GOP Candidate Blake Masters Torched By Ex-Classmates: He's A 'Dangerous Politician'

Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters has been fiercely rebuked in an open letter penned by his former teachers and classmates and other alumni at his school.

The Donald Trump-backed Masters “will lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path” if he wins election in November, the alumni of Green Fields Country Day School in Tuscon warned in the letter shared by the Arizona Mirror on Thursday.

“He peddles extremist ideology — attacking veterans, calling abortion ‘demonic,’ being endorsed by Neo-Nazis, blaming gun violence on ‘Black people, frankly,’ and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” they wrote.

Masters is now “barely recognizable” from his time at the school, the letter that was signed by 75 people continued, recalling he was “kind.”

“We are deeply grieved to see the Blake we knew for two decades become the dangerous politician he is today,” they added. “We cannot sit idly by while his dishonesty, his selfishness, and his hateful, divisive rhetoric become the voice of Arizona in the U. S. Senate.”

Read the full open letter here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...