GOP Arkansas gov. regrets signing law banning mask mandates

Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday he regrets signing a law banning local mask mandates, as COVID-19 cases quickly rise in his state.

Video Transcript

ASA HUTCHINSON: Well, I signed it at the time because our cases were at a very low point. I knew that it would be overridden by the legislature if I didn't sign it. And I was not supportive of-- I had already eliminated our statewide mask mandate.

And so you know, I signed it for those reasons that our cases were at a low point. Everything has changed now. And yes, in hindsight, I wish that had not become law, but it is the law. And the only chance we have is either to amend it, or, for the courts, to say that it has an unconstitutional foundation.

