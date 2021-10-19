Google's Sundar Pichai says CEOs 'need to embrace' that employees want a say in whether they work remotely, in-person, or a mix of both

Google's Sundar Pichai says CEOs 'need to embrace' that employees want a say in whether they work remotely, in-person, or a mix of both
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Jackson
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sundar Pichai
Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google. Denis Balibouse/Reuters

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai talked with The Wall Street Journal about his company's hybrid work policy.

  • He said CEOs must embrace the fact that "employees want to have a say in where they work."

  • He added that roughly 20% to 30% of Google's staff have voluntarily gone back to the office already.

Business leaders should welcome employees' opinions on whether to have a remote, in-person, or hybrid work model, according to Sundar Pichai.

The Google CEO spoke with The Wall Street Journal on Monday about his company's hybrid work plans. He also discussed the future of work more broadly.

"There has to be a dialogue of respect on both sides, I think, but I think CEOs need to embrace the fact that in the modern workplace, employees want to have a say in where they work," he said, according to a transcript of the conversation, which was recorded for a podcast. "And I think there is strength in that too. So I think that's the way I've looked at it."

Pichai also said that having employees work three days a week in the office and two days a week at home strikes a nice "balance."

He added that between 20% and 30% of Google's employees have voluntarily returned to the office already. In New York, roughly half of the company's staff are back to working in person.

Employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can return to Google's offices, the company announced in July. Google said in August that it had approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests it had received in an initial round of employees' remote work and relocation requests.

Last month, the tech giant announced it was buying an office building in New York City for $2.1 billion, showing in-person work will still be a fixture in its future plans.

Throughout the pandemic, Google has encountered pushback from employees for its initial reluctance to build flexible remote work policies into its future plans. Last September, an internal survey found that only 8% of Google employees reported wanting to return to the office five days a week post-pandemic. A month later, Pichai said the company would expand its number of "hubs" to give staff more flexibility but that "the majority of Googlers' roles will continue to be tied to a particular office," as Insider's Hugh Langley reported.

That December, Google said that, once employees returned to the office, it would experiment with a "flexible work week" that includes three days of in-person work and two days of remote work. The company changed its tune once again in May to announce plans to allow 60% of employees to go to the office a few days each week, 20% to relocate and work from new offices, and 20% to work remotely.

In August, Reuters reported based on a leaked salary calculator that Google staffers choosing to work from home indefinitely could face pay cuts of up to 25%.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai calls for federal tech regulation, investments in cybersecurity

    In a wide-ranging interview at the WSJ Tech Live conference that touched on topics like the future of remote work, AI innovation, employee activism and even misinformation on YouTube, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also shared his thoughts on the state of tech innovation in the U.S. and the need for new regulations. Specifically, Pichai argued for the creation of a federal privacy standard in the U.S., similar to the GDPR in Europe.

  • America isn't running out of everything just because of a supply-chain crisis. America is running out of everything because Americans are buying so much stuff.

    Claims that the US is running short on everything miss a key point. Record imports are part of the reason for the epic supply-chain congestion.

  • Spanish court throws out lawsuit against US treasure hunters

    A Spanish court has shelved a lawsuit against American treasure hunters that accused them of having destroyed an underwater archaeological site when they looted a sunken galleon for tons of precious coins over a decade ago. In 2007, the Florida-based Odyssey Marine Exploration scooped up over half a million silver and gold coins from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean when it discovered a sunken Spanish galleon. Spain disputed the company's claim to the treasure, which was worth an estimated $500 million.

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • 100 Million People Have This Basic Social Security Fact Wrong -- Do You?

    Almost 100 million people are making a huge mistake when it comes to retirement planning. A recent Nationwide Financial study found that around 40% of adults across America believe that Social Security benefits alone should be sufficient to live on. Future retirees anticipating they can rely solely on Social Security will likely be surprised to find out how low their benefits end up being once they start getting their checks.

  • Wow Your Job Interviewer by Asking These 10 Questions

    At the end of a job interview, it's likely your interviewer will ask you if you have any questions for them -- and if you don't ask anything, this could be seen as a sign of disinterest. It's...

  • Manufacturers compete for Smith & Wesson workers ahead of HQ move

    The lack of new machinists and other skilled workers in highly technical manufacturing trades has been an issue for decades. Smith & Wesson's planned move from Springfield to Tennessee is being seen as an opportunity by come companies.

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • Southwest Reportedly Won’t Put Unvaccinated Workers on Unpaid Leave

    The airline previously planned to put workers requesting exemptions to the Covid-19 vaccine on unpaid leave until their cases were reviewed.

  • Walmart picks South Carolina for new distribution center, creating 400 new jobs

    Walmart Inc. said Tuesday it will create 400 new full-time jobs in South Carolina as it has selected Spartanburg County for a new high-tech grocery distribution center. The discount retail giant's stock rose 1.8% in premarket trading. The new center, with more than 720,000 square feet, will be its largest grocery distribution center, and is set to open in 2024. It will rely on employees, automation technology, robotics and machine learning to process fresh and frozen groceries. "Walmart's high-t

  • Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter

    If concrete were a country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases on Earth, behind only China and the United States.

  • 7 in 10 tech workers say they're considering quitting their job within the next year in a new survey

    Top reasons that tech workers may quit include limited career progression and the working hours, per the survey of 1,200 people.

  • Teairra Mari Silent Amid Contentious Court Battle With 50 Cent

    Things are so bad, even Mari's lawyer, Edward Ward, claims that she needs to cough up the dough she owes to 50.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Jay-Z group files complaint against Miami-Dade Animal Services, alleging it ignored abuser

    Jay-Z’s Team ROC social justice group has filed a complaint in Miami-Dade Circuit Court against the county’s Animal Services Department, alleging it has failed to take action against a resident it accuses of abusing animals.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million

    I love to hear the phrase "disruptive innovation." Technologies that fall into that category tend to change the world, and the companies that build those technologies often create substantial wealth for shareholders.

  • The Indian government is testing blockchain technology to streamline its logistics industry

    The Indian government has warmed up to the use of blockchain technology to streamline operations and services. On Oct. 15, the central board of indirect taxes and customs under the country’s finance ministry launched a pilot electronic cargo tracking system (ECTS) project based on blockchain technology. The test run is being carried out at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) of the Tughlakabad Import Commissionerate, which accounts for about 20% of the total tax revenues under Delhi Customs.

  • Why are US beef prices soaring?

    Ongoing labor shortages, supply chain issues, and weather conditions are causing beef prices to skyrocket.

  • Do You Lose Any Social Security Benefits If Your Ex Claims on Your Work Record?

    Spousal benefits could equal as much as 50% of the primary insured's benefit amount. Typically, it would make sense for your ex to do this only if you were the higher earner in the marriage and spousal benefits are higher than what the former partner would otherwise receive, or if your ex didn't work and pay into the system for long enough to be eligible for benefits. If your ex wants to claim spousal benefits, you don't get to opt out of this, and it has nothing to do with any divorce settlement that you may reach.

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.