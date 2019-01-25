Google's lawyers might not be so down with employee activism, after all

Twitter More

The Google brass was totally in favor of those massive employee walkouts, right?

Google CEO Sundar Pachai has said that he and the company support employee efforts to organize and improve Google; however, Bloomberg reported Thursday that Google attorneys have simultaneously advocated that a federal legal precedent protecting employees' rights to organize over company email should be undone. And Google's arguments could actually have an impact on national policy around worker's rights.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) under the Trump administration has been working to roll back many of the precedents created during the Obama administration that protect employee organizing. It has even been looking to reassess the statute about employee organizing over email specifically. Inadvertently or not, Google's statement may provide cover and legitimacy for the effort to overturn this precedent. Read more...

