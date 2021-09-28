Google's browser cookies plan anti-competitive, advertisers tell EU

FILE PHOTO: Logos displayed in front of binary code illustration
Foo Yun Chee
·2 min read

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Google's plan to block a popular web tracking tool called "cookies" is anti-competitive, a group of advertisers, publishers and tech companies said in a complaint to EU antitrust regulators.

The grievance could boost the European Commission's investigation opened in June into Alphabet unit Google's Privacy Sandbox which the company said could allow businesses to target clusters of consumers without identifying individuals.

Google said a year ago that it would ban some cookies in its Chrome browser to increase user privacy and offer the Privacy Sandbox as an alternative.

The Movement for an Open Web (MOW) said the proposal would give Google the power to decide what data can be shared on the web and with whom.

"Google says they're strengthening 'privacy' for end users but they're not, what they're really proposing is a creepy data mining party," MOW lawyer Tim Cowen said in a statement.

The Commission confirmed receipt of the complaint, saying it would assess it under the standard procedures. In June, it kicked off an investigation into Google's online display advertising technology services.

Google has offered to settle the case in a bid to avoid a possible fine and a disruptive prolonged probe, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Google declined to comment on the MOW complaint and referred to its previous statement released when it offered concessions to the UK competition watchdog, which described the Privacy Sandbox as an open initiative to provide strong privacy for users while also supporting publishers.

The U.S. Justice Department is also examining the issue, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

The group's complaint to the UK regulator prompted its investigation which subsequently led Google to offer concessions.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lagarde Warns Against Overreacting to Transitory Price Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardPresident Christine Lagarde said the European Central Bank should be wary of withdrawing stimulus too qui

  • Australian regulator aims to rein in Google's advertising power

    Australia's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it needed more powers to combat significant competition concerns in advertising technology, a market dominated by Alphabet Inc unit Google. WHAT IS AD TECH? Advertising technology, or ad tech, refers to services that facilitate transactions to buy and sell online advertising space and that determine which ads are shown to consumers.

  • Jeans Could Get Pricey After Cotton Prices Reach a Decade High

    (Bloomberg) -- Cotton futures raced past $1 a pound for the first time in nearly a decade as adverse weather and shipping snags threaten supplies, driving up costs for clothing around the world. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardIn New York, the cont

  • Tesla seeks COVID rules waiver to host 9,000 at Berlin 'Giga-Fest'

    Tesla, well-versed in German bureaucracy as it tries to build a huge factory near Berlin, is seeking a waiver from COVID-19 rules on mass gatherings to host up to 9,000 people at a "Giga-Fest" to showcase its plans. Its outspoken boss, Elon Musk, tweeted earlier this month he would attend. Local authorities told Reuters the company had applied for permission to have 9,000 people on-site, beyond pandemic rules which limit such gatherings to 5,000.

  • Google, in fight against record EU fine, slams regulators for ignoring Apple

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google on Monday blasted EU antitrust regulators for ignoring rival Apple as it launched a bid to get Europe's second-highest court to annul a record 4.34-billion euro ($5.1 billion) fine related to its Android operating system. Far from holding back rivals and harming users, Android has been a massive success story of competition at work, representatives of Google told a panel of five judges at the General Court at the start of a five-day hearing. The European Commission fined Google in 2018, saying that it had used Android since 2011 to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet search.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in C3.ai in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) gained a lot of attention when it went public last December, for three main reasons. First, it was founded and led by Thomas Siebel, who previously founded the enterprise software company Siebel Systems and oversaw its sale to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2006. Second, C3.ai dazzled investors with its 71% sales growth in fiscal 2020, which accelerated from its 48% growth in fiscal 2019.

  • ATVI FINAL NOTICE: Hagens Berman Alerts Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Investors to APPLICATION DEADLINE in Securities Class Action, Advises Investors with $100K+ Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now

    San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - Hagens Berman urges Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed.Class Period: Aug. 4, 2016 - July 27, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 4, 2021Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ATVIContact An Attorney Now: ATVI@hbsslaw.com844-916-0895Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Securities Fraud Class Action: The action challenges Defe

  • Nokia's (NOK) Broadband Gear to Boost FTTH Network Across Slovenia

    Nokia (NOK) teams up with Telekom Slovenije to enhance the latter's fiber-to-the-home network with 10Gb/s services.

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Colosseum kits and plastic flowers help Lego's earnings double

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Toymaker Lego doubled its earnings in the first six months of the year as customers flocked to its reopened stores to buy Star Wars building sets, model Colosseums and flower bouquets made from its colourful plastic bricks. While parts of the global retail industry are still reeling from the pandemic and related supply chain issues, Lego says it has benefited from its decade-old strategy of placing production close to its key markets, cutting logistical issues and costs. "It has made us somewhat more resilient, since we have not had to send everything around the world urgently," Chief Executive Niels B. Christiansen told Reuters, adding that Lego has five large factories covering Asia, Europe and the Americas.

  • iPhone designer to help Ferrari create first electric supercar

    Sir Jony Ive, the British designer who defined the minimalist look of Apple gadgets, has teamed up with Ferrari to help create the Italian icon’s first electric supercar.

  • Hedge Funds Are Betting On Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • SAVA INVESTOR FRAUD: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Investors with $250K+ Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed

    San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - Hagens Berman urges Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Class Period: Sept. 14, 2020 - Aug. 27, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 26, 2021Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SAVAContact An Attorney Now: SAVA@hbsslaw.com844-916-0895Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Securities Fraud Class Action: The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements a

  • Doctor on Covid: Another variant of concern is anticipated to come in the future

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Dow at risk of snapping 4-session win streak, tech stocks hammered as 10-year Treasury pops above 1.5%

    U.S. stock benchmarks on Tuesday trade under selling pressure, putting in jeopardy a four-session string of gains for the Dow industrials, as interest-rate sensitive technology stocks were hammered by a rise in yields.

  • 10 Best International Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best international stocks in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best International Stocks in 2021. Diversifying your stock portfolio by increasing exposure to international companies working in high-growth areas is perhaps one of the best ways to hedge […]

  • U.S. goods trade deficit widens; inventories increase

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased in August amid a rise in imports as businesses replenished depleted inventories, suggesting trade could again be a drag on economic growth in the third quarter. The goods trade deficit rose 0.9% to $87.6 billion last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Businesses are rebuilding inventories to keep up with strong domestic demand as the economy normalizes after severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

    Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.

  • Prince Andrew to sell Swiss ski-resort chalet to settle $9M lawsuit

    Prince Andrew is selling his $23.7 million ski-resort chalet in Switzerland, the only property that he still owns in his own name.

  • A Midwest grocery chain said a 'challenging labor market' prompted plans to close most of its 111 stores an hour early every day. It's also paying bonuses of up to $600 to some workers.

    Schnucks on Monday said the labor market and "evolving customer shopping patterns" prompted a decision to shorten operating hours.