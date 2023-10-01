GOP candidates take the stage at CA GOP Convention
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Tim Scott, and Vivek Ramaswamy spoke at the California GOP Convention to argue why they feel they are the right fit for the presidency.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Tim Scott, and Vivek Ramaswamy spoke at the California GOP Convention to argue why they feel they are the right fit for the presidency.
Donald Trump's would-be Republican rivals squandered precious time on stage indulging in a cacophony of crosstalk.
Vivek Ramaswamy is on TikTok now, thanks to Jake Paul. In the week since he joined the platform, Ramaswamy has amassed about 33,000 followers, secured an endorsement from one of the most polarizing creators in YouTube history and attempted to establish himself as the millennial politician who's cool enough to use TikTok but anti-woke enough to appeal to the right. Ramaswamy's TikTok presence diametrically opposes his previous stances on social media and young voters.
Bautista recorded 33 saves in 56 appearances for the AL East champion Orioles this season.
Ray Davis had one of the best single-game performances in Kentucky history.
Nearly 60% off right now, this one-size-fits-all top is adored by 7,700+ shoppers.
Hot Wheels turned a 1987 Porsche 944 into an off-road-ready shooting brake, and it's offering it as a built-to-order diecast car.
During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.
Several Roomba robot vacuum and mop combo devices are on sale. You can save up to $200 at Wellbots right now thanks to some discount codes.
The late Democrat broke gender barriers again and again. But it was how she used her power that mattered most.
Black, who won an Oscar for the film, explains to Yahoo Entertainment the challenge of writing the key scene: "No one's going to play Dianne better than Dianne."
Anya Taylor-Joy has sparked discussion after footage showed her speaking Spanish to Jenna Ortega and Rosalía. The post ‘Don’t let other people tell you what you are and what you’re not’: Anya Taylor-Joy speaking Spanish stirs discussion on TikTok appeared first on In The Know.
Yahoo News takes a look back at the senior California senator’s celebrated life.
The US Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear two cases that could transform how social media companies police their content.
Spooky season is here and we're thriving.
There's one particular luggage brand that pilots and flight attendants love — and right now, its best sellers are on sale on Amazon.
Amazon shoppers are obsessed: 'Perfect for work and so comfortable.' Save nearly 40%!
Save money and energy with this genius dryer vent-cleaning kit that's loved by over 13,000 shoppers.
Who knew there was a storage solution for all of your extra, unused hangers?
Nourish your hair, skin and lashes with this natural, vitamin-rich oil — 60% off at Amazon.
Stock up on these cozy fits! The post These sweater dresses under $50 from Nordstrom Rack are cute and comfy appeared first on In The Know.