Google's finally talking about its Mandiant acquisition – here's what they said

Alexandra Garfinkle
·Senior Reporter
·4 min read

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is finally sounding off on its blockbuster $5.4 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Mandiant, expressing the extent of the company's ambitions in the sector.

The mega-deal was all about strengthening Google's capabilities in detecting cyber threats – something Mandiant has become well-known for, said Google Cloud Chief Information Security Officer Phil Venables at a press conference yesterday.

“I want to emphasize that this is adding more frontline threat intelligence,” Venables said. “When you look at what we’ve got existing at Google, which includes very complementary things from VirusTotal and our other threat intelligence capabilities, bringing that together really gives us this kind of end-to-end security operations stack. Again, Google Cloud is already strong when we think about how we analyze data and put it in context, and that only gets stronger with Mandiant.”

A response to a changing environment

Venables was very clear that Google Cloud's ambitions in cybersecurity are massive, but on some level, the size of the deal already said it all. The acquisition is Google's second-largest ever, surpassed only by the company's $12.5 billion buyout of Motorola ten years ago. The more than $5 billion the company spent on Mandiant overshadows even what Google shelled out for Fitbit, which it bought for $2.1 billion.

The timing of this deal also wasn't an accident – it's a response to a changing environment. The cyber threat landscape is evolving and expanding rapidly and there are two key reasons why, according to Hari Ravichandran, CEO and founder of identity protection company Aura.

Google logo is seen on a smartphone in front of Mandiant logo in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Google logo is seen on a smartphone in front of Mandiant logo in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

First, we are more connected than we have ever been. Whether you are talking about the enterprise or the American home, every system is online and therefore open to cyber criminals. Second, cybercriminals are more sophisticated than ever. With access to the same tools, from the cloud to AI, that has transformed the enterprise, professional cybercriminals can create attacks that can fool and evade even the most diligent enterprise or consumer.

Seen as a positive signal

The deal was fundamentally seen as a positive signal by the rest of the cybersecurity space that one of Big Tech's most storied names is taking the increasingly risk-laden cyber landscape seriously, said Andrew Rubin, CEO, and co-founder of Illumio, a zero trust-focused cybersecurity company.

"Google Cloud’s cyber focus shows that security is a top priority for their business as a whole," he told Yahoo Finance. "It’s promising to see industry titans commit in this way to safeguarding cloud environments from today’s evolving threats."

It's also not an accident that the deal's coincided with Google's increased commitment to its cloud business and enterprise customers. The reality is, the more secure your enterprise business is, the more valuable it is, said Ritu Bhargava, President and Chief Product Officer of SAP CX/CRM.

To enable screen reader support, press ⌘+Option+Z To learn about keyboard shortcuts, press ⌘slash

“Now it’s non-negotiable for any enterprise to have security and compliance as the number one priority,” she said. “Companies just won’t have a seat at the table if they aren’t thinking about security first because it’s a business imperative.”

Experts agree: If Google wants to build out its cloud business, tripling down on security is essential.

"The enterprise is only as secure as its least secure employee," said Ravichandran.

The potential for more deals to come

The cybersecurity space is one that's generally been deal-heavy, so looking ahead we'll likely see Big Tech, investors, and private companies strike more deals in the sector, said Ravichandran.

"Historically, we’ve seen fairly regular M&A in the cybersecurity industry," he said. "In September alone, there were nearly 40 cybersecurity company acquisitions, which signals that there is still a lot of opportunity when companies identify a strategic fit."

Rubin agrees, adding that these deals will grow even more important as cybersecurity becomes an increasingly indispensable part of business strategies and outlooks.

"The Google and Mandiant deal is the latest in a string of high-profile, billion-dollar cybersecurity acquisitions over the past few years, and it certainly won’t be the last," he told Yahoo Finance. "If Google is willing to go 'all in' on cyber, clearly their customers believe security is core to everything."

Allie Garfinkle is a Senior Tech Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @agarfinks.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

  • Education Secretary: Some for-profit colleges view students as 'prey'

    On a recent episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer," U.S. Education secretary Miguel Cardona commented on the tendency of for-profit institutions to target more vulnerable Americans.

  • What makes student loan forgiveness a timeless American issue

    In late August, President Biden signed an executive order that will forgive up to $10,000 of student debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year.

  • Rivian R1T EV pickup review: Why it's the ultimate vehicle, regardless of powertrain

    Rivian is now building its R1Ts, and despite the hiccups they have done the impossible by creating an extremely impressive vehicle from the ground up. But it needs to build them faster, cheaper, and more profitably to sustain itself. Here’s why car and truck fans should root for Rivian to do just that.

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • Grit can also 'get us to commit to hard things that aren't worthwhile': Expert

    Annie Duke, decision-making strategist and author of"QUIT: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away," joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about quiet quitting and how quitting can often lead to success.

  • Nike analyst: 'We are in the beginning of a sneaker supercycle'

    Nike (NKE) stock has been hammered over the past year, but one analyst thinks that the sneaker giant's inventory troubles could be receding.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.68

    The board of Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.68 on the...

  • Two Stocks Beat Tesla By A Mile For Your $10,000 Investment

    Most S&P 500 investors consider Tesla stock to be the ultimate investment. But it turns out you could do better — much better.

  • Will the stock market be open on Columbus Day?

    Here are the markets that will be open on Columbus Day, also recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day, on Monday, Oct. 10.

  • Morgan Stanley-Led Banks Face $500 Million Loss on Twitter Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- When banks led by Morgan Stanley agreed in April to help finance Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter Inc., they were eager to aid an important client, the richest person in the world. Now neither Musk nor the banks have an obvious way to wriggle out of it.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Key Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsNATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Worries Over His DefeatBiden Should

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which take immediate effect, build on restrictions sent in letters this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • Judge gives Elon Musk and Twitter three weeks to close

    Elon Musk has three weeks to close his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, a judge in Delaware said on Oct. 6.

  • Betting on flexibility, China's Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology. Users will be able to lease a car with a 75 gigawatt hour battery for 1,199-1,295 euros ($1,171-$1,264) a month depending on the length of the subscription, which can be as short as a month. The plan is the latest unconventional move by the company, which already allows customers to rent rather than buy the battery - the most expensive part of an electric vehicle (EV).

  • Why Pinterest Stock Beat the Market in September

    During a tough month for the stock market in September, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock not only managed to beat the market, but it even posted a positive return. Last month, stocks fell sharply over concerns about rising interest rates and the prospect of a recession, but the social media company bucked the headwinds in growth stocks and gained 1% for the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company benefited from positive analyst chatter as well as reports that activist investor Elliott Investment Management may be pushing for a sale of the company.

  • Why Are My Inflation-Protected Bonds Falling When Inflation Is So High?

    You would think this would be TIPS’ time to shine. Instead, the prices of Treasury inflation-protected securities—government bonds that are adjusted to keep up with inflation—have declined this year, even as inflation has soared. The comparable loss for ICE’s index of regular Treasury bonds was 13.5%.

  • Twitter Drifts Away From Musk’s Offer as Funding Doubts Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shares extended losses for a third session on Friday, widening the gap between Elon Musk’s $54.20 per share offer as deal talks are said to be stuck over a debt financing contingency.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Key Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsNATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Worries Over His DefeatBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsBiden Says Putin T

  • Should Investors Buy Alphabet Stock Before It's Too Late?

    Alphabet recently dipped below the $100 a share level after routinely trading over $2,000 pre-split. The lower price makes the stock more attainable to many investors and offers a great chance to buy Alphabet shares for the long haul.

  • The New Cold War — How One Company Is Preparing For Potential Supply Chain Issues Resulting From US-China Tensions

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • Meta’s Virtual Reality Meets Facebook’s Harsh Real World

    There is never a good time to make an awkward pivot to the metaverse. It seemed a good time a year ago, when the company once known as Facebook renamed itself Meta Platforms. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said at the time that he sees the metaverse as “the successor to the mobile internet.”

  • IAC Parts Worth 40% More Than Current Stock Price, J.P. Morgan Says

    Analyst Cory Carpenter thinks the media and internet holding company's stock is conservatively worth $80 a share.