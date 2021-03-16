GOP attorneys general question stimulus barring tax cuts

CUNEYT DIL
·2 min read

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican attorneys general from 21 states are questioning a provision in the $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue plan that bars states from using its funds to offset tax cuts.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday, they said the prohibition is “unclear, but potentially breathtaking” — airing concerns that any tax cut could be construed as taking advantage of the pandemic relief funds.

The attorneys general list over a dozen instances of states currently considering new tax credits or cuts that they believe could be jeopardized simply because of the relief funds.

“We ask that you confirm that the American Rescue Plan Act does not prohibit States from generally providing tax relief,” wrote the coalition, led by Georgia, Arizona and West Virginia.

The aid plan, approved by Congress in close party-line votes and signed by President Joe Biden last week, includes $195 billion for states, plus separate funds for local governments and schools.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden expects the relief funds to not go toward decreasing taxes.

“The original purpose of the state and local funding was to keep cops, firefighters, other essential employees at work and employed, and it wasn’t intended to cut taxes,” she said at a briefing.

The Treasury Department did not immediately return an email requesting comment.

In West Virginia, Republican Gov. Jim Justice has applauded Congress for passing a massive stimulus but railed against the provision amid his push to cut the state personal income tax.

“Congress may not micromanage a state’s fiscal policies in violation of anti-commandeering principles nor coerce a state into forfeiting one of its core constitutional functions in exchange for a large check from the federal government," Republican West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a statement.

Signing on to the letter were Arizona, Georgia, West Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Three Republican members of the U.S. Senate introduced a long-shot bill on Tuesday to eliminate the provision.

“If a state like Idaho wants to provide tax relief in the interest of economic recovery, and to help people return to earning their livelihoods, the American Rescue Plan says it will be financially punished by the federal government,” Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's whats happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe and the U.S.

    Use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was halted across much of Europe today, including in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.Why it matters: The suspensions followed reports that a small number of patients who received the vaccine experienced blood clots. But public health agencies, including the World Health Organization and the EU’s own medical arm, say there’s no indication that the blood clots were caused by the vaccine, or that the risks of giving the shot outweigh those of delaying it.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.AstraZeneca says that out of the 17 million people who have received the vaccine in the EU and U.K., the number experiencing such symptoms is actually lower than would be expected in the general population.Still, safety boards from the WHO and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will convene on Tuesday to discuss the situation.The state of play: The vaccine has been approved by the WHO and some 70 countries. Real-world data from the U.K., where the vaccine has been used most widely, suggests it's highly effective at preventing serious cases. No blood clotting concerns have been reported there.Driving the news: Denmark and Norway were first to suspend the shot last Thursday, and the EU’s most populous countries followed suit today, with leaders describing the suspensions as precautionary.French President Emmanuel Macron said distribution would be halted for 24 hours pending an EMA assessment.Some experts fear such moves risk increasing vaccine hesitancy and further slowing distribution at a dangerous time, given the ongoing vaccine shortages and fast-spreading variants.Indonesia cited the situation in Europe today in delaying its rollout, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassured Canadians that the vaccine was safe, and leaders in the U.K. defended the homegrown jab.The big picture: This is arguably the most important vaccine in the world in the near term. Around 3 billion doses have been reserved to date, and more than half are destined for developing countries.The vaccine is relatively affordable (it’s not being sold for a profit) and easy to transport and store compared to the Pfizer and Moderna shots.The COVAX initiative is sending AstraZeneca doses all over the world, often to countries that have no other source of vaccines.Yes, but: The rollout of the vaccine in Europe has been plagued by confusion, distrust and even animosity.AstraZeneca has delivered only half the doses it promised the EU, leading to anger and in one case an export ban.The doses that have arrived have been administered remarkably slowly due to hesitancy among the public — fueled in part by skeptical rhetoric from politicians like Macron — and delays in granting approval for people over 65.In the U.S., which ordered 300 million doses, the vaccine has still yet to be approved.AstraZeneca’s U.S. trial was paused for seven weeks last fall. Concerns about the company's trials intensified after it emerged that some British participants had been mistakenly given a half-strength dose (surprisingly, they had better results).The trial data is now at last being reviewed by independent monitors, and emergency authorization could come in about a month, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins told Reuters today.Collins said he wasn’t concerned about the reports of blood clots, adding, “There may be a bit of an overreaction to something that is unrelated to the vaccine itself.”For now, tens of millions of doses are sitting at a facility in Ohio, the NY Times reports.The White House has rejected requests to send them abroad — including, reportedly, from the European Union.Go deeper: Europe's new coronavirus spike is a warning to the U.S.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Powell to be ‘nonchalant’ in the face of rising bond yields

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will reaffirm his commitment to the central bank's current dovish monetary stance, former central bank economists said.

  • Leading Senate Dem says outlook bleak on immigration bills

    A leader of Senate Democrats' drive to help millions of immigrants become citizens cast severe doubt on its prospects Monday, as one of President Joe Biden's early priorities seemed in danger of running aground in a Congress his own party controls. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., underscored that immigration remains a complex problem for the two parties to tackle successfully, even with Donald Trump no longer in the White House. Republican demands to address the surge of young children and families at the Mexican border, plus a lack of needed support in both the House and Senate, were making passage of legislation unlikely, Durbin, his chamber's No. 2 Democratic leader, told reporters.

  • Joe Biden Shouldn’t Return to the Iran Deal

    Although President Biden has demanded that Iran reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action before it receives economic relief, he will probably soon start green-lighting billions of dollars in assistance and lifting sanctions. Tehran will undoubtedly remain in violation of the atomic accord and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), to which Iran is a signatory. Biden will do so for the same reason that Barack Obama repeatedly gave ground in negotiations with the Islamic Republic: fear of risking war or publicly conceding a nuke to the clerical regime. Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, who has an autarkist streak and despises the United States, has been ratcheting up the pressure. Tehran has increased the quantity and quality of its enriched uranium and started to construct and deploy advanced centrifuges faster than what the JCPOA allowed. The clerical regime is also preventing the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency from accessing Iran’s nuclear facilities, which is in violation of the NPT. And for the fourth time under the Biden administration, an Iran-guided Shiite militia has rocketed an American base in Iraq. The president responded to one of the attacks with a limited strike in Syria. Khamenei has been point-blank — more so than he often is when he wants to give himself wiggle room: “We have no sense of urgency, we are in no rush to see the United States return to the JCPOA; this has never been a concern for us. . . . What is our entirely reasonable demand is the lifting of sanctions; this is the usurped right of the Iranian nation.” Although senior officials in the administration are loath to say this publicly, they need the credible threat of U.S. military power and the pain of sanctions to drive the supreme leader back into negotiations. As punishing as sanctions had been for two and a half years under Donald Trump’s maximum-pressure campaign, they did not crack the fortitude and faith of Iran’s ruling elite. For Khamenei and his security forces, the decisive moment came in the winter of 2019 when they crushed nationwide, anti-regime protests, initially provoked by a rapid increase in fuel prices. By 2020, after using machine-gun fire against the poor, the supreme leader had overcome three years of increasingly severe demonstrations. In his mind, he’d overcome American provocations. Addicted to arms control, with a uranium clock ticking, dreading the thought of another conflict or Iranian-orchestrated violence against U.S. forces, President Biden is probably meditating most on this: How can his administration choreograph nuclear extortion as a mutual de-escalation that makes it seem Tehran has given something substantial for the billions of dollars that the White House will release? The Europeans, especially the French, have been similarly focused, serving as a middleman in an effort to resuscitate what they regard as a diplomatic triumph. Philosophically, the president is in a worse position than his former boss. President Obama was averse to the use of military and economic coercion, seeing “engagement,” especially Western commerce, as a catalyst for the clerical regime’s moderation. He certainly appeared to believe that if Washington were nicer, Tehran would reciprocate. The United States could make concession after concession in negotiations — about sunset clauses, the destruction of existing centrifuges, the development of more-powerful and easier-to-hide centrifuges, intrusive inspections, undisclosed nuclear activities, ballistic missiles, and regional aggression — and evolution could well prevent the worst-case scenarios, which Obama probably wasn’t in any case prepared to stop militarily. President Biden doesn’t appear that naïve. Since Obama’s nuclear outreach to Khamenei in 2012, we have seen the Islamic Republic’s official emissaries take the lead in the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of Sunni Syrians; undertake an assassination campaign against expatriate dissidents and try to bomb an opposition conference outside Paris, which many Americans attended; and savagely crush ordinary Iranians protesting. Some of Obama’s people who are now Biden’s people could wince when Iran’s depredations in Syria were paired with sanctions relief for the theocracy. Liberal internationalists, and the Biden administration may be the last gasp of this species, have a conscience. They are not blind to the problematic nature of the theory that the Islamic Republic would be on the cusp of Thermidor if it were not for “hardliners” in the United States. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has conceded that the JCPOA was far from what former secretary of state John Kerry maintained it was, an agreement that forever shut down all pathways to a bomb. If a follow-on agreement needs to be “longer, stronger, and broader,” then the JCPOA was, at best, a stepping-stone. If the administration is successful in selling a JCPOA 2.0 in Washington, the president will gain the support of congressional Democrats who opposed the deal in 2015, and he might even crack the Republican consensus, which, so far, has remained solidly against any U.S. return to the nuclear accord. Some Republicans, as in 2015, may want to find a diplomatic way to escape the American–Iranian confrontation, to see hope on the desert horizon even if it’s a mirage. But how President Biden takes another step with Tehran isn’t clear — unless the administration just intends to give way to Iranian demands, including lifting sanctions linked to terrorism, missile proliferation, and the depredations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, while using tough rhetoric to camouflage its retreat. To wit: Obama’s policy with a Senator Tom Cotton voiceover. Iran’s supreme leader certainly isn’t going to accept more restrictions on his industrial-size atomic aspirations after the United States lifts sanctions. Iranian Shiite imperialism and the nuclear-weapons program aren’t exercises that financially have made any sense; they do give satisfaction and security to religious revolutionaries who still have a cause. Blinken, who doesn’t have the kumbaya instincts and hubris of Kerry, may know this. President Trump never really tried to effect a containment policy against the Islamic Republic, where Washington doggedly tries to roll back the clerical regime’s influence throughout the Middle East, patiently aggravating the theocracy’s internal weaknesses. And he unwisely premised his sanctions regime on obtaining a new, more comprehensive, A-bomb-foreclosing agreement — a fantasy while Iran remains the Islamic Republic. But containment would draw redlines. Billions of dollars wouldn’t be transferred for a short, weak, and narrow nuclear deal. Mass slaughter and terrorism wouldn’t be rewarded. And the president of the United States could reply to the supreme leader: “I don’t need to return to the JCPOA, either.” In the Middle East’s endless hard-power contests, that would be a momentous next step. Reuel Marc Gerecht, a former Iranian-targets officer in the Central Intelligence Agency, is a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where Mark Dubowitz, sanctioned by Iran in 2019, is the CEO.

  • Members of 'The Squad' defend each other in clashes with moderate Democrats and the GOP. Here's a timeline of their friendship.

    Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib are considered among the most progressive lawmakers in Congress.

  • China approves another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

    China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding a fifth shot to its arsenal. Gao Fu, the head of China's CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that was approved by regulators last week for emergency use, the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Microbiology said in a statement Monday. It is the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved in China and the fourth to be given emergency use approval.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Senate Democrats plead with Biden to erase student debt with executive order

    Democrats in both chambers of Congress have been renewing calls for Biden to make student loan debt forgiveness a top priority.

  • John Oliver says Prince Andrew must be ‘really happy’ about Meghan and Harry interview

    TV host’s comments ahead of the royal couple’s marriage have resurfaced in the wake of their conversation with Oprah Winfrey

  • Tracking where Chiefs’ free agents sign

    Keep track of the Chiefs' players who are slated to become free agents and where they end up.

  • 7 jurors face new questioning in ex-officer's murder trial

    Jury selection for a former Minneapolis police officer's trial in George Floyd's death faced a possible setback Wednesday, as the judge prepared to recall seven jurors to see if they have been tainted by news of a $27 million settlement for the Floyd family. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill was to question the jurors by video ahead of ordinary jury selection. The move came at the request of former officer Derek Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, who called the timing of last week's announcement by city leaders in the middle of jury selection “profoundly disturbing" and “not fair.”

  • Ex-Covid tsar urges Donald Trump to tackle Republican vaccine hesitancy

    Adm Brett Giroir says Trump’s leadership ‘matters a great deal’Poll found 49% of Republican men would refuse vaccine Adm Brett Giroir: ‘The people who follow the former president are very committed to President Trump. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/EPA Donald Trump’s former coronavirus testing tsar has urged the former president to address Covid vaccine hesitancy among Republicans, even as the man who some say has assumed Trump’s platform and megaphone, the Fox News host Tucker Carlson, criticized vaccine outreach by the Biden administration. Several recent surveys have shown vaccine hesitancy is highest among Republican men. Public health experts are scrambling to respond. Speaking to CNN, Adm Brett Giroir, in charge of coronavirus testing in the Trump administration, asked the former president and former vice-president Mike Pence, who have both been vaccinated, “to actively encourage all of their followers to get the vaccine”. “We all have to get together and urge every American,” Giroir said. “The people who follow the former president are very committed to President Trump, and I think his leadership still matters a great deal.” Giroir also highlighted the Trump administration’s role in getting the vaccine made, with its Operation Warp Speed program. “This is something that the Trump administration developed under its time,” he said. Trump has encouraged followers to get vaccinated, recommending the step in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, but he has been more muted than the other living former presidents. In an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll last week, 49% of Republican men, 47% of Trump supporters and 41% of Republicans overall said they would not get a vaccine if one was available to them. In the survey, 11% of Democrats and 34% of independents said they would not get a vaccine. In a CBS News poll on Sunday, a majority of Republicans aged 65 and older said they had been vaccinated. Republicans under 45 were most likely to be vaccine hesitant. As of Tuesday, more than 71 million people in the US, or 21% of the population, had received a first vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Monday night, Carlson, host of one of the highest-rated shows on US cable news, demanded public health experts provide more information about vaccines. He also lectured such experts about how they are providing information about vaccines. “If you want them to take the vaccine, don’t berate them, don’t issue more commands, calm their fears by rationally explaining the benefits and risks of the vaccine,” Carlson said. His 18-minute segment included a video of the CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, explaining guidance for people who have been vaccinated. Carlson responded: “They lecture us like they’re our parents, which they are absolutely not.” Carlson’s career as a rightwing provocateur has had many slumps but he has seen a recent resurgence in support. In December, he said he was “strongly supportive” of vaccines – in a segment in which he also questioned the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines. The same month, Rupert Murdoch, Fox News’s owner, was vaccinated. “I would like to thank the key workers and the [UK National Health Service] staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible,” Murdoch said. “I strongly encourage people around the world to get the vaccine as it becomes available.”

  • Report: Dallas convention center will be used to house migrant teens

    To deal with the surge in unaccompanied minor migrants crossing the southern border, the Biden administration is planning on housing up to 3,000 teenagers at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, The Associated Press reports. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures, there is limited space at immigration facilities, and last month, a temporary tent facility was reopened in Carrizo Springs, Texas, to hold up to 700 teens. AP obtained a memo sent to the Dallas City Council on Monday that states the convention center will be used to house boys ages 15 to 17, for up to 90 days. The government could start placing teens there as early as this week, the memo says. In February, authorities encountered 9,457 unaccompanied minors crossing the border, the highest number since May 2019. The Border Patrol is only supposed to hold migrant children for up to three days, before transferring them to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, but because there are so many minors in custody, more are being detained for longer periods of time. The convention center is being described as a "decompression center," AP reports, and will take pressure off the Border Patrol facilities. "I am incredibly proud of the agents of the Border Patrol, who have been working around the clock in difficult circumstances to take care of children temporarily in our care," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. "Yet, as I have said many times, a Border Patrol facility is no place for a child." In a statement, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax said that "collective action is necessary, and we will do our best to support this humanitarian effort." More stories from theweek.comTrump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than InsleeCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTenet was robbed

  • Senate Confirms Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary

    The Senate voted 51–40 to confirm Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M.) as Secretary of the Interior on Monday evening. Nine senators were absent from the vote, and four Republicans — Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Susan Collins of Maine — sided with Democrats to approve Haaland’s confirmation. Haaland is the country’s first Native American cabinet secretary. Most Republicans voted against Haaland, in part due to her opposition to fracking. Haaland said she “wholeheartedly” opposed fracking or drilling on public lands, in a 2019 interview for The Guardian. “Representative Haaland’s policy views and lack of substantive answers during her confirmation hearing, in my opinion, disqualify her for this job,” Senator John Barrasso, the ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said on Thursday in remarks reported by CNN. However, the Energy Committee chairman Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) backed Haaland’s nomination. “I believe Deb Haaland will be a secretary of the Interior for every American and will vote to confirm her,” Manchin said in February. “While we do not agree on every issue, she reaffirmed her strong commitment to bipartisanship, addressing the diverse needs of our country and maintaining our nation’s energy independence.” Haaland acknowledged that fossil fuels would continue to remain viable for the foreseeable future in the U.S. “There’s no question that fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come.” Haaland said during her confirmation hearings. However, “our climate challenge must be addressed.”

  • AFL-CIO urges U.S. to block imports of solar products from China's Xinjiang

    The leader of the AFL-CIO, the largest U.S. labor federation, is calling on the Biden administration and Congress to stop imports of solar products from China's Xinjiang region over human rights concerns. In letters to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said there is "convincing evidence of systematic forced labor" in solar production in Xinjiang and he demanded "immediate focused action."

  • It’s Official: Michelle Young *AND* Katie Thurston Have Been Cast as Leads of ‘The Bachelorette’

    Here! For! This!

  • Team NZ accepts first challenge for next America's Cup

    Team New Zealand no sooner had retained the America’s Cup in the 36th Cup Match than it accepted the first challenge for the 37th Cup. Team New Zealand sails for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron which has formally accepted the new challenge. While the RNZYS didn’t reveal Wednesday who the challenger is, local reports have suggested it will be the Royal Yacht Squadron of Britain.

  • Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets U.S. submarine parts approval

    Taiwan's newly-appointed defence minister said on Wednesday it has strengthened deployments in the disputed South China Sea and that the United States has approved the export of sensitive technology to equip Taiwan's new submarine fleet. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months seeking to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty. Taiwan has vowed to defend itself.

  • Biden trade nominee Tai wins unanimous U.S. Senate backing in procedural vote

    Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, won unanimous support in a U.S. Senate procedural vote on Tuesday and appeared set for confirmation on Wednesday. The rare 98-0 vote on the motion to end debate on the nomination means Tai, 47, will easily win bipartisan confirmation. Plans for a Wednesday vote on her nomination were confirmed by a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

  • An early SpaceX engineer crawled inside an imploding rocket on a jet in midair to save the company

    SpaceX was down to its last rocket, which was flying aboard a C-17 jet over the Pacific. When it began to crumple, Zach Dunn dove in headfirst.