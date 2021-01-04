Google workers form new labor union, a tech industry rarity

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a woman walks below a Google sign on the company's campus in Mountain View, Calif. A group of Google engineers announced Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, they have formed a union, creating a rare foothold for the labor movement in the tech industry. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a woman walks below a Google sign on the company's campus in Mountain View, Calif. A group of Google engineers announced Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, they have formed a union, creating a rare foothold for the labor movement in the tech industry. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
MATT O'BRIEN

A group of Google engineers and other workers announced Monday they have formed a union, creating a rare foothold for the labor movement in the tech industry.

About 225 employees at Google and its parent company Alphabet are the first dues-paying members of the Alphabet Workers Union. They represent a fraction of Alphabet's workforce, far short of the threshold needed to get formal recognition as a collective bargaining group in the U.S.

But the new union, which will be affiliated with the larger Communication Workers of America, says it will serve as a “structure that ensures Google workers can actively push for real changes at the company." Its members say they want more of a voice not just on wages, benefits and protections against discrimination and harassment but also broader ethical questions about how Google pursues its business ventures.

The unionization campaign is the latest signal from employees who don't believe the company is living up to its professed ideals, as expressed in its original “Don’t be evil” slogan.

Google said Monday that it's tried to create a supportive and rewarding workplace but suggested it won't be negotiating directly with the union.

“Of course our employees have protected labor rights that we support," said a statement from Kara Silverstein, the company's director of people operations. ”But as we’ve always done, we’ll continue engaging directly with all our employees.”

Unionization campaigns haven’t historically been able to gain much traction among elite tech workers, who get hefty salaries and other perks like free food and shuttle rides to work. But workplace activism at Google and other big tech firms has grown in recent years as employees call for better handling of sexual harassment and discrimination and avoiding harmful uses of the products they’re helping to build and sell.

Many employees began seeing the power of their workplace activism in 2018 when an internal outcry led Google to abandon its work supplying the Pentagon with artificial intelligence services for conflict zones. Later in 2018, thousands of Google employees walked out to protest how the company handled sexual misconduct allegations against executives.

Google software engineer Chewy Shaw, who has been elected to the new union's executive council, said he and others decided to form the group after seeing colleagues pushed out of their roles for their activism.

“We want to have a counterforce to protect workers who are speaking up,” Shaw said.

The latest examples came last month, when prominent AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru says she was fired over a research paper that Google wanted to disassociate from; and as a federal labor agency filed a complaint accusing the company of spying on employees and then firing some of them during a 2019 effort to organize a union. Google has denied the allegations in the case, which is scheduled for an April hearing.

The union's first members include engineers, as well as sales associates, administrative assistants and the workers who test self-driving vehicles at Alphabet automotive division Waymo. Many work at Google's Silicon Valley headquarters, while others are at offices in Massachusetts, New York and Colorado.

“One of the reasons why it’s taken a while for workers to get to this point is because the leaders of these companies did a good job of convincing workers they were these benevolent folks who were going to provide for them, kind of a paternalistic model,” said Beth Allen, communications director at the CWA.

“That got them a long way,” Allen said, but workers have increasingly realized they need “to come together and build power for themselves and have a voice in what's going on.”

The National Labor Relations Board typically recognizes petitions to form new unions when they get interest from at least 30% of employees in a given location or job classification in the U.S.; a majority of affected workers must then vote to form one. Alphabet has a global workforce of roughly 130,000.

Allen said the Alphabet Workers Union is not currently planning to pursue official recognition as a collective bargaining group. Instead, she said it will work similarly to public sector unions in states that don't allow public employees to bargain collectively.

“We’d love to get direct legal representation but the focus right now is we’re not going to depend on that,” Shaw said.

Latest Stories

  • Will there be any fallout from Trump’s call to Raffensperger?

    President Trump's attempt to pressure Georgia's Secretary of State to overturn the results of the election has prompted calls for impeachment and even criminal charges.

  • The Drudge Report thinks Democrats won both Georgia runoff races, control of the Senate

    Neither race in Tuesday's Senate runoff elections in Georgia has been called by The Associated Press, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.> Drudge tonight pic.twitter.com/A2qihCMf0M> > — Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 6, 2021Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.> It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. GASEN> > — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021The New York Times election needles concur.> Per the needles ... pic.twitter.com/6fRZKx6fLr> > — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) January 6, 2021If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50, and with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter won't attend Biden's inauguration

    Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. It marks the first time the couple, 96 and 93, will have missed the ceremonies since Carter was sworn in as the 39th president in 1977. A spokeswoman at The Carter Center in Atlanta said the Carters have sent Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their “best wishes” and “look forward to a successful administration.”

  • Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told supporters on Tuesday night that she's certain she'll be able to gain enough votes to defeat her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.With 97 percent of the vote in, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by nearly 36,000 votes. "This is a game of inches," she said during a brief speech. "We're gonna win this election. We're gonna save this country." Loeffler declared that she still has "a path to victory," and will make sure "every legal vote" is counted.Loeffler was appointed to her seat in late 2019, after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She announced Monday night that she will join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republican senators in objecting to the formal Electoral College vote count on Wednesday. They are doing this at the behest of President Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was fraudulent. During her Tuesday night speech, Loeffler said she will head to Washington, D.C., in the morning so she can "fight for this president."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Democrat Rafael Warnock claims victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff

  • 21-Year-Old Woman Becomes the Youngest Mayor in India’s History

    A 21-year-old Indian politician and college student has officially become the youngest mayor in India’s history on Dec. 28. Arya Rajendran won 54 votes out of the 100-member Council in December and is now the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a city and the capital of Kerala, India, according to The Hindu. Rajendran is a member of the Councilor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties, which includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Georgia election official says if Perdue or Loeffler loses, it's due to 'Trump and his actions'

    Gabriel Sterling is Georgia's Republican voting systems manager, and during an interview with CNN on Tuesday night, he said if one or both of the Republican Senate candidates loses their runoff election, they can blame President Trump."I'll speak outside of my role working for the state," he said. "This is a personal opinion that it will fall squarely on the shoulders of President Trump and his actions since Nov. 3rd."Trump has spent the last two months claiming, without any evidence, that the election was stolen from him. He lost Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden, and on Saturday asked the secretary of state to "find" enough votes for him to overturn the results. By constantly making false accusations and telling people "your vote doesn't count, it's been stolen ... people start to believe that," Sterling said.The president has been trying to "trigger a civil war inside the Republican Party," Sterling declared, and he believes Trump has successfully divided the GOP. "The thing now is, no matter what you say, you can't undermine the people of Georgia's integrity to know the voting system works and their vote is going to count at the end of the day, one way or the other, how this election comes out," Sterling said.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

  • Iran seizes South Korean tanker: reports

    Iranian naval vessels have reportedly seized a tanker ship flagged to South Korea, and its crew members, that were operating in the Gulf. Iranian media outlets say the vessel was taken for polluting the seaway with chemicals, but it comes at a difficult time between the two countries: Because Iran has over $7 billion frozen in South Korean banks due to U.S. sanctions. And, South Korea's deputy foreign minister is expected to visit Iran within days to discuss those frozen assets. The tanker is called the HANKUL CHEMI, is said to have been carrying 7,200 tons of ethanol, and was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. It's now being held at a port on the Iranian coast. The crew reportedly includes members from South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar. Shipping analysts suggest the ship was traveling between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his advisers were prepared for President Trump to press him on overturning the state's presidential election results during a Saturday phone call, so they decided to record the conversation, which they eventually leaked after Trump mischaracterized the exchange. But the decision was also inspired by a previous phone call Raffensperger had with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in November, Politico reports.Raffensperger accused Graham of asking him whether he had the power to toss out all mail ballots in Georgia counties found to have higher rates of non-matching signatures, a claim the senator denied. Either way, the call apparently prompted Raffensperger to remain on high alert if he found himself in similar situations. "Lindsey Graham asked us to throw out legally cast ballots," one of Raffensperger's advisers told Politico. "So yeah, after that call, we decided maybe we should do this."As it turns out, Graham's attempt to help Trump win the election wound up backfiring on the president down the line. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • Beloved Daughter Killed in San Francisco Hit-and-Run on New Year's Eve

    A family in Japan is mourning a beloved daughter who fell victim to a hit-and-run in San Francisco on New Year's Eve. Hanako "Hana" Abe, 27, was one of the two women killed in the tragic incident, which took place in the city's South of Market neighborhood on Dec. 31. Abe, who attended the University of Central Arkansas, moved to San Francisco in 2018 to work for a company called JLL Real Estate.

  • Iran issues Interpol arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing as tensions rise

    Interpol rejected previous warrant issued for Mr Trump and other officials in June

  • Portland suspect escapes after cleaning crew leaves holding room door unlocked

    David Dahlen, 24, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for the attempted murder of a police officer.

  • Trump administration announces $3.7 billion for Puerto Rico

    The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it will award a $3.7 billion grant to help Puerto Rico rebuild water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and reservoirs damaged by Hurricane Maria more than three years ago. The administration has been slow to release $44 billion in money that was approved for Puerto Rico following the devastating hurricane. Trump has spent much of his administration blasting Puerto Rican officials as corrupt and inept, and he had opposed spending federal dollars to rebuild a power grid and other infrastructure that was wiped out by Maria in September 2017.

  • Philadelphia Man, 83, in ICU After Being Brutally Beaten and Robbed on New Year's Eve

    An elderly Filipino American man is in critical condition after being attacked in North Philadelphia on New Year's Eve. The incident, which left family members desperate for answers, occurred in the victim's home on Fairhill Street at around 9:30 p.m. [caption id="attachment_10086094" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Mauricio Gesmundo, Sr. was attacked on New Year's Eve. Image via the Gesmundo Family[/caption] Mauricio Gesmundo Sr., 83, was getting ready for dinner when he heard loud sounds from inside his house.

  • Georgia Senate election results – live: Democrats lead early voting in pivotal runoff races OLD

    Follow the latest updates