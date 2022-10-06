Google's Russian subsidiary files lawsuit against state bailiffs - court documents

The logo for Google LLC is seen at their offices in Manhattan, New York City
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Google's Russian subsidiary has filed a lawsuit against Russian state bailiffs, court documents show, in a year that has seen the unit file for bankruptcy in Russia and have more than 7.7 billion roubles ($127 million) in funds seized.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google declined to comment.

In May, Russian bailiffs seized funds from Google that it had been ordered to pay late last year. A month earlier, Tsargrad, a Russian Orthodox television channel blocked by YouTube, said bailiffs had seized 1 billion roubles from Google.

Google's subsidiary filed for bankruptcy in June after saying that authorities had seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.

Court documents published on Oct. 4 showed the Moscow Arbitration Court had accepted an application from Google LLC dated Sept. 30 and would consider the case.

The court listed the Moscow department of Russia's Federal Bailiffs Service and one of its senior officials as the defendants.

Russia's Federal Bailiffs Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The RIA news agency reported in August that the same Moscow court had rejected Google's demand that the 1 billion roubles seized in the Tsargrad case be returned, with the TV channel still unable to access all Google services.

Tsargrad TV is owned by businessman Konstantin Malofeev, who was sanctioned by the United States and European Union in 2014 over accusations that he funded pro-Moscow separatists fighting in Ukraine, something he denies. Russia considers such Western sanctions illegal.

Tsargrad TV had no immediate comment.

($1 = 60.5000 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen to meet extraordinary farmers in new series

    The TV star will meet other farmers battling tough conditions.

  • Woman, 26, who drank two bottles of wine on roadside after car broke down avoids jail

    Elizabeth McKnight twice refused to take a breath test after being found intoxicated at the side of the A55 in Chester.

  • Russias Defence Ministry shows map with lost territories

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 20:00 The Ministry of Defence of Russia has shown a map of combat actions in Ukraine during its daily briefing. It shows, in particular, that the Russian army has retreated by 30 kilometres in Kherson Oblast over the course of the day.

  • Biden visiting New York with IBM poised to announce $20B program; what to know

    President Joe Biden's will visit IBM's Poughkeepsie campus. IBM is expected to announce a $20 billion investment over the next decade.

  • Judge orders LIV, plaintiffs to disclose key communications in lawsuit against PGA Tour

    The four remaining plaintiffs suing the PGA Tour for antitrust violations will be required to disclose key communications, according to a recent court ruling.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • SEC opposes motions from two firms seeking to back Ripple in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has objected to motions from two firms that had requested to file amicus briefs in support of Ripple Labs Inc., in the lawsuit that the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple. See related article: Two firms seek to weigh in on XRP lawsuit between SEC, Ripple Fast facts […]

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

    It's been a tough time for the airline industry lately. It recently made a change where its Rapid Rewards Members can now achieve A-List or A-List Preferred tier status much quicker, which will make it easier to accumulate points that can be used for such perks as priority boarding and the ability to make a same day change with no difference in base fare. The company also introduced a feature that lets customers change their boarding group for an added fee starting at $30, either online or via the Southwest app, within 24 hours of departure.

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMar-a-Lago Docu

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself

    A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company, her union and a former colleague who pleaded guilty last year to dead-bolting the cockpit door during a flight and stripping naked in front of her. Christine Janning alleges that Southwest retaliated by grounding her after she reported Michael Haak to the company and the FBI, that it kept him employed despite an alleged history of sexual misconduct and that managers disparaged her in memos. Haak's attorney, Michael Salnick, said Wednesday that his client disrobed only after Janning encouraged him to and never did anything else.

  • Taiwan vows to protect its firms' interests at U.S.-led 'Chip 4' group

    Taiwan will use the new U.S.-led "Chip 4" group to safeguard the interests of Taiwanese companies and to ensure supply chain resilience, a deputy minister said on Wednesday, though he added that the group had no agenda yet. A preliminary meeting of the group took place last week with representatives from Taiwan, the United States, South Korea and Japan attending. A global semiconductor shortage has thrust chip powerhouse Taiwan into the spotlight and made supply chain management a bigger priority for governments around the world.

  • Google to pay record $85M settlement to Arizona in consumer fraud case

    Internet giant Google has agreed to pay a record $85 million to Arizona to settle a consumer fraud case brought in 2020. The settlement is the largest of its kind that Google has paid to date.

  • Russian state gas company Gazprom reveals drops in production and sales

    Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom has revealed significant drops in production and sales since the start of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, the company revealed in a statement on Oct. 5.

  • How Working an Extra Year Can Completely Change Your Retirement

    Once you reach your 60s, you may start asking yourself, "Should I work another year or retire?" The answer to this will depend on a number of factors. However, you shouldn't overlook the potentially...

  • OPEC+ angers US with major oil output cut

    Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers agreed on a major cut in production on Wednesday to boost crude prices -- a move denounced by the United States as a concession to Moscow that will further hurt the global economy. The 13-nation OPEC cartel headed by Riyadh and its 10 allies led by Moscow agreed to reduce output by two million barrels per day from November at a meeting in Vienna, the group said in a statement. It is the biggest cut since the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, raising fears that it will turbocharge oil prices at a time when countries are already facing soaring energy-fuelled inflation. Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, defended the move, saying the cartel's priority was "to maintain a sustainable oil market", at a press conference following OPEC+'s first in-person meeting since March 2020. But the decision drew a swift rebuke from US President Joe Biden, who had made a controversial trip to Saudi Arabia in July under pressure as Americans faced rising prices at fuel stations. The timing is also bad for Biden's political agenda as it comes ahead of US midterm elections next month. "It's clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today's announcement," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and top economic advisor Brian Deese said in a statement that Biden was "disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+". Western allies led by the United States have tried to isolate Russia's economy, which relies heavily on energy exports, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. - Oil prices rise - OPEC+ decided to slash its output as oil prices fell below $90 per barrel in recent months over concerns about the global economy, after soaring to $140 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The international benchmark, Brent North Sea crude, was up at $93.43 following Wednesday's announcement. The oil production cut could give sanctions-hit Russia a boost ahead of a European Union ban on most of its crude exports later this year and as the Group of Seven wealthy democracies mull a cap on the country's oil prices. Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak, who is under US sanctions and attended the OPEC+ meeting, said a price cap would have a "detrimental effect" on the global oil sector. He warned that Russian companies would "not supply oil to those countries" that introduce such a cap. "There is a reason why Russia is ready to participate with an OPEC cut -- because they are not sure whether they will find somebody to buy this oil," Patrick Pouyanne, chairman of French oil giant TotalEnergies, said at a London oil industry conference. Collectively known as&nbsp;OPEC+, the alliance drastically slashed output by almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April 2020 to reverse a massive drop in crude prices caused by Covid lockdowns. OPEC+ began to raise production last year after the market improved. Output returned to pre-pandemic levels this year, but only on paper as some members have struggled to meet their quotas. The group agreed last month on a small, symbolic cut of 100,000 bpd from October, the first in more than a year. Consumer countries had pushed for months for&nbsp;OPEC+ to open taps more widely to bring down prices, but the group ignored them again. Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia in July in part to convince the kingdom to loosen the production taps. The trip saw Biden meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite his promise to make Riyadh a "pariah" following the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. While the cut was not welcomed by the United States, several OPEC+ nations have struggled to meet their quotas in the first place. The next ministerial OPEC meeting will be on December 4. In recent months, the cartel and its partners met online each month. burs-jza/

  • Saudi Aramco says the world is totally misreading the oil market and too focused on 'short-term economics'

    The world's biggest crude producer said the oil market is focused "on short-term economics rather than supply fundamentals."

  • Why OPEC+’s Oil Production Cuts Aren’t What They Seem

    The coalition of major producers have missed their output targets, making the headline number less impressive.

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”