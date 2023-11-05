GOP Candidate Said She Was Attacked By BLM, But A New Report Suggests a Different and Wilder Story



STAFFORD, VA - SEPTEMBER 01: Flanked by VA Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera, left, and VA delegate Tara Durant, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford, VA, on September 01, 2022.

Virginia State Rep. Tara Durant has always told a straightforward narrative about why she ran for office. She says in June of 2020, she and her daughter were accosted by an “angry mob” of Black Lives Matter activists, who surrounded their vehicle and “assaulted their car.”

Durant, who is now running for state senate against Democrat Joel Griffin, says that she called the police who told her there was nothing they could do. “I got in politics a few years ago because, as many of you know my story, that my personal safety of my daughter and me were threatened,” said Durant during a campaign event. “That has been the key issue in my campaign because we saw what became of the “defund the police” movement.”

Read more

The 911 call obtained by the Huffington Post is even wilder. In the call, Durant threatened to hit protesters with her car. According to the Huffington Post, one person did get on the hood of her car, but it was a 13-year-old child who wasn’t affiliated with the protest and was in fact, reprimanded by protesters.

According to the Huffington Post, Durant then tried to bring charges against two teenagers for “assaulting” her car, but they were thrown out since one of the people wasn’t even at the protest. The other protester was found not guilty.

Durant’s campaign did not respond to the Root’s request for comment by the time of publication. But with the election only a few days away, this news certainly can’t have been a welcome surprise for them.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.