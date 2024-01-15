GOP candidate Ryan Binkley spent lots of time in Iowa but didn't garner support in polls

Texas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley held the third-most events in Iowa of any of the Republican presidential candidates in the lead-up to the caucuses but was never able to break away in the polls.

He earned 0% in the the August, October and December Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Polls, jumping to just 1% in the January poll. Binkley also never qualified for any of the presidential debates sponsored by the Republican National Committee.

While in Iowa, he campaigned on reducing the national debt and health care costs, implementing immigration and border security policies, and inspiring a national ethic of community service.

Republican presidential candidate businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley

Binkley wrote in a Jan. 10, 2024, opinion piece for the Des Moines Register that "I know people want change. I know we want leaders who will restore our faith in God, freedom and each other. That is why I’m still running for president."

He said in June 2023 he hoped for a top four finish in the Iowa Caucuses, but his campaign said in the final days before Jan. 15 that Binkley expected to finish in the top five.

He held 134 scheduled public events in Iowa, according to the Des Moines Register's Candidate Tracker. His campaign claimed Binkley completed a "Full Grassley" tour on Nov. 10, 2023 — what's known as visiting all of Iowa's 99 counties, as coined by longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The Austin American-Statesman reported in January that Binkley spent more than $6.3 million of his own money on his campaign as of September 2023. He leads a mergers and acquisitions and business advisory group as well as Create Church in Texas.

