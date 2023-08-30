Google's Duet AI can now write your emails for you

Sarah Perez
·2 min read
0

Gmail's new AI companion will be able to help you draft and customize your emails, Google announced as part of this week's news from its Google Cloud Next '23 event. The company had shared a number of updates about its AI-powered companion, Duet AI, which is becoming generally available for Workspace users, aiding them with various tasks across meetings, documents, Google Chat, and more.

The company had also said that Duet AI would enhance Gmail's existing smart reply feature by allowing users to draft longer, more personalized emails with a tap.

Now, Google has shared more on how that will actually work in an update for Workspace users. On both web and mobile, Gmail users trialing Duet AI will gain access to a "Help me write" button that will offer them a variety of options for writing assistance.

For instance, Duet AI can now use your own words to draft an email message, as it can understand the context from previous emails in a thread to create replies that are relevant to the current conversation.

You can also use the AI feature to make the tone of your drafted email sound more formal or elaborate on the draft by adding more detail to the message.

Image Credits: Google

Alternatively, you can opt to decrease the length of your drafted email if you're looking for brevity.

Plus, Google added a fun (though likely not as helpful), feature "I'm feeling Lucky," -- a throwback to the Google button that would take you directly to the first search result when you typed a query into the Google search box.

In this case, however, the "I'm feeling Lucky" option provided by the AI lets you choose from a number of fun variations on tone and style for the email content you've drafted.

A similar "Help me write" feature will also come to Docs, Google noted, letting you change the tone of your content, summarize sections, add bullets, elaborate or shorten your text, receive a different generated draft if you didn't like the first ("retry"), and more.

You can also provide your own instructions on how you want your content refined through a custom option, Google said.

Read more about Google Cloud Next 2023 on TechCrunch
Read more about Google Cloud Next 2023 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • Google's Duet AI becomes a meeting assistant, doc summarizer and chat companion

    Google's Duet AI, its generative AI-powered helper, is now becoming generally available to any organization using Google Workspace, the company announced today at its Google Cloud Next event. The AI helper, previously in testing with thousands of companies, will gain new capabilities, being able to act as a meeting assistant, a chatbot you can communicate with Google Chat, a document summarizer and a way to add more personalization to Gmail's smart replies, among other things. The Duet AI will become available at a no-cost trial for interested customers, notes Google.

  • Google's Duet AI is coming to Workspace apps, but pro users will need to pay extra

    Back at I/O, we got a sense of some of Google's big plans for generative artificial intelligence, including the integration of the Duet AI virtual assistant into Workspace productivity apps. The company is now starting to roll out Duet AI to those who pay for versions of Docs, Gmail, Sheets and so on that are geared toward professionals. The virtual assistant is also making its way to Google Meet and Google Chat.

  • Duet AI, Google's AI assistant suite, expands across Google Cloud

    Duet AI, Google's collection of generative AI features for text summarization, organizing data and more, is expanding to new products and services in Google Cloud. At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced that Duet AI -- still in preview with general availability set for sometime later this year -- can now assist with code refactoring, or improving code by making small changes without altering the code's overall external behavior. In a developer's preferred software development environment, they can open a Duet AI-powered chat window and write a natural language prompt (e.g.

  • Google upgrades Vertex AI to keep pace with the generative AI boom

    Meanwhile, a third of organizations are using generative AI "regularly" in at least one business function, a McKinsey report shows. Given the massive (and apparently growing) addressable market, it comes as no surprise that Google Cloud is pushing hard -- very hard -- to stay abreast. During its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced updates to Vertex AI, its cloud-based platform that provides workflows for building, training and deploying machine learning models.

  • Google plans to bring AI-fueled security enhancements to Google Workspace

    While Google is quick to point out that it has never had an exploit in Google Workspace, it doesn’t mean it isn’t working to continually stay ahead of security issues. Today, the company announced a number of security-related enhancements to Google Workspace products, including GMail and Drive, some of which will take advantage of AI to automate certain tasks. It’s important to understand that these tools are still in development or various stages of testing, but Google plans to add these updates later this year and in early 2024.

  • Google's AI search experience adds AI-powered summaries, definitions and coding improvements

    Google today is rolling out a few new updates to its nearly three-month-old Search Generative Experience (SGE), the company's AI-powered conversational mode in Search, with a goal of helping users better learn and make sense of the information they discover on the web. The features include tools to see definitions of unfamiliar terms, those that help to improve your understanding and coding information across languages, and an interesting feature that lets you tap into the AI power of SGE while you're browsing. This feature will become available across Google's AI-generated responses to topics or questions related to certain subjects, like STEM, economics, history and others, where you may encounter terms you don't understand or concepts you want to dive deeper into for a better understanding.

  • Opera's iOS web browser gains an AI companion with Aria

    Opera's web browser app for iOS is getting an AI assistant. The company announced today that Opera for iOS will now include Aria, its browser AI product built in collaboration with OpenAI, integrated directly into the web browser, and free for all users. The AI solution had previously launched on Opera for desktop and Opera for Android, where it has now topped 1 million users.

  • Google Photos adds a scrapbook-like Memories view feature aided by AI

    Google Photos is introducing a new way to relive and share your most memorable moments with the introduction of a new Memories view, launching today to U.S. users. Today, this works something like a combination of Stories and Facebook Memories, allowing you to flip through favorite photos from past months and years. Google says that feature is now used by more than half a billion people monthly.

  • Google is looking to 'supercharge' Assistant with AI

    The company is already working on new technology for mobile devices.

  • Google pulls its AI Test Kitchen app from Play Store and App Store

    Google has pulled its AI Test Kitchen app from the Play Store and the App Store to focus solely on the web platform. The company launched the AI Test Kitchen experience last year to let users interact with projects powered by different AI models such as LaMDA 2. Google confirmed the move to 9to5Google, which first noted the apps being pulled, and said that AI Test Kitchen will focus on just the web experience as it is easy to push updates on just one platform.

  • Context.ai wants to merge product analytics sensibilities with LLMs

    Since the release of ChatGPT at the end of last year, we’ve seen companies developing generative AI tooling to help customers interact with their products and services in a more natural way. Context.ai launched earlier this year to help companies better understand how users are interacting with their LLMs. Today, the company announced a $3.5 million seed investment to fully develop the idea.

  • QuantHealth brings its AI-informed clinical drug trials to the US with $15M round

    Biotech, pharmaceutical, and life sciences companies all hope AI will streamline drug development and make it more efficient, and 38% have already adopted the technology, according to Deloitte. QuantHealth aims to take part with a model that predicts risks and outcomes for clinical trials. The company's AI-powered platform for drug discovery claims to reduce potential risks, optimize clinical trials, and help identify how patients in a clinical trial would respond to treatment.

  • Nvidia is the AI king, but threats to its reign abound

    Nvidia is dominating the AI market, but threats are mounting. The likes of AMD are starting to counterpunch.

  • Google totally didn't mean to leak the Pixel 8 Pro on its own website

    Google has published a photo of the Pixel 8 Pro before it has even unveiled the device... on the day Apple announced that it was going to launch the iPhone 15 on September 12th.

  • DeepMind partners with Google Cloud to watermark AI-generated images

    In partnership with Google Cloud, Google DeepMind (Google's AI research division) is launching a tool for watermarking and identifying AI-generated images — but only images created by Google's image-generating model. The tool, called SynthID and available in beta for select users of Vertex AI (Google's platform for building AI apps and models) embeds a digital watermark directly into the pixels of an image -- making it ostensibly imperceptible to the human eye but detectable by an algorithm. SynthID only supports Imagen, Google's text-to-image model, which is exclusively available in Vertex AI.

  • GM using Google-powered AI chatbots for its OnStar service

    GM revealed what it has been up to with Google and its generative AI technology, using AI chatbots to do a number of tasks, even talking to customers via its OnStar in-car concierge.

  • Narcan will be available for purchase over-the-counter in September. Here's what parents need to know.

    Experts say everyone should consider having Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, as a part of their first aid kit at home.

  • Google wants an invisible digital watermark to bring transparency to AI art

    Google took a step towards transparency in AI-generated images today. Google DeepMind announced SynthID, a watermarking / identification tool for generative art. The company says the technology embeds a digital watermark, invisible to the human eye, directly onto an image’s pixels. SynthID is rolling out first to “a limited number” of customers using Imagen, Google’s art generator available on its suite of cloud-based AI tools.

  • Should Trump be disqualified from running for president?

    Citing the 14th Amendment, some legal scholars are arguing that Trump’s efforts to remain in office have made him ineligible to run for president again.

  • Where did the ‘I may not have a brain, gentlemen, but I have an idea’ reaction meme come from?

    A quote from a 2009 animated film is making the rounds across social media platforms as users joke about making stupid decisions. The post Where did the ‘I may not have a brain, gentlemen, but I have an idea’ reaction meme come from? appeared first on In The Know.