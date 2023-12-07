GOP candidates face off in 4th presidential debate
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Four qualifying presidential candidates faced each other again, but the GOP’s lead contender was nowhere near the debate stage. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy faced off at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. “We've been preparing for days and days. We've had an entire team here working on all the research for weeks,” said debate moderator Elizabeth Vargas. She points out it's one of the candidates’ final chances to pitch themselves to a national audience before January’s Iowa caucus. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports. Dec. 6, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/4th-gop-debate-airs-tonight/