GOP candidates talk about issues in race for Illinois attorney general

Three candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for Illinois attorney general in the June 28 primary election.

We asked each candidate three questions to learn more about who they are and where they stand on key issues affecting the state. Here are their responses.

David Shestokas

Dave Shestoka

Age: 70

City of residence: Orland Park

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Bradley University, studied comparative legal systems at Trinity University, Dublin Ireland, and earned a Juris Doctorate from The John Marshall Law School

Work experience: arbitrator, Will County Courthouse; hearing officer, Chicago Board of Election Commissioners; Former assistant Cook County state's attorney; represented former President Donald Trump before electoral boards in Western Pennsylvania; Amicus Polinae; author of three books: "Constitutional Sound Bites," "Capsulas Informatives Constitucionales," and "Creating the Declaration of Independence;" host of radio show and podcast, "Constitutional Sound Bites"

Organizations and memberships: National Republican Lawyers Association; senior fellow, Illinois Conservative Union; political advisor, Heartland Institute; National Republican Senatorial Committee; First World Congress of Lithuanian Lawyers; associate member, Polish American Congress;

Political experience: Illinois State Central Committee for Ballot Integrity

With gun violence at alarmingly high levels in communities across the state, what criminal justice reforms would you seek and support as top priorities and why?

The issue is enforcement. The Attorney General, pursuant to the Illinois Constitution, Attorney General Act and Supreme Court opinions, has authority to prosecute crimes when the local prosecutors fail to do so. To paraphrase new Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares: “When the local prosecutors fail to prosecute crimes, the Office of the Attorney General will.” As a former Cook County prosecutor I was involved in over 400 felony prosecutions and 10,000+ misdemeanor cases. The next time either of my opponents are involved in criminal prosecution will be the first.

The “reform” is to enforce existing laws, not to use prosecutorial discretion to illegally rewrite law to impose “proportionality”. Each case must address the allegations, facts, law and individual defendant. The demography of victim or defendant should have no bearing upon prosecutorial decisions. Even handed and effective enforcement addresses violence by legally removing those who do violence from our streets.

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade, would you support the Illinois Reproductive Health Acts and other laws passed in Illinois that give women the ability to seek abortions?

The Office of the Attorney General is not a legislative office, but a law enforcement office. The Attorney General has no role in legislation or its final executive approval (i.e. the governor’s signature). If I could amend the Illinois Constitution I would make the AG “non-partisan”. As Attorney General I would be charged with enforcing laws duly passed by the legislature pursuant to the authority of the Illinois and United States Constitutions. I would do my duty as the oath of the office requires. As the Attorney General I would contribute expertise to the legislative process in areas related to law enforcement and public safety related to the duties of the office.

How will you work to support the rights of transgender people in Illinois?

As the Illinois Attorney General my work will be devoted to supporting the rights of all citizens in the State of Illinois. In the recent past the attitude of the Attorney General office has been to defend the government at all costs when citizens act to vindicate their statutory or constitutional rights. The new default position of the Attorney General will be investigate the claims and seek a resolution through negotiation, not litigation. This position of the office applies equally to all citizens, including transgender.

Steve Kim

Steve Kim

Age: 52

City of Residence: Deerfield

Education: Loyola University of Chicago, Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctorate

Work Experience: RKF Global, Of Counsel; Augustus Global Ventures, managing director

Political experience: Commissioner, Illinois Human Rights Commission; Illinois Supreme Court Rules Committee member, Northfield Township trustee; Chairman, Sen. Mark Kirk Asian American Advisory Council; member of Sen. Kirk's Small Business Advisory Council; chairman, Treasurer Dan Rutherford's Performance Audit Committee;

U.S. State Department Overseas Security Advisory Council, Basra Iraq; Republican Presidential Delegate; member, Illinois Republican National Committee Platform Committee; and member, Lake County Reform and Accountability Commission

Family: Wife—Misuk, Son—Lincoln, 11

With gun violence at alarmingly high levels in communities across the state, what criminal justice reforms would you seek and support as top priorities and why?

First and foremost, Governor Pritzker and Attorney General Raoul decided to play politics with public safety when they advocated for the SAFE-T act, providing no cash bail among other poor policy choices that put criminals back on the streets. I believe we need to roll back that bill and empower our State's Attorneys to do their jobs, prosecuting violent crime and seeking sentences that will keep our streets safe. Second, we need to partner with each of our State's Attorneys, and hold those who are not doing their jobs accountable. As I've spoken with law enforcement across the state, I hear often about cases that are brought to the State's Attorney's office that are bungled our outright not pursued. That is a travesty and it's making our streets less safe.

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade, would you support the Illinois Reproductive Health Acts and other laws passed in Illinois that give women the ability to seek abortions?

As Attorney General, my role is to enforce the laws of this state, not to legislate. I believe in the rule of law, and pledge to support that as Attorney General. That's why I will make fighting crime and corruption my top priority in the Attorney General's office. I've seen what happens in places that lose faith in their public safety. Society crumbles. I am determined to not let that happen in this state that I love.

How will you work to support the rights of transgender people in Illinois?

As a commissioner on the Illinois Human Rights Commission, I've adjudicated hundreds of civil liberties cases, and have always put the rights of those who come before the commission first. I will do the same as Attorney General, putting the civil liberties of every Illinoisan first.

Thomas DeVore

Declined to answer the questionnaire.

The winner of the June 28 GOP primary election will face incumbent Democrat Attorney General Kwame Raoul in November.

