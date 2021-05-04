GOP candidate in Newsom recall race campaigns with giant grizzly bear, calling for ‘big beastly changes’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Place
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Republican John Cox is campaigning for governor of California with a large grizzly bear as his mascot&lt;/p&gt; (John Cox)

Republican John Cox is campaigning for governor of California with a large grizzly bear as his mascot

(John Cox)

Republicans have started jumping into the expected recall election for governor of California, and it’s already a circus. On Tuesday, GOP candidate John Cox released his new campaign ad, featuring a 1,000-lb grizzly bear.

“We need big, beastly changes in Sacramento. I’ll make them,” Mr Cox says in the video.

But the bear isn’t just in the ad. The Republican is visiting six cities on a campaign bus tour, and he appears to be taking the animal with him to each stop.

“We’re gonna have to be tough as beasts to go against the special interests, the interest groups that have really run California for so long,” Mr Cox said at a press conference on Tuesday, as his enormous mascot sat on the gravel behind him.

A bus in the background also bore a large picture of the bear, along with the words, “Meet the Beast”.

California’s current governor, the Democrat Gavin Newsom, is facing a vigorous effort by Republicans to unseat him in a recall election. Last month, GOP petitioners gathered more than enough signatures to put the recall measure on the ballot this fall. California voters will then get to vote on whether to remove Mr Newsom, and, if so, who to replace him with.

Mr Cox previously ran against Mr Newsom in the 2018 gubernatorial election, in which the Democrat beat him by almost 25 points.

In his new campaign ad, Mr Cox frames the new race as a choice between a “beauty” – Mr Newsom, who a parrot calls “pretty boy” – and “the nicest, smartest beast in California, John Cox”.

But as Mr Cox continues to strain his “beast” metaphor, some worry about the literal beast he’s been dragging around with him.

“People, I don’t believe this is ethical treatment of animals,” one Twitter user commented under a video of Mr Cox’s press conference with the bear.

“Somebody help that bear,” another wrote.

“Is this even humane?” someone else asked. “This is such a horrible stunt.”

Mr Cox’s campaign has not yet answered The Independent’s questions about the bear’s treatment.

Read More

Santorum's comments on Native Americans don't quiet critics

Biden unveils target of 70% of Americans vaccinated by 4 July – what then for the remaining 30%?

White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him

Recommended Stories

  • Clean megaprojects divide surprise group: environmentalists

    As President Joe Biden's administration plans to fight climate change by weaning the nation off fossil fuels, these large-scale renewable energy projects are the source of conflict within a seemingly unlikely group: environmentalists. America's patchwork of environmental and conservation groups — encompassing players such as public lands advocates, animal welfare proponents and hunting organizations — have disparate opinions about new renewable energy infrastructure and its trade-offs.

  • Law & Order Criminal Attorney Drama For the Defense Gets Series Order

    Law & Order fans are used to seeing how the District Attorney’s office goes about taking down criminals. Now, for a change, they’re going to get a seat at the defense table. The franchise’s latest iteration, titled Law & Order: For the Defense, will follow the attorneys of a criminal defense firm, NBC announced Monday. […]

  • Political animal: California governor hopeful greets voters with 1,000lb bear

    The bear didn’t endorse John Cox, who lost the last governor’s race by 24 points, unless not eating him counts as support A bear sits behind California Republican John Cox as he speaks during a campaign rally at Miller regional park on Tuesday in Sacramento. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The businessman John Cox lost California’s last governor’s race to Gavin Newsom by 24 points. Now he’s back, and this time, he’s got a bear. As Newsom faces a recall election, the Republican has launched a new campaign against him, attempting to portray the well-groomed governor as a “beauty” and himself as a “beast”. To drive home this message, he has employed some nonhuman staff, including an enormous bear – an apparent homage to the California flag. The bear appeared at a press event on Tuesday in Sacramento. The campaign had hyped the moment by promising the 1,000lb creature as a “special guest”. As part of his Meet the Beast Bus Tour, Cox appeared at a podium in front of a vehicle emblazoned with his face next to that of a ferocious-looking bear. In reality, however, the animal appeared fairly uninterested in politics, lumbering around a few feet behind Cox before flopping on to the ground, panting heavily. It did not offer an endorsement, unless not eating the candidate counts as support. John Cox greets the bear, which did not offer an endorsement. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A handler occasionally fed the bear while Cox – who uses Twitter as @BeastJohnCox – took questions from reporters, decrying Newsom as a “pretty boy politician”. He said the bear was there to help him get his message out, and also addressed the animal’s welfare: “We made sure that everything about this bear is taken care of in the utmost.” Cox is gunning for a recall election expected to take place in the autumn after Newsom opponents gathered enough signatures to force a vote. The beast is one of an unusual collection of contenders, who also include Caitlyn Jenner, a former Facebook executive, and a billboard model. The bear is not the only animal Cox has pressed into service. In a campaign ad titled “Meet the BEAST”, a macaw repeatedly mocks Newsom as a “pretty boy” as it wolf-whistles. “We chose pretty over accomplished,” a voiceover warns Californians of Newsom, who grew up with dyslexia, launched a wine business, became the mayor of San Francisco, rose to lieutenant governor and won the 2018 governor’s race with nearly 62% of the vote – though he does have slicked-back hair. Images of the bird are interspersed with shots of a bear thundering through the forest, suggesting Cox would do the same in the halls of the capitol. This video still from the new campaign ad released by John Cox. Photograph: AP At the press conference, however, the docile bear appeared far less likely to bring about significant legislative change. Cox noted that it had been raised in captivity, meaning its “mother didn’t have an opportunity to teach it how to fish”. “If it were out in the wild, it would die very quickly,” he said.

  • Lily James opens up about “totally radical” new show The Pursuit of Love

    "There's a lot of stuff that feels so deeply important and brave to tell."

  • If we want to save the planet, things shouldn’t go back to ‘normal’

    Our fight for the environment could depend on giving up some of our everyday behaviours and our shorter-term ideologies

  • Oil Prices Hit 7-Week High On Demand Optimism

    Oil prices jumped to a seven-week high as markets are pricing in higher demand expectations

  • Bill and Melinda Gates: A life in pictures

    Images of the couple, who set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, after they announce their divorce.

  • Visualising Elon Musk’s vast wealth and net worth in four charts

    The sky-rocketing net worth of the Neuralink, SpaceX and Tesla boss has risen 8-fold during the pandemic

  • Brazilian broker XP to expand banking services as quarterly profit soars

    XP has attracted Brazilians seeking higher returns as benchmark interest rate in the country fell to a record low. Adjusted net income rose 104% to 846 million reais ($155.6 million) in the quarter ended March 31, also helped by a tight leash on costs, XP said. "We had the best quarter in our history, and we will reinvest 100% of the result in our growth," Chief Financial Officer Bruno Constantino said in a statement.

  • Taco night is going to get more expensive for Americans this summer as corn prices skyrocket

    Tortillas will be in short supply as increased demand for corn, labor shortages, and droughts make the commodity increasingly valuable.

  • Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies in SC now offer walk-in access for COVID-19 vaccines

    There are 121 of the pharmacies in South Carolina, according to Walmart.

  • Another Congressional representative has weighed into the race for Fort Worth mayor

    U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey threw his support behind Deborah Peoples for Fort Worth mayor Monday.

  • Girl puts protesters in their place after they compare masks to slavery outside her school

    Protesters claim Covid does not exist and say tragedy unfolding in India is fake

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Pregnant Elizabeth Holmes appears in court for first time in a year

    A pregnant Elizabeth Holmes appeared in court for the first time in more than a year as part of the pre-trial proceedings regarding her indictment for fraud. Ms Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani are facing charges relating to their roles in the Theranos scandal — a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors, and a separate scheme to defraud doctors and patients. In March, Ms Holmes’ trial was postponed by six weeks due to her surprise pregnancy announcement.

  • As flyers slowly return, airlines are dealing with a surge in unruly passengers

    The Federal Aviation Administration said it's received around 1,300 reports of disruptive passengers since February.

  • At its heart, the legal spat between Apple and 'Fortnite' maker Epic Games is about whether or not the iPhone is a computer

    Apple and "Fortnite" maker Epic Games have just begun a massive legal battle over how the iPhone and iPad App Store works.

  • Violent arrest of elderly woman with dementia has ‘accelerated’ her condition, daughter says

    ‘I think they need to go to jail,’ daughter Allisa Swartz says of officers involved in disturbing arrest of dementia patient

  • Josh Hawley has no regrets about his MAGA fist pump ahead of the Capitol riot

    The Missouri senator said it was a “slur” to paint all Trump supporters in Washington DC on 6 January as rioters