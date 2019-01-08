Google worker behind 'anti-diversity memo' claims role in censored Chinese Search engine

James Damore was fired from Google after he shared a document with workers claiming that there were less women in technology because of biological differences - Facebook

A Google worker fired for “perpetuating gender stereotypes” has claimed he was working on the company’s controversial Chinese search engine before he was sacked.

James Damore, a computer engineer who whipped up a storm in Silicon Valley after claiming that the gender gap among technology workers was down to biological differences between men and women, said that he was one of the 100 workers working on the top secret Project Dragonfly.

Google was forced to admit the existence of a censored Search engine late last year after a whistle-blower leaked it to the press.

The Harvard University graduate also said that during his tenure at the Mountain View campus, he had reported a number of "legal issues" that had "probably not been fixed", without elaborating on what they were.

The claims were made amid a twist in an ongoing legal battle between Google and Mr Damore, played out across social media on Monday evening. An anonymous person claiming to be a Google employee who was involved in the firing of Mr Damore, published a statement on popular link-sharing website Reddit that suggested Google had been spying on the software engineer and leaked stories to the press to try and drum up ill feeling toward him before he was sacked.

Wow, a Google insider lays out how they conspired to quell dissent by making an example of me, manipulating the media, and lobbying the NLRB.



It can't be fully verified, but they have intimate knowledge of the situation.https://t.co/UaSVHgS5vIpic.twitter.com/VsoR6RDI3x



— James Damore (@JamesADamore) January 8, 2019

The post, which has since been shared by Mr Damore on Twitter, read: “We needed to make an example of Damore. Looking for some excuse to fire him, we spied on his phone and computer. We didn't find anything, although our spying probably made his devices unusably slow, preventing him from organizing support within the company.

“When we did fire him, our reputation and integrity took a hit, but at least other employees were now afraid to speak up.”

Under the post, which was shared on Reddit, Mr Damore wrote “Whoah [sic], this would explain a lot. I was one of about 100 employees that knew about Dragonfly.

“I also did report several legal issues in Search that they probably haven't fixed.”

A swarm of users were quick to comment on how the piece seemed questionable based on the "spy fiction novel" prose.

Mr Damore was fired when his manifesto which accused the company of a “left bias” and a “politically correct monoculture that maintains its hold by shaming dissenters into silence”, was picked up by the media after sparking an internal row among staff. He is suing the company for unfair dismissal.

The case has been regularly cited among right-leaning figureheads as what they claim is proof that technology is biased. Shortly after his sacking in August 2017, Wikileaks' Julian Assange offered Mr Damore a job, saying that "censorship is for losers".

When asked whether Damore had been a part of the search engine, Google re-issued a statement first sent out in 2017 which read: "An important part of our culture is lively debate. But like any workplace, that doesn't mean that anything goes, as we explained here. We look forward to defending against Mr. Damore's claims."