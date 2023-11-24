If GOP cared about kids, they'd ban assault weapons, not transgender health care | Letters

Wisconsin Republican legislators passed legislation making it illegal for parents (and medical professionals) to provide health care for their transgender children, “Bill bans minor gender treatment,” Sept. 29 (Gov. Tony Evers said he will veto the measure).

They say they’re doing it to protect kids. But if they really wanted to protect our youth, they’d address the leading cause of death among American children – gun violence. Instead, the GOP supports and passes legislation to allow people to buy as many guns as they want, including assault weapons. At the same time, many Republicans have supported anti-vaccine bills based on their belief that only parents, and not the government, should manage the health care of their children.

This blatant hypocrisy is enough to give any parent whiplash.

Of course, Wisconsin Republican legislators also want politicians to decide what women can and can’t do with their own bodies, as well as to determine what teachers can and can’t teach in their classrooms, or regulate which books kids are allowed to read in our schools. And of course, they’ve rigged our maps in order to decide which politicians will represent us.

What I want to know from Republicans is this: Are the only rights and freedoms we supposedly have in Wisconsin the ones you decide we can have?

Jill J. Morin, Wauwatosa

