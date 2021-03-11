GOP Arizona lawmaker misleadingly claims that voting restrictions are needed because 'everybody shouldn't be voting'

Grace Panetta
·5 min read
Arizona voting 2
Supporters of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe Biden explain the Democratic program to voters outside a polling place at the Tempe History Museum, in Tempe, Arizona, on November 3, 2020. Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

  • An Arizona GOP lawmaker said voting restrictions are necessary because "everybody shouldn't be voting."

  • Rep. John Kavanagh falsely claimed that expanding voting options leads to more fraud.

  • "Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well," he told CNN.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A Republican Arizona state lawmaker, who chairs a committee overseeing election administration, said that new voting restrictions are needed because "everybody shouldn't be voting" and "we have to look at the quality of votes."

During the ongoing legislative session, Arizona lawmakers have, introduced 19 bills aimed at making it harder to register and vote - the most of any state in the country, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice.

In total, Republican lawmakers in 43 states have put forth 253 bills with the goal of restricting registration and voting in the aftermath of the 2020 election, the Center found.

While most Republicans cite the need to ensure "election integrity" and prevent fraud (which is already exceedingly rare) to justify such legislation, Rep. John Kavanagh, the chair of the state House's Government and Elections Committee, took that argument a step further by saying that fewer people should vote.

"There's a fundamental difference between Democrats and Republicans," Kavanagh told CNN. "Democrats value as many people as possible voting, and they're willing to risk fraud. Republicans are more concerned about fraud, so we don't mind putting security measures in that won't let everybody vote - but everybody shouldn't be voting."

The bills include measures that would eliminate Arizona's permanent early voter list (which allows voters to sign up to receive a mail ballot every cycle), make it easier to remove voters from the list, further restrict already-limited third-party ballot collection, require voters to get their mail ballots notarized, mandate voters to return mail ballots in person, and require mail ballots be postmarked by the Thursday before Election Day.

"Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they're totally uninformed on the issues," Kavanagh further told CNN. "Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well."

As things stand, Arizona already has a strict voter ID law in place, votes on all paper ballots, conducts signature matching of mail ballots, requires ballots to arrive by Election Day, and carries out post-election audits.

Philadelphia ballots
A Philadelphia election worker processes mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 general election in the United States at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Research shows that expanding mail voting doesn't always lead to higher turnout

Kavanagh is misinformed, however, about the relationship between voting laws and voter fraud as well as voting laws and voter turnout.

Simply put, there is no evidence that higher voter turnout leads to a greater chance of voter fraud. The 2020 election saw over 66% of the US' voting-eligible population turn out to vote, the highest turnout since 1900, according to the US Elections Project.

2020 was also the most secure and transparent election in US history, experts concluded, with no evidence of widespread voter or election fraud, despite former President Donald Trump's claims otherwise.

And, contrary to Kavanagh's claim, expansive vote-by-mail options aren't shown to benefit Democrats over Republicans or even to necessarily increase turnout.

Researchers at Stanford University authored a new working paper analyzing the results of the 2020 election. They challenge the conventional wisdom embraced by both Republicans and Democrats that making it easier to vote and offering more voting options boosts voter turnout and, thus, benefits Democrats.

The Stanford researchers, however, concluded that the rise of "no-excuse absentee voting mobilized relatively few voters and had at most a muted partisan effect despite the historic pandemic."

In line with previous research on the matter, Stanford concluded that a voter's preexisting interest in voting is a far better predictor of whether they'll turn out to vote than whether their state has widespread no-excuse mail voting, especially in high-profile presidential elections like 2020.

"We argue that, in high-salience elections like 2020, there are probably very few marginal voters who base their decision to participate on the relative costs of one mode of voting over another," the authors wrote.

The researchers specifically examined data from Texas, which allowed only voters 65 and above to request to vote absentee without an excuse. While the rates at which 65-year-olds chose to vote absentee increased, they turned out to vote at virtually the same rate as 64-year-olds, with the greatest turnout increases being reported among people between 20 and 30 years old.

In other words, Stanford's research suggests that if someone is "uninterested in voting," as Kavanagh put it, the existence of a no-excuse mail voting, a permanent early voting list, or the lack of a ballot notarization requirement in their state isn't what will draw them to the ballot box.

"As we've shown, the major effect of expanding absentee voting is to change how people vote, not whether they vote," the authors concluded.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Heed this warnings if your kids want to buy Roblox stock and why health experts say the abandoned mask mandate in Texas is a really bad idea

    Alongside $1,400 stimulus checks and more unemployment benefits, the $1.9 trillion financial stimulus package passed in the Senate broadens the Child Tax Credit’s eligibility and makes the credit’s payouts more generous. ‘Only around 10% of Americans nationwide have been vaccinated, and many of the people at greatest risk have yet to receive a vaccine,’ says Barbara Alexander, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. Your kids want to buy Roblox stock?

  • Republicans Risk Disenfranchising Their Own Voters With New Suppression Laws

    Record turnout in the 2020 election helped send Joe Biden to the White House, so naturally, the Republican party is determined to make it harder for people to vote next time around. #Colbert #ALateShow #VoterSuppression

  • High school survivor recalls Japan's earthquake mega-disaster 10 years later

    CBS News' Lucy Craft lost contact with her son Kohei for days when Japan's 2011 earthquake and tsunami ravaged the region where he was going to school. She reports on what it was like for him and her family to live through the mega-disaster.

  • Dan Crenshaw slams ‘unhinged’ response to Texas lifting mask mandate

    Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, discusses the social media response to Texas’ mask mandate removal.

  • Hail, mudslides and snow: All in a day across California

    Wednesday, March 10, brought wild weather to wide swaths of California, from mudslides to heavy snow to funnel clouds to enough hail to turn roads white.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Final Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Maria Bakalova Eyes a Rare Oscar Win for Comedy, If She’s Nominated

    Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: […]

  • Anti-Trump Republican senators can fight GOP or help Biden fix America

    The seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump should leave behind the party of civil war and voter suppression and help Joe Biden repair America.

  • As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent

    In Arizona, a Republican state senator worried aloud that his party's proposed voter identification requirements might be too “cumbersome.” Duncan instead watched Monday's proceedings from a television in his office to protest. This is what amounts to dissent as Republican lawmakers push a wave of legislation through statehouses across the nation to make voting more difficult.

  • As GOP lawmakers look to pass new voting restrictions, some conservatives are pushing back

    There is rising unease among some conservatives about the increasing aggressiveness of Republicans in state legislatures to tighten election laws and erect obstacles to voting.

  • ‘White supremacist’ arrested by FBI must stay in jail until his trial, judge rules

    Paul Miller, who as the “Gypsy Crusader” amassed a large following on the social platform Telegram, was ordered detained after a federal magistrate Wednesday found him to be a danger to the community.

  • North Carolina governor vows to stymie GOP-driven election changes

    “Let's just get real about it: These laws are intended to discourage people from voting," Gov. Roy Cooper said.

  • Biden administration says it’s struggling for right message on immigration

    “I will certainly agree that we are trying to walk and chew gum at the same time,” said Ambassador Roberta Jacobson.

  • Pentagon tells Tucker Carlson it won't take advice from a talk-show host after he complained Biden is making military 'more feminine'

    The Pentagon says that Biden's defense secretary shares the "revulsion" that other military leaders have expressed in response to Carlson's comments.

  • Texas Rangers allowing 100% capacity at stadium for opening day

    After opening day, the Rangers will switch to a system where certain sections will allow for "distanced seating."

  • GOP Forced To Revive The Culture Wars Because Joe Biden Makes A Lousy Boogeyman

    President Biden's demeanor makes him a tough target for personal attacks by Republicans, and his success with vaccines and the American Rescue Plan has likewise made him hard to attack on policy. In the absence of a convenient boogeyman, the GOP has resorted to their time-honored strategy of dividing Americans over cultural issues, like the de-gendering of Mr. Potato Head. #Colbert #ALateShow #Monologue

  • Fact check: Sen. Ted Cruz's 2018 senatorial campaign mailers complied with FEC standards

    A 2018 claim that the Cruz campaign was trying to trick Texas voters with fundraising mailers resembling court summonses has recently gone viral.

  • Denmark suspending use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab is another dark cloud over a troubled vaccine

    The jab has already been faced with widespread hesitancy, trouble communicating its results, and unflattering comparisons to other shots.

  • NBA trade deadline 2021: Trail Blazers rumors, top trade targets

    Here's everything you need to know about the Blazers' plans ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.

  • Biden Got the Vaccine Rollout Humming, With Trump's Help

    WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden pledged last week to amass enough vaccine by late May to inoculate every adult in the United States, the pronouncement was greeted as a triumphant acceleration of a vaccination campaign that seemed to be faltering only weeks earlier. And it is true that production of two of the three federally authorized vaccines has sped up in part because of the demands and directives of the new president’s coronavirus team. But the announcement was also a triumph of another kind: public relations. Because Biden had tamped down expectations early, the quicker timetable for vaccine production conjured an image of a White House running on all cylinders and leaving its predecessor’s effort in the dust. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times A closer look at the ramp-up announced last week offers a more mixed picture, one in which the new administration expanded and bulked up a vaccine production effort whose key elements were in place when Biden took over for President Donald Trump. Both administrations deserve credit, although neither wants to grant much to the other. The Biden administration has taken two major steps that helped hasten vaccine production in the near term. Even before Biden was inaugurated, his aides determined that by invoking the Korean War-era Defense Production Act, the federal government could help Pfizer obtain the heavy machinery it needed to expand its plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Trump administration had repeatedly invoked that law, but its order for Pfizer only covered single-use supplies like plastic liners, not durable factory equipment. Crucially, Biden’s top aides drove another vaccine manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, to force a key subcontractor into round-the-clock operations so its vaccine could be bottled faster. That company had fallen behind on the production targets laid out in its federal contract. Only after Jeffrey D. Zients, the White House’s chief pandemic adviser, and Dr. David Kessler, who oversees the vaccine effort, demanded the company commit more resources did it publicly pledge to meet a crucial deadline in May. At a White House vaccine “summit” Wednesday afternoon, Biden will announce that he intends to secure an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine by the end of this year, with the goal of having enough on hand to vaccinate children and, if necessary, administer booster doses or reformulate the vaccine to combat emerging variants of the virus. At the same time, though, Biden benefited hugely from the waves of vaccine production that the Trump administration had set in motion. As both Pfizer and Moderna found their manufacturing footing, they were able to double and triple the outputs from their factories. Biden had been in office less than a month when Moderna announced that it could deliver 200 million doses by the end of May, a month earlier than scheduled, simply because it had become faster at production. Pfizer was able to shave off even more time, moving up the timetable to deliver its 200 million doses by a full two months, partly because of newfound efficiencies and partly because it was given credit for six doses per vial instead of five. All this enabled Biden to announce that his administration would have enough doses in hand by the end of May to cover all 257 million adults, two months earlier than he had promised just a few weeks earlier. His aides noted that on Sunday, the nation hit a daily record of 2.9 million shots, 3 1/2 times as many as were given on Inauguration Day. “Throughout our response, we’ve provided clear timelines based on the available, authorized vaccines,” said Kevin Munoz, a White House assistant press secretary. “We don’t plan to just meet these timelines, but rather to overperform them.” To Trump administration aides, the new president’s crowing rings off-key. Biden is proclaiming victory off his predecessor’s achievements while wrongly grumbling about a mess he says he inherited, they say. “They criticize what we did, but they are using our playbook every step of the way,” said Paul Mango, the Trump administration’s deputy chief of staff for health policy and a senior official in the crash vaccine development effort then known as Operation Warp Speed. He said Trump’s team oversaw the construction or expansion of nearly two dozen plants involved in vaccine production and invoked the Defense Production Act 18 times to ensure those factories had sufficient supplies. The Biden team is “maintaining a very nice trajectory,” Mango said. “But don’t criticize us to make yourselves look better.” Still, corporate, state and federal officials agree that Biden’s White House has been more active than his predecessor’s in trying to build up the nation’s vaccine stock. The new administration’s relationship with Pfizer is markedly better. Trump and his aides had accused the company of slow-walking its vaccine development to hurt Trump’s reelection bid. The company announced its vaccine was robustly effective on Nov. 9, nearly a week after Election Day, then filed its application for emergency use authorization on Nov. 20. Pfizer officials privately suggested that the Trump administration not only was wrongfully bad-mouthing the company but also had refused for months to invoke the Defense Production Act to order suppliers to prioritize Pfizer’s needs, as it did for the other vaccine developers under federal contract. Biden’s aides started talking to Pfizer executives about what the company needed to make more doses even before Inauguration Day. When Biden traveled to Michigan on Feb. 19 to visit Pfizer’s plant, Dr. Albert Bourla, the company’s chief executive, effusively praised the new administration as “a great ally,” saying officials had helped the company secure critical materials and equipment. The biggest piece of locking in enough doses to cover the nation’s adults before June was Johnson & Johnson. As recently as two weeks ago, Dr. Richard Nettles, Johnson & Johnson’s vice president for medical affairs in the United States, would say only that the company would supply 20 million doses by the end of March and 100 million doses by the end of June. That fell short of its contract for 37 million doses by the end of March and 87 million by the end of May. Reuters reported Tuesday that Johnson & Johnson had informed European Union officials that production problems might delay shipments, and Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said that he had heard similar warnings from the company. In the United States, the company’s biggest worry was getting the vaccine bottled by two subcontractors. That “fill-and-finish” work is divided between a plant in Michigan run by Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, or GRAM, and a plant run by Catalent in Bloomington, Indiana. The Biden team pushed Johnson & Johnson to order GRAM to move from normal business hours to 24/7 operations, one senior administration official said. Another federal official said Johnson & Johnson was largely on track but did “scale up a bit faster” under pressure. Officials also brokered an unusual partnership between Johnson & Johnson and a longtime competitor, Merck & Co. The Trump administration repeatedly explored using Merck’s plants to bolster vaccine production but never reached an agreement. Zients, the pandemic adviser, said Sunday that the new alliance had helped the Biden administration set its new May goal. In fact, though, Merck is likely to bottle only a few million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine by then, according to people familiar with its operation. The main benefit of the partnership will come later in the year, when Merck will have retooled a huge plant with the capacity to produce as many as 100 million doses of vaccine a month, they said. Beyond the nuts and bolts of production, Biden’s White House has pursued a starkly different messaging campaign than Trump’s: underpromise, and then try to overdeliver. Trump routinely boasted of imminent achievements, including a vaccine rollout before Election Day, only to fall short. By contrast, health experts complained, at least initially, that Biden was overly cautious. When the vaccine rollout began in December, Biden vowed that his administration would average 1 million shots a day during his first 100 days in office — enough to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of March. After less than a week in office, he raised the goal by 50%, to 1.5 million shots per day. The nation passed Biden’s initial target about a month ahead of schedule and is now averaging 2.17 million doses per day. Carefully calibrated goals “avoid losses,” said David Axelrod, the senior strategist for President Barack Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012. “Certainly they must have learned that lesson from watching Trump.” “Internally, you drive to the highest possible goal you can make. Externally, you set a floor that you are reasonably confident you can achieve,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company