Goose, Gull Overdose On Prescription Pills Left In Park

A goose and gull at a park in California are recovering after eating

A goose and gull at a park in California are recovering after eating prescription pills someone left on the ground.

The Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach posted photos of hundreds of pills scattered on the ground where children play. Another photo shows a goose on its back after ingesting some of the pills.

“A caring citizen noticed hundreds of pills all over the grass at a park in Huntington Beach yesterday,” the center said in a statement posted to Facebook. “He saw a goose in distress and called Animal Control. There were other birds that may have eaten some of the pills but they were able to fly away.”

The center said a Canada goose and ring-billed gull had symptoms including loss of muscle control, but said both birds were being treated with IV fluids and recovering.

“Thank you to those who took quick action to help the innocent birds at this park,” the center said.

It’s not known who left the pills, CBS’ Los Angeles affiliate reported.