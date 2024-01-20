GOP candidates make final push in New Hampshire

This is a joint project between Nexstar Media Group and Syracuse University.

CONCORD, NH (NEXSTAR) – The presidential primaries in New Hampshire have reached the final stretch.

Election night is Tuesday, and candidates on both sides of the aisle are trying to reach all the voters they can, get while taking shots at their party’s front runners.

GOP candidate Nikki Haley started her Friday with a series of diner stops. New Hampshire’s Governor, Chris Sununu, is backing her over former President Trump.

“She is a strong conservative that has a strong likeability factor that Trump can’t match,” said Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.)

Republican Candidate Ron DeSantis also called out the former president at his rally Friday afternoon in Nashua, NH.

“Donald Trump is running for his issues,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla). “Who do the Democrats want to run against? They want to run against Trump.”

DeSantis has traveled back and forth between New Hampshire and South Carolina. A PAC supportive of him has cut back on spending on TV ads, indicating he may be struggling.

The struggle is also real for Congressman Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who is running in the Democratic presidential primary. He is trailing President Joe Biden by a large number.

“You can propel me to make this a legitimate competition,” Phillips told an audience at his rally in Hanover, NH on Thursday. “I asked the President publicly to pass the torch. He had implied he would, and he didn’t.”

President Biden has skipped New Hampshire because there was a scheduling dispute. The president wanted South Carolina to go first. Voters will be able to vote for him by writing his name in.

Benjamin Schiller is a senior Broadcast and Digital Journalism student at Syracuse University and has interned for CNN and MSNBC.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.