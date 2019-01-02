Google's futuristic gesture-sensing radar gets one step closer to reality

Twitter More

There's still hope for Google's gesture-sensing radar tech, Project Soli.

The project, which Google first showed off in 2015, uses a combination of radar and sensors to create gesture controllers for everyday objects. So instead of controlling a smartwatch by tapping on a display, for instance, you could quickly rub or tap your fingers together.

The product of Google's secretive Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) lab, Google has teased a few prototypes over the years, but hasn't said much about Soli publicly since its last update at Google I/O in 2016.

But now we know the project is still alive. Despite its relative silence over the last two years, Google has been working behind the scenes to get FCC approval in order to test its sensors at higher power levels than what's currently allowed. That permission has now been granted, with the FCC giving Soli its sign-off last week in a filing that was first spotted by Reuters. Read more...

