A GOP-backed auditing group in Maricopa County is burrowing through ballots in search of bamboo fibers and Chinese paper to prove a far-fetched theory votes were flown in from Asia

Cheryl Teh
·4 min read
maricopa county cyber ninjas
Contractors working for Cyber Ninjas, who was hired by the Arizona State Senate, examine and recount ballots from the 2020 general election at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on May 1, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Maricopa County ballot recount comes after two election audits found no evidence of widespread fraud. Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images

  • Workers at the Maricopa County recount are investigating an absurd theory that 40,000 Biden ballots were smuggled in from Asia.

  • They intend to check the fiber of ballots with UV lights and 5K cameras to check for bamboo.

  • The recount is partially funded by a lobbyist group, which raised over $1.5 million for the effort.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Maricopa County vote recount has taken a surprising turn, with UV lights and high-tech cameras being deployed as workers comb through ballots, checking for traces of bamboo fibers in the paper.

The reason? To investigate a new theory that 40,000 ballots for Joe Biden were flown in from Asia and smuggled into Arizona's polls.

John Brakey, the co-founder of a group called AUDIT (an acronym for Americans United for Democracy, Integrity, and Transparency in Elections), told CBS reporter Dennis Welch that "5K cameras" were being used to take snapshots of the ballots and examine the folds in the ballots.

The far-fetched theory rests on the idea that tracings of bamboo would prove that the ballots were created abroad, despite the fact that not all paper made from bamboo is milled in Asia, and in fact, there are several bamboo forests in the US.

Additionally, while bamboo pulp paper does exist in China, not all paper produced in China contains traces of bamboo as the country continues to have a thriving wood pulp and timber industry.

"There are accusations that 40,000 ballots were flown into Arizona and it was stuffed into the box, and it came from the southeast part of the world - Asia -and what they're doing is to find out if there's bamboo in the paper," said Brakey, who is also an assistant to former Arizona secretary of state Ken Bennett, who is fronting the audit as its spokesman.

Biden won the county by more than 45,000 votes.

However, Brakey - who claims that he has been investigating elections for at least 16 years - clarified that he did not believe the theory about the bamboo ballots.

"I don't believe any of that. We're just saying that this is part of the mystery that we want to un-gaslight people about, and this is a way to do it," he added in the interview with CBS.

Maricopa County and Brakey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

The bamboo theory first emerged in December

According to Slate, this bamboo ballot theory may have come from a man named Jovan Pulitzer, an individual who says he invented tech that can differentiate between real and forged ballots based on its ink and folds. Pulitzer claimed in December that there might be "detectable" bamboo particles in the ballot paper, which can be found via forensic analysis.

The ongoing recount of votes in Maricopa County has drawn criticism from both voting machine maker Dominion and the US Justice Department, after questions arose about the chain of custody and integrity of the ballots.

The Maricopa County audit is being run by Cyber Ninjas, a private firm based out of Florida that has been criticized for having no prior experience with handling election ballots. Doug Logan, its founder, is a "Stop the Steal" supporter who promoted several election conspiracy theories in favor of former President Donald Trump.

Cyber Ninjas has said it wanted the methods it uses to recount the votes to be kept secret, citing trade secrets and proprietary equipment.

Workers from Cyber Ninjas were seen leaving ballots unattended and laptop computers unlocked, The Post reported.

Bennett said in an interview with local radio station KJZZ.91.5 that the state senate audit of the Maricopa County ballots cost taxpayers around $150,000, but admitted during a press conference yesterday that private funds were also being used for the audit.

The Maricopa County recount is partially funded by a group called The America Project via an online fundraiser, which has at press time raised over $1.5 million.

The America Project is a section 501 (c) 4 not-for-profit organization. Non-profits classified as 501 (c) 4s have greater advocacy and lobbyist powers than 501 (c) 3s, and donations to them are not tax deductible. Other groups in this category include "super PACs," which can spend an unlimited amount of cash on political campaigns.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • US Justice Department worried about Arizona Senate recount

    The U.S. Department of Justice expressed concern Wednesday about ballot security and potential voter intimidation arising from the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate's unprecedented private recount of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County. In a letter to GOP Senate President Karen Fann, the head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said the Senate's farming out of 2.1 million ballots from the state's most populous county to a contractor may run afoul of federal law requiring ballots to remain in the control of elections officials for 22 months.

  • Arkansas governor said he doesn't think it's 'healthy' for GOP to consider ousting Liz Cheney over Trump criticism

    Asa Hutchinson defended Cheney after House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday some members voiced concerns about Cheney's "ability to carry out the job as conference chair."

  • DOJ sends letter detailing concerns over Arizona election audit

    The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division sent a letter to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann (R) on Wednesday detailing concerns it has over private contractors performing an audit of the November presidential election in Maricopa County. Last month, the GOP-controlled state Senate used subpoenas to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and private and public voter information. The Senate hired private contractors to conduct the audit, now underway in Phoenix, seeking a recount of all ballots and a review of the voting machines and voter information to search for evidence of potential fraud, The Arizona Republic reports. The main contractor is Cyber Ninjas, a cybersecurity firm based in Florida whose CEO spread "Stop the Steal" conspiracy theories ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Arizona Democratic Party and Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo filed a lawsuit to try to stop the audit, saying it lacked transparency and clear procedures on how to protect the ballots, and several civil rights organizations have asked the Justice Department to send federal monitors to Phoenix to oversee the audit. The letter from the Justice Department to Fann was sent by Pamela Karlan, the principal deputy assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division. She said the DOJ is concerned about reports that the ballots, voting machines, and voting information are not secure and at risk of being "lost, stolen, altered, compromised, or destroyed." Additionally, in its work plan, Cyber Ninjas told the Senate it will contact voters via phone and in person to "collect information on whether the individual voted in the election." This could be seen as voter intimidation, Karlan wrote, which is illegal. Karlan asked Fann to respond with "the steps that the Arizona Senate will take to ensure that violations of federal law do not occur" during the audit. Fann told The Arizona Republic the Senate's attorney is working on a response to Karlan. More stories from theweek.comPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiverAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike Lindell

  • Biden launches a fiery defense of his tax hikes: 'This is about making the average multimillionaire pay just a fair share'

    At times shouting and at times whispering, Biden lit into corporate executives, saying he won't "deprive" any of second homes or private jet travel.

  • Republicans promote pandemic relief they voted against

    Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said it pained her to vote against the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan.” Every Republican in Congress voted against the sweeping pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden signed into law three months ago. The Republicans' favorite provisions represent a tiny sliver of the massive law, which sent $1,400 checks to millions of Americans, extended unemployment benefits until September, increased the child tax credit, offered housing assistance for millions of low-income Americans and expanded health care coverage.

  • Right-wing think tank ordered to pay man hurt at rally $2.4M

    A federal judge has ordered a right-wing think tank led by white nationalist Richard Spencer to pay $2.4 million to an Ohio man severely injured during a white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally two years ago in Virginia. Bill Burke, of Athens, Ohio, says he was struck by a car driven by James Alex Fields Jr. — in a crash that killed counterprotester Heather Heyer — during the August 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

  • The DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike Lindell

    It looks like the Democratic National Committee is getting ready for a possible pillow fight in 2024. The DNC has "has quietly assembled a core team" that's looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, and not long after President Biden's inauguration, it "started gathering 'oppo' on over 20 Republican politicians and has identified 49 GOPers who could run," Politico reports. Evidently, they have their eye on a "wide range of people," not just the possible candidates you'd expect like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), but also "unconventional candidates" — like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. "DNC officials believe social media has made the barrier to entry lower for presidential candidates and that there will be a crowded field again if Trump doesn't run," Politico writes. Fox News host Tucker Carlson is also reportedly one of these "unconventional" candidates the DNC has identified. Lindell has been repeatedly pushing false allegations of voter fraud in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, and he's even claimed that former President Donald Trump "will be back in office in August." The pillow magnate "has told associates" that Trump "is encouraging him to run for governor of Minnesota" in 2022, Politico reported last year. Still, a 2024 presidential run by Lindell might appear unlikely, especially given the possibility that Trump himself seeks another term. But even if there's a small chance, it seems the DNC doesn't want to be asleep at the wheel. More stories from theweek.comPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiverAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket

  • Trump, other top Republicans back Stefanik to replace Cheney as GOP conference chair

    House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is calling for Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to take over the leadership role.

  • Toyota Corolla Cross vs. Kia Seltos

    There's no stopping the influx of crossover SUVs to the market. The Kia Seltos arrived in 2019 to replace the Soul. Based on the Hyundai Kona, the Seltos centers on styling, with its signature Tiger Nose grille and two-tone paint options. The Toyota Corolla Cross, on the other hand, is basically a raised Corolla. That means it possesses the solid quality of what was once the best-selling car in the world. Aside from that, the Corolla Cross brought a hybrid powertrain to the segment. So if you're looking for a crossover, and are torn between the Seltos and Corolla Cross, then read on to know more about each car. Kia Seltos (P1.098 to P1.505 million) The entry-level LX has a price tag of P1.908 million, the mid-level EX P1.198 million, and the top-spec SX trim P1.505 million. All Seltos cars are powered by a two-liter gasoline engine that's good for 147hp and 179Nm of torque. Meanwhile, gear changes are done by an infinitely variable transmission (IVT). The IVT system comes with a Drive Mode Select feature, allowing driver to choose between five different driving modes: Smart, Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Custom. Other features across the Seltos range are 17-inch alloy wheels, and the eight-inch touchscreen multimedia with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The EX and SX share LED daytime and taillights, while only the SX gets full LED headlamps and fog lights, and that two-tone paint option. Buyers can opt for a Starbright Yellow body and Black roof, or a Clear White/Black combo. Aside from automatic climate control and push-button start, the SX includes a host of safety features. These include airbags dotted around the cabin, electronic stability control, and downhill brake control and hill-start assist. Toyota Corolla Cross (P1.285 million and P1.650 million) A price difference of P365,000 separates the two Corolla Cross trims, with P1.285 million for the 1.8 G CVT, and P1.650 million for the 1.8 V Hybrid. The 1.8 G is powered a 1.8-liter gasoline engine that generates 138hp and 172Nm of torque. The 1.8 V Hybrid pairs the same engine with a 53kW electric motor, which adds 71hp and 163Nm. Both cars share a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). A six-way power adjustable driver's seat is found inside the Corolla Cross G, and a 6.8-inch touchscreen for Apple and Android. In contrast, the Hybrid features an eight-way power driver's seat and a bigger touchscreen. This car illuminates the road with LED headlights, and automatically swishes the wipers when rain hits the windscreen. The Corolla Cross Hybrid comes with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), a suite of driver assistance technologies. TSS includes Automatic High Beam, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Despite not having TSS, the base model still comes with Vehicle Stability Control and Hill-Start Assist. ASEAN NCAP safety tests rate the Corolla Cross a five-star car. Standard safety features on both models include anti-lock brakes, a rearview camera, and seatbelts all around. Both models also have clearance sensors, but the Hybrid has more with six (two front, four rear), as opposed to the base’s two (rear only). Corolla Cross units wear four standard colors: Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Metal Stream Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl Mica (which costs an extra P15,000). Verdict There's a lot going for the Corolla Cross. The Japanese crossover packs more features and safety, especially for the base model. These qualities justify the car's higher price and more conservative looks, compared to the Korean car. The famous Toyota hybrid powertrain will also appease folks who want to lessen their fuel expenses and carbon-dioxide emissions. Photos from Toyota and Kia Also read: TMP offers sanitation package, discounts at dealerships until May 15 Kia PH expands dealership network with new Cainta showroom

  • Deion Sanders: HBCU players were neglected and rejected in the NFL draft

    The 2021 NFL draft did not include a single player from a Historically Black College and University. Deion Sanders is not happy about that. Sanders, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who now coaches at an HBCU, Jackson State, wrote on Instagram that “our kids are being NEGLECTED & REJECTED.” “I witnessed a multitude of [more]

  • NC should no longer count mail-in ballots delivered after Election Day, Republicans say

    “I’ve never had an issue I’ve been confronted with more than mail-in ballots,” a longtime Republican lawmaker said. “It was continuous.”

  • TJ Osborne Says He's 'Hurt' After Tenn. Lawmakers Block Measure to Honor Him as Gay Country Music Star

    "I wish I could say this didn't hurt, but it does," TJ Osborne wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story post

  • Judge puts hold on ruling voiding U.S. moratorium on evicting renters

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Wednesday threw out the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's nationwide moratorium on evictions but agreed to put a temporary hold on her ruling as the government seeks to reverse the decision on appeal. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said that although there was "no doubt" Congress intended to empower the CDC to combat COVID-19 through a range of measures such as quarantines, a moratorium on residential evictions was not among them. The Justice Department sought an emergency order to put Friedrichs's decision on hold, arguing "evictions exacerbate the spread of COVID-19, which has already killed more than half a million Americans, and the harm to the public that would result from unchecked evictions cannot be undone."

  • Disneyland Introduced a New Ticket Pricing System With a Tiered Structure; Here's What You Need to Know

    Disneyland reopened to the public on April 30, but with a few ground rules. Until further notice, only California residents in groups no larger than three households can visit, but even when this qualifier lifts, all guests will be required to have valid tickets for the days they choose to head to the park, according to a new ticketing system.

  • As United weighs outsourcing catering, U.S. lawmakers demand new curbs on federal aid

    A group of U.S. lawmakers is demanding that airlines refrain from outsourcing jobs if they want to be eligible for a third round of federal payroll aid, after learning that United Airlines has sought bids to outsource catering work at five airports. Around two dozen members of U.S. Congress made the request to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, according to letters released by Unite Here, the union representing more than 2,500 workers whose jobs are at risk under United's proposal. Chicago-based United has received $7.7 billion in two COVID-19 relief deals, known as payroll support programs (PSP), to help the airline industry weather the pandemic and protect jobs.

  • 2nd 19-year-old arrested in stray bullet shooting death of mom of 2

    A third person is now in custody in connection to a deadly stray bullet shooting that left a mother of two dead in Queens.

  • Moreland's 2-run HR backs Irvin gem as A's top Blue Jays 4-1

    Cole Irvin stepped into Oakland's rotation when experienced starter Mike Fiers went down, determined to prove he could more than handle such responsibility — Fiers has pitched a pair of no-hitters, after all. “He's not a seat warmer anymore,” manager Bob Melvin said.

  • Detroit Tigers projected to take Vanderbilt SP Kumar Rocker with 3rd pick in 2021 MLB draft

    The Detroit Tigers have the third pick in the MLB draft this season. Could Kumar Rocker bet headed to Motown?

  • Batteries Are Key to Winning the EV Race Against China

    May.05 -- Dan Yergin of IHS Markit says batteries are the key to winning the EV race against China for the Biden administration.

  • Meghan McCain Rips ‘Sausagefest’ GOP for Choosing ‘Cheeto Jesus’ Over Liz Cheney

    ABC NewsThe View’s Meghan McCain on Wednesday went off on the Republican Party for pushing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) out of a leadership position over her anti-Trump stance, calling the GOP a “sausagefest of MAGA” that has rallied around a “Cheeto Jesus.”As one of only 10 Republican House members to vote to impeach Donald Trump for inciting January’s Capitol insurrection, Cheney has been completely marginalized within the GOP. And after she initially survived one attempt to oust her from her leadership role, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) abandoned her this week, telling a Fox News host he “lost confidence” in Cheney all while moving to replace her with pro-Trump Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.The View’s resident conservative host didn’t buy that McCarthy was “caught on a hot mic” when he told a Fox News host off-air on Tuesday that Cheney has “real problems” and that he’s “had it with her.”“That was done intentionally,” McCain declared, adding, “What’s happening is, it’s clear—I’ll be a little crass—they’re shivving her for her going on television multiple times and saying the election wasn’t stolen, and refusing to debase herself to Cheeto Jesus!”The message being sent by Republicans, McCain continued, is that “women like me and Liz Cheney,” who “refuse to bend the knee” to Trump, have no place in the party any longer.“We’re worthless! We’re not worth fighting for to keep. It’s Kafkaesque to spin this any other way,” she fumed.The GOP is going to continue to lose college-educated women like herself, the conservative pundit declared, jeopardizing the party in future elections.“Go ahead in this sausagefest of MAGA up on Capitol Hill,” McCain raged. “Pull her out and put another woman in who will do anything you want for President Trump. The election wasn’t stolen. He’s Jesus. It’s only Trumpism. See where this lands us in midterms. I’m absolutely furious!”The other woman McCain referenced was Rep. Stefanik, a steadfast Trump supporter who was one of the Republicans to vote against certifying Biden’s electoral victory after the Capitol riots.Shortly before The View hit the air on Wednesday, Punchbowl reported that both McCarthy and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the top two Republicans in the House, cleared the field to remove Cheney over her criticism of Trump’s continued lies about his election loss.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.