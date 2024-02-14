GOP candidate enters race for open west metro congressional seat

Republican businessman Jamie Page has entered the race for Minnesota's Third Congressional District seat currently held by DFL U.S. Rep Dean Phillips, who is running for president and not seeking re-election.

Page, who created the video greeting card company RexVid, spoke in broad terms in a news release and on his website, saying that he values "family, faith, community and country" and that he will focus on "revitalizing the economy, bolstering public safety, and strengthening our national border."

He described himself as a "fiscal and social conservative" and said he will be "championing visionary leadership for a thriving community."

Although he has not held elective office, Page's news release said, "His career nurturing startups and leading transformative corporate projects equips him with an intimate understanding of the district's nuanced needs and growth potential."

Page, 56, was born in Robbinsdale and grew up in Bismarck, N.D. He lives in Plymouth. He earned a bachelor's degree from North Dakota State University and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas.

No big-name Republican candidate has entered the race yet. Page joins Quentin Wittrock and Blaize Harty in seeking the GOP nomination.

On the DFL side, Democratic National Committee member Ron Harris and state Sen. Kelly Morrison of Deephaven are in the race.