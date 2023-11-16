Google's Pixel Tablet is $100 off in an early Black Friday sale

Tablets are always going to be popular items during Black Friday sales. They make for great gifts, and it's as good a time as any to pick one up for yourself if you've been on the fence. Google's Pixel Tablet is a solid choice, especially if you lean more toward Android than iOS (or iPadOS).

The 128GB version of the 11-inch Pixel Tablet has dropped back down to its all-time-low price of $399 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. That's $100 off the regular price. If you opt for the porcelain variant with 128GB of storage, you can get a case (which is normally $80) at no extra cost. Either way, the tablet comes with a charging dock. Meanwhile, the 256GB model is also $100 off at $499 — there's no SD card slot to expand the storage, unfortunately.

We gave the Pixel Tablet a score of 85 in our review in June. Being able to plop the tablet onto the dock (which has a built-in speaker) is a big selling point as that effectively turns the tablet into a smart display. In this mode, you can use the tablet to stream music and video, control and monitor smart home devices, display your favorite photos and more. Thanks to Google Assistant, you'll be able to do much of this hands free. That said, the dock perhaps doesn't position the tablet at the most flattering angle for video calls. The case that you can get for free with the 128GB model handily has a kickstand.

The performance is fairly snappy thanks to the Tensor G2 chipset, while the 2,560 x 1,600 LCD display is decent enough (although being limited to a 60Hz refresh rate is a drag). You should get a full day of use out of the tablet before you need to recharge the 5,000mAh battery. Google is also promising OS updates through at least June 2026 and security updates for two years beyond that at minimum.

On the downside, the lack of a headphone jack is galling. During our review period, we ran into a few software hiccups while the tablet was in Hub Mode as well. Overall, the Pixel Tablet isn't quite as compelling as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series when it comes to our pick for the best Android tablet. However, it's still a strong choice for a more budget-friendly Android tablet. It's significantly less expensive than Samsung's models, especially during this sale.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.