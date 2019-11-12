Mulvaney Drops Lawsuit Over House Subpoena: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- Americans will get their first look at witnesses’ testimony against President Donald Trump when the House Intelligence Committee holds public impeachment hearings this week.

The hearings will begin Wednesday with William Taylor, the current top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and State Department official George Kent.

Here are the latest developments:

Mulvaney Drops Lawsuit Over House Subpoena (11:29 a.m.)

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney reversed himself and said he won’t go to court to block a House of Representatives subpoena for him to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

Mulvaney informed the court Tuesday that he won’t pursue his own lawsuit. On Monday, he said he would sue after withdrawing his request to join a suit filed by Charles Kupperman, the former deputy to then-National Security Advisor John Bolton. Kupperman is asking a court to decide whether he should obey Congress or the White House, which has told people not to cooperate with the investigation.

Mulvaney “does not intend to pursue litigation” over the subpoena, he said in the filing Tuesday morning. Instead, he said, he’ll “rely on the direction of the president” not to cooperate with the impeachment hearings.

Schiff to Announce More Witnesses This Week (10:26 a.m.)

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said he’ll announce additional witnesses for the public hearing this week, as well as the three who are set to testify on Wednesday and Friday.

In a memo on hearing procedures sent to House members, Schiff reiterated that he won’t allow lawmakers to use the sessions to pursue the “sham investigations” that Trump is accused of pressuring Ukraine to conduct.

“Nor will the committee facilitate any efforts by President Trump or his allies to threaten, intimidate, or retaliate against the whistle-blower” whose complaint led to the investigation, Schiff’s memo said. -- Billy House

GOP Circulates Talking Points Before Hearing (8:30 a.m.)

Republicans staffers on the House Intelligence Committee have distributed an 18-page memo to GOP committee members describing what they call “key points of evidence from the Democrats’ closed-door ‘impeachment inquiry’.”

“Democrats allege that President Trump jeopardized U.S. national security by pressuring Ukraine to initiate politically-motivated investigations that could interfere in U.S. domestic politics,” according to the memo. “The evidence, however, does not support this allegation.”

The talking points argue that Intelligence Committee’s Democratic chairman, Adam Schiff, has broken the promises of Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Trump would be treated with “fairness.” The memo outlines four pieces of evidence party members are encouraged to argue are “fatal” to the Democratic allegations:

The July 25 summary of the call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “shows no conditionality or evidence of pressure.”Both Zelenskiy and Trump have said there was no pressure on the call.The Ukraine government was not aware of a hold on U.S. security assistance at the time of the July 25 call.Trump met with Zelenskiy, although not in the Oval Office, and U.S. security assistance flowed to Ukraine in September 2019 -- both of which occurred without Ukraine investigating Trump’s political rivals.

“Simply put, the evidence gathered to date does not support the Democratic allegation that President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the President’s political rivals for his benefit in the 2020 presidential campaign,” according to the memo. “The evidence gathered does not establish an impeachable offense.” -- Billy House

Key Events

