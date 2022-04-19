‘Goonica Miller’: R&B singer Monica Poses with C-Murder For Easter Visit, Fans Hit up La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian to Help Get Him Out of Prison

Monica paid another visit to her prison bae Corey “C-Murder” Miller, who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steven Thomas. The New Orleans native was signed to Master P’s No Limit Record label in the ’90s and released hits such as “Down for My N’s,” featuring Snoop Dogg. Monica has continued to support the 49-year-old throughout the years while he has maintained his innocence behind bars.

On Sunday, April 17, the R&B singer shared a black-and-white photo of herself and C-Murder cuddled up near a table. She tagged New Orleans, Lousiana, in the post, which made it onto Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page. Monica’s latest photo with C-Murder was paired next to a picture of the couple from the 1990s.

Monica and C-Murder. Photo: @monicadenise/ Instagram

Fans in the comments began sharing their support for Miller’s release from prison, inclduing a few who wrote, “Free Corey Miller.” Focusing on his relationship with Monica, which has continued throughout the last two decades, one person wrote, “Soul times are real as a MF.”

One fan said Monica’s new nickname would be “Goonica Miller” if the couple were to get married. A third joked, “It’s giving ‘Love During Lockup,” — a reference to the We tv series that follows couples separated by prison gates as they navigate their relationships.

Monica’s friend La La Anthony added, “Lifetime of love” with three red heart emojis. One fan replied, “@lala @monicadenise Get LaLa to holla @kimkardashian to get him pardon. FR tho.”

Anthony and soon-to-be lawyer Kim Kardashian appeared in a video Monica created for C-Murder’s birthday in March 2021. As previously reported, La La is responsible for connecting Monica and Kim, who has helped several people out of jail with her prison reform work. With the recantations of two eyewitnesses, a jury vote of 10 to 2 in favor of conviction, and DNA evidence not matching, Kim also believes in C-Murder’s innocence and helping Monica get him out of jail.

Master P questioned Monica’s loyalty to his brother and Kim’s motives during a lengthy video on Instagram in August 2020. After sharing his grievances about their relationship, he explained that the family had worked rigorously to help the incarcerated rapper, who referred to Monica and Kim as “his angels” on Instagram.

Master P shares his frustration with his brother, C-Murder, and how he called Kim Kardashian and Monica his angels. Monica responds pic.twitter.com/UZ36trM5pw — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 21, 2020

P said, “My grandmother, she’s not here right now. She’s my angel. She should be his angel. I’ve never heard him talk about her like that. I know Kim Kardashian put out one tweet, and she his angel, which is crazy to me. But I appreciate it. Like I said, my brother is innocent, and I hope she can get him out. I want him to come home.”