A GOP chair called Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a 'witch.' She says that's throwing 'gas on this fire.'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kelly McLaughlin
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduces Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks about health care at Beech Woods Recreation Center October 16, 2020 in Southfield, Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pictured on October 16, 2020, in Southfield, Michigan. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded being called a witch by Michigan GOP Chairman Ron Weiser, calling the comments "dangerous" and saying people need to "bring down the heat."

"It's just really a sad moment in America where people who are leading are treated with such disrespect in this dangerous moment where we've seen threats come to those of use in office and a plot to kidnap and kill me,"she told CNN on Wednesday.

"They're continuing to throw gas on this fire," she continued. "And it is dangerous, it's unacceptable and I've been, for almost a year now, calling on people to bring down the heat."

Weiser had called Whitmer, the state's Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, and state Attorney General Dana Nessel the "three witches" at a political event at the North Oakland Republic Club on Thursday.

He said local republican candidates should make sure "they are ready for the burning at the stake" in future elections.

He later apologized, calling his comment a "flippant analogy."

"In an increasingly vitriolic political environment, we should all do better to treat each other with respect, myself included. I fell short of that the other night," he said. "While I will always fight for the people and policies I believe in, I pledge to be part of a respectful political dialogue going forward."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' (D) statewide mask mandate on Wednesday by ruling against multiple emergency declarations made during the pandemic, AP reports.State of play: The court ruled that the governor overstepped his powers by issuing multiple emergency declarations for the pandemic, lasting longer than 60 days, without approval from the state legislature. The ruling invalidates the current mask mandate in the state, which was set to expire next Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Evers issued the mandate in early February, almost immediately after the state legislature voted to repeal his previous order.He said last month that his efforts to implement coronavirus restrictions to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the legislature's vote.The backdrop: Coronavirus cases are ticking up in the U.S. again, as some states relax restrictions amid rising vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky pleaded Americans on Monday to not let up on public health measures. Go deeper: Biden urges governors to reinstate mask mandatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • House investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

    After former President Donald Trump ignored his advice to ramp up the procurement of coronavirus supplies before the United States was overwhelmed by the pandemic, former White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro reportedly took it upon himself to get the job done. While some government officials, including Dr. Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency, have spoken admirably about how seriously Navarro took the pandemic, the House subcommittee on the coronavirus outbreak is concerned by his process, The Washington Post reports. The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), alleges Navarro and other senior White House officials pursued "a haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement in which senior White House officials steered contracts to particular companies without adequate diligence or competition." One of those companies was Phlow, which was incorporated in January 2020 and had never manufactured drugs before. After a push from Navarro, BARDA awarded the firm with a $354 million contract, plus $458 million in options. A letter from the subcommittee explains Navarro was first introduced to Phlow's eventual CEO in November 2019, and the Post reports the company had "won Navarro's favor by making the argument that the United States was too dependent on Chinese manufacturing — a big concern" of his. House investigators reportedly also obtained documents which reveal retired Gen. Jack Keane, a Trump ally, touted the company AirBoss, for which he was a paid consultant, to Navarro on March 22. That led to an immediate conversation between Airboss' brass and White House officials, the Post reports. The next day, the company reportedly submitted a $96.4 million proposal, and Navarro's team reportedly pressured the Federal Emergency Management Agency to finalize an updated version of the contract within a week. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church AmericaCOVID-19 was 3rd leading cause of death in 2020, early CDC data shows

  • AOC: $2.25 Trillion Biden Infrastructure Plan ‘Not Nearly Enough’

    The Biden administration’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending package set to be unveiled on Wednesday is “not nearly enough,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) wrote on Twitter. “The important context here is that it’s $2.25T spread out over 10 years,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “For context, the COVID package was $1.9T for this year alone, with some provisions lasting 2 years. Needs to be way bigger.” Other progressive lawmakers agreed that the infrastructure plan needs to be bigger. Representative Debbie Dingell (D., Mich.) and Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) proposed spending by $10 trillion over the next decade to improve American infrastructure while fighting climate change, in a bill dubbed the Thrive Act. “We need a bold infrastructure plan that meets the scale of the intersecting crises we face,” Markey wrote on Twitter. “The THRIVE Act would invest $10 trillion to building back greener with justice for Black and Brown communities at the very heart of our work.” Dingell touted the package as a “bold” plan. “We’ve got to be intentional and intersectional as we implement legislation to create millions of good paying labor jobs, combat climate change, and codify racial equality in our communities,” Dingell said on Wednesday. The current Biden administration plan allocates $600 billion for rebuilding transportation infrastructure, $174 billion in investment in electric vehicles, $200 billion for climate-friendly housing infrastructure, and $300 billion for domestic manufacturing. Some funding is geared toward projects unrelated to infrastructure, such as $400 billion for home care for the elderly and disabled.

  • Trump calls Birx "a proven liar" and says Fauci "flip-flops" after CNN interview

    Former President Trump unleashed on his former White House coronavirus task force members Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx Monday, a day after they opened up to CNN on the pressures of working in his administration.What he's saying: In a lengthy statement, Trump made a series baseless claims against the respected career scientists — accusing them of being "self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations, which I fortunately almost always overturned."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Dr. Birx is a proven liar with very little credibility left," he said of his White House coronavirus response coordinator."Many of her recommendations were viewed as 'pseudo-science' and Dr. Fauci would also talk negatively about her and, in fact, would ask not to be in the same room with her. "He also made inaccurate claims about lockdowns and states that "followed her lead."Trump called Fauci the "king of 'flip-flops," saying he moved the goalposts "to make himself look as good as possible," commenting that the NIAID director said "we didn't need to wear masks, then a few months later he said we needed to wear masks, and now, two or three of them." He also took a dig at Fauci for his first pitch at the Washington Nationals game last year, saying he "couldn't throw a baseball even close to home plate."For the record: Birx has never been accused of "pseudo-science," but another Trump administration coronavirus task force member has — radiologist Scott Atlas, for reportedly peddling an unfounded "herd immunity" theory.Birx also was famously captured squirming in her chair as Trump during a White House task force briefing when he falsely claimed that disinfectants may be used to treat COVID-19. He later said he was being sarcastic.Fauci has previously addressed the issue of wearing masks, noting that "very early on in the pandemic" health officials did not recommend wearing face coverings amid concerns about shortages in hospitals. But it "became clear" that cloth masks also worked, so that alleviated those concerns, he told ABC.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Why QAnon Is So Bummed to See the Suez Ship Go Free

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDid you know that everyone’s favorite Suez Canal-blocking ship is now the subject of a QAnon conspiracy? The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer lay out why the adrenochrome set is convinced that the stuck ship’s cargo is full of trafficked children on the latest episode of our Fever Dreams podcast (Hint: it has to do with Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service code name—you guessed it, EVERGREEN.)Speaking of Hillary conspiracies, Suebsaeng and Sommer discuss why the right just can’t seem to come up with a good Joe Biden conspiracy to smear the new president: Trump’s base seems more interested in reverting to their old hatreds of Clinton and Barack Obama. (As Suebsaeng points out, Biden quite simply is not Black or a woman, and so doesn’t inspire the same level of vitriol from the hardcore racist, misogynistic Trumpites.)Meanwhile, there’s a tug-of-war going on between those in the Trump administration who want the former president to receive “credit” for the COVID vaccine drive and the right-wing anti-government, anti-vaxx diehards who refuse to believe that their emperor-god actually wants them to get the shot. The tussle is crystallized in Trump’s former HHS staffer Michael Caputo, a “really brash, incredibly Trumpy longtime Republican operative” who has taken it upon himself to proselytize for the vaccine in biker bars among the “MAGA Sons of Anarchy”—and who’s running into a lot of resistance.Keep an eye out for the Fever Dreams interview with The Daily Beast’s own Kelly Weill, who walks our hosts through the crazy cast of lawyers and faux-lawyers who have sprung up to defend the Capitol rioters and anti-masker businesses—one of them quotes from Lord of the Rings, another has never actually passed the bar because he thinks it’s a British conspiracy.What It’s Like When MAGA Nation Wants to Kill You for Your MovieAnd most importantly, we learn about Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ supervillain origin story, how Texas National Guard troops faced a hostage situation with Pizzagate overtones, and how Will Sommer is singlehandedly responsible for bringing the phrase “soy boy” out of the internet swamp into the national spotlight.Subscribe on your preferred podcast player to enjoy new episodes every Wednesday. If you’d like to follow our hosts on Twitter, they’re at @willsommer and at @swin24. Come say hi, or share some requests.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ivanka Trump's flagship policy program slammed by government auditors

    She touted more rigorous standards for women's empowerment, but USAID delivered the opposite.

  • Ken Burns: People are making lots of money off ‘the big lie’ of US election fraud

    Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, said in a new interview that former President Donald Trump and his allies have damaged the country by promoting the "big lie" of widespread election fraud — and worse yet, they've made money off of it.

  • Texas court to hear appeal from woman sentenced to prison for voting while ineligible

    Crystal Mason was sentenced to five years in prison for voting while inadvertently ineligible in 2016 Crystal Mason said she did not know she was ineligible to vote in 2016. Photograph: Ed Pilkington/The Guardian Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter. Texas’ highest criminal appeals court said Wednesday it would hear an appeal from a Texas woman who was sentenced to five years in prison for voting while inadvertently ineligible in 2016. The case has attracted national attention because of the severity of the sentence and the woman, Crystal Mason, said she did not know she was ineligible to vote at the time. Many saw the severe sentence as an obvious effort to intimidate Black voters. The case also comes amid an aggressive effort by Texas prosecutors, including attorney general Ken Paxton, to prosecute even election crimes. Mason was serving on supervised release – which is similar to probation – for a federal felony conviction at the time, and Texas prohibits people with felony convictions from voting until they have completed their sentences entirely. Officials overseeing Mason’s supervised release testified at her trial that they never informed her she was ineligible to vote. An appeals court in Fort Worth upheld Mason’s conviction last year, saying “the fact that she did not know she was legally ineligible to vote was irrelevant to her prosecution”. The Texas court of criminal appeals, the highest criminal appellate court in Texas, said Wednesday it would hear the case. “I am so thankful that the Texas court of criminal appeals has decided to hear my case,” Mason said in a text message to the Guardian on Wednesday morning. “I am continuing to trust God through this process. And I firmly believe that they will make the right decision and overturn this unjust conviction.” Mason did not pay much attention to politics in 2016, but voted on election day because her mother pushed her to do so. Pollworkers could not find her name in the list of registered voters when she showed up to vote, and offered her a provisional ballot, which they said would count if it turned out she was eligible. Mason filled out the provisional ballot, which includes a small-print affidavit affirming eligibility, and left. Because Mason was in fact ineligible to vote, election officials never counted her ballot. Even though Mason’s ballot was rejected, she was arrested months later and charged with illegal voting. The decision to charge Mason with illegal voting, a felony, was unusual. Between 2014 and 2019, there were 12,668 provisional ballots cast in Tarrant county, where Mason lives. Even though more than 11,000 of them were rejected, Mason appears to be the only one who was singled out and prosecuted for a crime. The case upended Mason’s life. Once she was convicted of illegal voting, a federal judge revoked her supervised release and sent her back to federal prison for several months in late 2018. She currently remains out of prison on an appeal bond in her state case. During that time, her teenage daughter was responsible for running her household and her family nearly lost their home to foreclosure. During an appellate hearing last year, Mason’s lawyers argued that Mason had not technically voted because her ballot was rejected. Federal law entitles voters to access a provisional ballot when they show up at the polls and there is a question about their eligibility – exactly what happened in Mason’s case. Texas law also criminalizes illegal voting in cases where someone “knows” they are not eligible to vote; Mason’s lawyers argued that prosecutors failed to prove Mason knew she was ineligible. The Cato Institute, a libertarian thinktank, filed a brief in support of Mason in December saying “this case provides a regrettable example of expanding a statute with criminal penalties to punish behavior that was simply an honest mistake”. Prosecutors pointed to the fact that Mason signed a provisional ballot affidavit and testimony from a poll worker who said he instructed Mason to read it before signing. “We are thrilled with the court’s decision to hear Crystal Mason’s appeal. Her conviction and the sentence she received were grave injustices,” said Sophia Lin Lakin, deputy director of the ACLU’s voting rights project, which is helping represent Mason. One of the key witnesses in the case was a high school student who assisted Mason when she voted in 2016. The student, who was also Mason’s neighbor, told HuffPost in 2019 he was actually aware Mason was ineligible to vote, but forgot when she showed up at the polls.

  • Iowa Dem Rita Hart Gives Up Contested House Race

    Democrat Rita Hart on Wednesday announced she would no longer contest the results of her race against Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, calling off a House investigation into the election that she had requested. Hart said in a statement Wednesday that she had asked the House Administration Committee to discontinue its investigation after discussions with people regarding the future of the probe. “Since Election Day, and throughout this entire process, my mission has been about ensuring the voices of Iowans who followed the law are not silenced,” she wrote. “I am saddened that some Iowans’ votes will not count through no fault of their own. The work of ensuring it does not happen again will continue beyond this campaign.” Running to represent the people of #IA02 in the U.S. House of Representatives has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I could not have done it without all of you. Read my statement from today here: pic.twitter.com/ustS72pWsq — Rita Hart (@RitaHartIA) March 31, 2021 A recount in November named Miller-Meeks the winner, by six votes out of 400,000 votes cast. Though Miller-Meeks is serving as the district’s representative, Hart had requested that the House overturn the result, alleging that 22 legally cast ballots were not counted during the initial November canvass and subsequent recount.

  • After suing Fox News for $1.6 billion, Dominion says it could file lawsuits against other media outlets and even Trump

    Dominion Voting Systems could sue other media outlets beyond Fox News, as well as individual Fox personalities, its attorney Tom Clare told Axios.

  • Under pressure, some Ga. corporate leaders slam voting bill

    Some of Georgia's most prominent corporate leaders on Wednesday began to more forcefully criticize the state's sweeping new election law, acknowledging concerns of civil rights activists who say the measure targets non-white voters and threatens the democratic process. The chief executives of Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola pivoted from earlier, more equivocal statements and called the law “unacceptable," opening an unusual rift with Republican leaders who championed the legislation and typically enjoy a cozy relationship with the state's business community. Civil rights activists blamed influential executives for not helping spike the new law that's become a focal point in the nationwide, partisan fight over voting rights, and there is rising pressure nationally on corporate titans to defend voting rights more explicitly and oppose Republican efforts in states that could follow Georgia’s lead.

  • NY Prosecutors Subpoenaed Trump Organization CFO’s Personal Bank Records

    New York State prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have subpoenaed the personal bank records of the company’s chief financial officer and are investigating gifts he and his family received from Trump, according to a new report. According to the New York Times, Manhattan prosecutors have turned their attention toward Allen Weisselberg, who has overseen the company’s finances for decades. Sources told the Times prosecutors working for Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. seem to be working to gain Weisselberg’s cooperation in their investigation into whether Trump and the company falsely manipulated property values to receive loans and tax benefits. Though Weisselberg has not been accused of wrongdoing, if prosecutors were to discover any possible illegal activity through a review of his personal finances, they could then use that information to push him to cooperate with the investigation. Prosecutors are also looking to obtain another round of internal documents from the Trump Organization, including general ledgers from a number of its more than two dozen properties that the company did not turn over last year, according to the report. They have subpoenaed records from banks where Trump or the Trump Organization had accounts, such as JPMorgan Chase and Capital One, as well. The developments come after the district attorney’s office obtained Trump’s tax records and other underlying financial documents in February after the Supreme Court ruled against the former president’s efforts to block Vance from receiving the financial information. Trump has previously denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation a politically motivated “fishing expedition.” The probe is still investigating allegations that the Trump Organization played a role in doling out illegal hush-money payments in 2016 to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump. Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating campaign-finance laws in handing out the payments, which he said were made “at the direction of and with the knowledge of” Trump during his run for president in 2016. Cohen later testified to Congress that Weisselberg was aware of the payments and even helped create a plan to mask the reimbursements. The federal prosecutors who charged Cohen did not accuse Weisselberg of wrongdoing, however.

  • Gov Kemp: 'Outrageous' what the left is saying about Georgia election law, 'hypocrisy rampant'

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on facing progressive backlash over election reform and lifting remaining coronavirus restrictions.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will ban coronavirus 'vaccine passports' in the state

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would block Florida businesses from requiring vaccine passports as President Biden pushes for a national program.

  • Federal charges leveled against man in Everglades shooting

    A Florida man who opened fire with an AK-47 rifle on officers inside Everglades National Park is facing federal charges, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Acting U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez said in a news release that 37-year-old Drew Curtis Sikes of Palmetto Bay is charged with attempting to kill a U.S. officer and with a weapons crime. A criminal complaint filed in Miami federal court says officers on Sunday responded initially to a call about an altercation between Sikes and his wife in the Mahogany Hammock section of the sprawling park.

  • Downtown Minneapolis loses first large employer in years

    Portico Benefit Services is leaving downtown Minneapolis and relocating to Edina. Why it matters: Downtown Minneapolis and its restaurants and retailers need all the workers they can keep as companies move to hybrid work models that will reduce the daily headcount in the city. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: Sources tell Axios that Portico, a benefits provider for employees of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, is leaving 60,000 square feet in RSM Plaza on Nicollet Mall. Portico is leasing 25,000 square feet in the 7700 France building, which recently underwent a major renovation. The size difference in the two leases is further proof that companies need less space in a post-pandemic world. "We found an alternative location that will allow for additional flexibility as we move to a more agile, hybrid work environment for the future," Portico CFO/COO Stacy Kruse said in an emailed statement. Context: Portico is the first sizable company to leave downtown for the suburbs since TCF Financial departed in 2015 for Plymouth.It's not clear exactly how many employees Portico has downtown, but the number is likely in the hundreds based on the space.What we don't know: Exactly why Portico made the decision, other than that its lease was up. The intrigue: The Minneapolis Downtown Council last summer warned that downtown could lose as many as 10,000 jobs due to public safety concerns and the City Council's talk of defunding police. "I think we will hear of more," Downtown Council President Steve Cramer told Axios. "But it will be a lot less than we were fearful of."This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Putin's spies are getting sloppy: 'America isn't sending a guy to your house to kill you with a hammer, but the Russians will,' NATO official says

    Bulgaria has arrested "The Resident," and five others in an alleged spy ring targeting NATO defense officials.

  • Former NY police officer blasts convicted cop killer reportedly sitting on police reform panel

    Nassau County Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President James McDermott says Richard Rivera, who reportedly murdered off-duty officer and dad-of-four Robert Walsh in 1981, should step down from the police reform panel.

  • A Fox News weatherman corrected host Pete Hegseth about the origin of Lil Nas X's satan-themed shoes

    "Fox & Friends" host Pete Hegseth condemned Nike for the shoes, but MSCHF, a novelty merch company, is actually behind the modified Air Max 97's.

  • Australian MP resigns after sending lewd messages to sex worker from parliament floor

    An Australian MP under police investigation for rape resigned from New South Wales parliament on Wednesday after it was claimed he exchanged lewd images and messages with his alleged victim from the floor of parliament. The Australian government has been shaken by a string of incidents that have seen political figures in Australia accused of inappropriate behaviour or sexual violence against women. Last week, Michael Johnsen took a leave of absence after an opposition MP old state parliament that an unnamed government MP was accused of raping a sex worker in 2019. NSW Police then confirmed they were investigating an alleged sexual assault against a woman in the Blue Mountains in September 2019. Mr Johnsen, who was an MP for the National Party, issued a statement later that night saying he was innocent but would fully cooperate with police. Earlier this week, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported Mr Johnsen had allegedly offered the same woman A$1,000 (£552) to have sex with him in his Parliament House office, and exchanged lewd texts with her and sent her a video while sitting in parliament while it was in session. Yesterday/WEDS he resigned. The leader of his party, John Barilaro, said he welcomed the news. “Yesterday... I told Mr Johnsen his position as a Member of Parliament was untenable and called for his resignation," he said in a statement. The government of Scott Morrison is under growing pressure as the sex abuse scandal engulfs his parliament and triggers a public reckoning over toxic masculinity. Andrew Laming, a Federal MP who is a member of Queensland’s combined Liberal-National Party, is also currently under police investigation, for taking a photograph of a woman from behind when she bent over in her workplace. Mr Laming has also been accused of a number of other incidents of harassment but has not been suspended by his party. He has admitted to taking the photograph and apologised for harassing two women online.