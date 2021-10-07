Google and YouTube say they won't allow ads or monetized content pushing climate denial

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

Google announced Thursday that it would no longer allow ads or monetization for content that promotes climate change denialism. The policy change will apply to publishers, advertisers and YouTube creators, who will no longer be able to make money from content that "contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change."

Google plans to enforce the new policy with a blend of algorithmic detection and human moderation and the change will go into effect next month. While there's some room for interpretation in the new rules, according to Google they "[include] content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, claims denying that long-term trends show the global climate is warming, and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change."

Air conditioning is one of the greatest inventions of the 20th Century. It’s also killing the 21st

In a blog post, the Google Ads team said that the policy change reflects the desires of advertisers, who "simply don’t want their ads to appear next to this content." The blog post also noted that creators and publishers don't want ads pushing climate denialism on their videos either, though that fact seems a bit dubious considering how rife Google's video platform is with misinformation.

Google's new policy takes a strong stance on false claims about the climate crisis, but social networks have only just begun to reckon with their role in disseminating climate-related misinformation. YouTube has also proven notoriously slow to introduce new rules designed to stop the flow of misinformation in the past on other issues, including false claims about the U.S. election.

Ultimately, the policy is an improvement — all platforms should build out robust rule sets around the accelerating existential threat to humanity — but new rules will only make a dent in the misinformation ecosystem if they're aggressively and consistently enforced.

YouTube declares war on US election misinformation… a month late

YouTube’s recommender AI still a horror show, finds major crowdsourced study

YouTube will now ban content with vaccine misinformation

  • Phoenix, other cities keep growing as climate danger rises

    The mustard-colored apartments built as public housing more than half a century ago are among the hottest spots in Phoenix, with only a few scrawny trees and metal clothesline poles offering shade in dusty courtyards. The two-story stucco structures in Edison-Eastlake, a historically Black neighborhood that has become majority Latino, are among the last still standing halfway through a six-year redevelopment project that aims to better protect residents from extreme heat amid a megadrought in the West. Phoenix was always scorching, but climate change has made the nation's fifth-largest city even hotter, with temperatures in early September still climbing to 111 degrees (43.8 Celsius).

  • Winners of 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics built mathematics of climate modeling, making predictions of global warming and modern weather forecasting possible

    The Earth's weather and climate interactions form one of the most complex systems imaginable. NASA/Joshua Stevens/Earth Observatory via Flickr, CC BY-NCAs a climate scientist myself, I was excited to learn that Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics. I first met Manabe when I was a graduate student in the early 1970s, so I was particularly pleased that the prize recognizes the profound importance of Manabe’s decadeslong work on the

  • 'Earthshine' is dimming and that's bad news for the climate

    Earth's warming oceans are causing the planet to reflect less sunlight back into space.

  • Better than recycling? These manufacturers are taking part in a ‘circular economy’

    The circular economy rethinks our current single-use product-design model, replacing it with more efficient use of products and materials to reduce strains on natural resources.

  • Exclusive-U.S. Democrats court Manchin with two-part climate plan -sources

    Democrats are close to finalizing a plan supported by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin that would boost tax credits for power plants that capture carbon, as the White House courts him to pass a multi-trillion spending plan, two sources said. The carbon sequestration tax credit, which rewards industries for installing equipment to capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them underground, is a crucial part of the "Build Back Better" bill being crafted in Congress, which aims to tackle the impacts of climate change by pushing companies to curb greenhouse gases. Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, the second biggest coal-producing state, has been a key obstacle in getting the spending plan passed through Congress.

  • Deadly flash floods hit Alabama as U.N. warns of water crisis sparked by climate change

    Flash flooding across much of Alabama late Wednesday into Thursday has left at least four people dead, stranded motorists and inundated homes and businesses after a weather front stalled out and dumped as much as 13 inches of rain in a single day, the National Weather Service reported.

  • Tech Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes on How Australia Could Become a Renewable Energy Superpower

    "Australia should aim for 500% renewables," he said during Thursday's episode of TIME100 Talks.

  • What climate scientists can teach us about dealing with climate change doom

    Climate anxiety is on the rise, so we spoke to climate scientists about what helps them deal with feelings of hopelessness.

  • The L.A. Times investigation into extreme heat's deadly toll

    Read all of our coverage about how California is neglecting the climate threat posed by extreme heat.

  • Turkey ratifies Paris climate agreement; last G20 country to do so

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement on Wednesday, making it the last G20 country to do so, after holding off for years due to what it saw as injustices in its responsibilities as part of the agreement. Turkey has been a signatory to the Paris agreement since April 2016. Announcing that Turkey would ratify the deal at the United Nations General Assembly last month, President Tayyip Erdogan said countries that have a "historical responsibility" for climate change should make the most effort.

  • Carbon offsetting is 'pure greenwash': Greenpeace

    The model allows polluting companies to offset their emissions by buying credits from projects that reduce or avoid the release of climate-warming CO2 elsewhere, such as mass tree plantings or solar power farms, which could be worth $50 billion by 2030 according to a task force created to scale up the market.Environmental advocates such as Greenpeace say this is allowing big emitters like oil majors to put off cutting their own emissions and avoid divesting from hydrocarbons, a primary source of greenhouse gases that cause global warming."There's no time for offsets. We are in a climate emergency and we need phasing out of fossil fuels," Greenpeace's Executive Director Jennifer Morgan said at the Reuters Impact conference.She said one issue with planting trees as offsets was that it takes 20 years for trees to grow and offset emissions happening right now. In the interim wildfires could destroy the chance of reductions."These offsetting schemes ... are pure 'greenwash' so that the companies, oil companies, can continue to do what they've been doing and make a profit," she said.

  • SC schools, parents urged to commit to healthier, plant-based diets for children

    The choices we make today will determine the severity of future climate change. By eating more plant-based foods, we can affect climate change and improve the health of our children, Dr. Bethany Carlos writes. | Opinion

  • Protecting nuclear waste to preventing heat deaths: Federal agencies flag the dangers coming with climate change

    More than 20 U.S. agencies released plans detailing how they'll make federal facilities and programs more resilient against the effects of climate change, including raising federal firefighter pay, flipping more vehicle fleets to electric, protecting nuclear waste sites from extreme weather and outfitting buildings to be greener.

  • How to Cope With Climate Anxiety, According to Psychologists

    Climate anxiety is real. But as dire as things look for the planet, it’s possible to alleviate anxiety over climate change, experts say—here are their top tips.

  • Al Gore’s $36 Billion Fund Sees New Urgency to Cut Off Oil Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Five years. That’s roughly how much time the investment universe has left to stop feeding capital to greenhouse-gas emitters before it’s too late, according to the co-founder of Generation Investment Management LLP. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What E

  • Mapped: How Arkansas compares on weather disasters

    Data: FEMA; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosArkansas has recently been better off than most of the country — and certainly its neighbors to the north, west and south — when it comes to major weather-related disasters worsened by climate change.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Some regions of the U.S. are safer from climate-fueled extreme weather events than others, but no region will be untouched, Axios' Ben German write

  • Exclusive-Lawyers warn EU against labelling gas as a 'green' investment

    The environmental law firm ClientEarth has warned the European Union that it would be breaching its own laws if it labels investments in gas-fuelled energy as "green" in upcoming finance regulations. In a Wednesday letter to the bloc's executive seen by Reuters, ClientEarth said categorising gas as environmentally friendly would violate other laws, including the EU's legally binding target to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, and bring them to zero by 2050. The EU is close to finishing the climate portion of its sustainable finance taxonomy, a first-of-its-kind regulation that aims to steer private capital out of polluting economic activities and into those the EU deems environmentally friendly.

  • In Egypt's Red Sea, corals fade as oceans warm

    Standing on a boat bobbing gently in the Red Sea, Egyptian diving instructor Mohamed Abdelaziz looks on as tourists snorkel amid the brilliantly coloured corals, a natural wonder now under threat from climate change.

  • Biden administration releases alarming reports on climate change challenges

    The reports from 23 federal agencies examine how climate change will disrupt nearly all aspects of life, including more traffic and disease.

  • REUTERS IMPACT-Greenpeace calls for end to carbon offsets

    Environmental advocates such as Greenpeace say this is allowing big emitters like oil majors to put off cutting their own emissions and avoid divesting from hydrocarbons, a primary source of greenhouse gases that cause global warming. She said one issue with planting trees as offsets was that it takes 20 years for trees to grow and offset emissions happening right now.