Google's Android TV now has tens of millions of users and could soon have even more

Google's ongoing battle with Apple, Roku, and Amazon for your TV set is heating up.

Android TV, which is the search giant’s set-top box and smart TV platform, is currently used by more than tens of millions of consumers, according to the company. This is different from Google's Chromecast streaming device, which simply allows users to cast media from their smartphone to their TV set. Android TV is a full-fledged operating system that allows users to download apps and use other Google-powered services on their televisions.

The made-for-TV operating system is being utilized by more than 100 global pay TV operators, according to Google’s senior director of project management for Android TV, Shalini Govil-Pai. Speaking to Multichannel News , he said that half of Android TV users are streaming on devices made by companies that partner with Google. Read more...

