biggest tech names, Amazon is the only one that hasn’t hit an intraday record in 2021.“This old guard of tech has real earnings power,” Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities said by phone. “The companies will clearly continue to be a part of our lives, and it is a very defensible move to get back into these names.”Facebook is scheduled to report first-quarter results later this month. Wall Street is expecting both earnings per share and revenue to rise more than 30%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Facebook’s recent gains came after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg downplayed the risk that the social-media company could see as a result of an upcoming change to Apple’s privacy policies. That issue was seen as a headwind, and a reason that Facebook warned of “significant uncertainty” in 2021 earlier this year.The company also got a positive mention in Barron’s over the weekend, which said Facebook is a “growth machine” and its stock could gain 20% if it returns to the average premium it’s traded at for the past five years.Wall Street OptimismAnalysts remain broadly positive on Facebook’s growth prospects, especially amid a recovery in the market for digital ads.“The digital world we’ve grown accustomed to over the last 12 months (and counting) may be stickier than expected, even amid loosening Covid restrictions,” wrote Citigroup Inc. analyst Nicholas Jones. Morgan Stanley recently touted Facebook’s valuation and fundamental strength, and forecast “sustained outsized growth.”Of the firms tracked by Bloomberg that cover Facebook, more than 85% recommend buying the stock, while fewer than 6% have a bearish rating. The average price target is $336, which implies upside of nearly 10%.“I have no problem being a buyer at all-time highs if the stock is at all-time highs for a reason, and I think the optimism surrounding these names is completely justified,” Hogan said.(Updates share price moves and adds more details and commentary throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Netflix's IPO, This Is How Much Money You'd Have Now

    One such company is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). How much do you think you'd have if you had invested $10,000 when Netflix went public and just held its shares tightly over the last 19 years? Netflix went public at $15 per share back in 2002, so your $10,000 would have netted you around 666 shares at its IPO.

  • The Pandemic Year’s Top Stock-Fund Managers

    In a chaotic period for mutual funds, Morgan Stanley’s Dennis Lynch was No. 1, steering his fund to a 273% gain for the 12 months.

  • Tesla Stock Rallies After Q1 Deliveries Beat Forecasts Despite Gains From Rivals

    Tesla's Q1 deliveries easily beat estimates Friday, despite the growing number of electric vehicle competitors.

  • Corning Is Repurchasing Stock Again. It’s Buying a Block from Samsung Display.

    Corning stock is higher after the company said it will repurchase 35 million shares from Samsung Display.

  • Should You Invest in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Saturna Capital Corporation, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 ‘Sextant Mutual Funds’ Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The letter contains the Q4 2020 results and updates of its Sextant Growth Fund (SSGFX), Sextant International Fund (SSIFX), Sextan Global High Income Fund (SGHIX), Sextant Core Fund (SCORX), and […]

  • South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market

    South Korea's LG Electronics Inc will wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that is set to make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10% share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. "In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced - if not ultra-low - models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than Apple, will be better able to attract LG users," said Ko Eui-young, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities.

  • Supreme Court vacates lower court decision that ruled Trump can't block Twitter followers

    The Supreme Court vacated a lower court ruling that found former President Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking followers on Twitter, ordering the case to be dismissed as moot now that he is no longer in office.Between the lines: Though the Supreme Court did not rule on the merits of the case, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion that the "unprecedented" amount of control that Twitter and other digital platforms have over speech must be addressed in the future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "Twitter barred Mr. Trump not only from interacting with a few users, but removed him from the entire platform, thus barring all Twitter users from interacting with his messages," wrote Thomas, one of the most conservative justices on the court."Today’s digital platforms provide avenues for historically unprecedented amounts of speech, including speech by government actors. Also unprecedented, however, is the concentrated control of so much speech in the hands of a few private parties.""We will soon have no choice but to address how our legal doctrines apply to highly concentrated, privately owned information infrastructure such as digital platforms."The big picture: Trump's use of social media has forced judges to re-evaluate the rules of political communications in the digital era, Axios' Sara Fischer writes.Twitter sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in March, seeking to halt the Trump ally's investigation into the tech giant for what he called "the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the president." Twitter and a host of other social media platforms banned Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Oil Drops With Virus Risks in Europe Dimming the Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil accelerated its decline after Britain warned it may continue limiting foreign travel, dampening hopes for a summer travel boom.Futures in New York fell as much as 5.9% on Monday, sending prices markedly below their 50-day moving average. The U.K. may delay global travel beyond May 17 if coronavirus infections continue to surge elsewhere around the world, adding further pressure on the immediate trajectory for consumption as governments struggle to control the spread of Covid-19.Meanwhile, Iran, the U.S. and the remaining members in the 2015 nuclear deal are set to gather in Vienna on Tuesday to discuss potentially resurrecting the agreement, presenting a possible path toward removing sanctions on the Middle Eastern country’s oil exports. Yet, Iran indicated talks won’t succeed without the U.S. fully removing sanctions.“The scales got tipped here in terms of relative oversupply for the first time in a while,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “There’s certainly a sense in the market that the easing tensions in Iran are going to enable a topping up of supplies to the market from the country.”After global benchmark crude futures last month suffered their worst week since October, Brent has struggled to break past $65 a barrel ahead of a full-fledged global demand recovery. More Iranian supply coming back to the market and renewed lockdowns complicate the picture for OPEC and its allies, which agreed last week to raise production by more than 2 million barrels a day over the next several months. Iran’s exports of crude, condensate and oil products could easily reach as much as 2 million barrels a day in the coming months amid a relatively muted U.S. response to higher shipments, according to consultant FGE.Still, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. still sees “a lot more” output being needed over the northern hemisphere’s summer to meet rising demand, and OPEC+ can adjust their decision as needed when it meets next at the end of April.Saudi Arabia on Sunday raised prices for May oil shipments to Asia. Aramco, the state energy firm, will increase its grades to the region by 20 to 50 cents a barrel from April. Most prices for northwest European customers won’t be changed, while most grades to the U.S. will be cut by 10 cents. The move hinted at Saudi Arabia’s confidence in Asian demand recovering further.Brent’s nearest timespread remained in backwardation since last week -- a bullish pattern in which near-term prices trade at a premium to those further out -- signaling tightening supplies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.