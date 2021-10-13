GOP Congressional Hopeful’s Defense Of Kyrie Irving Goes Awry

A Republican candidate for Congress self-owned with a hot take on Kyrie Irving’s benching by the Brooklyn Nets because he is not vaccinated from COVID-19.

Lavern Spicer, who is running for a district in southeast Florida, was ridiculed and faced accusations of false equivalency following this exchange on Twitter:

Critics noted the differing ways in which HIV and COVID-19 are transmitted and suggested Spicer should be the one who returns to school.

Sweetheart, YOU ARE THE ONE COMPARING IT TO AN AIRBORNE VIRUS…I hope the big letters help because you don’t even understand your own self-owns… — barely a spec 🏳️‍🌈 (@barely_a_spec) October 12, 2021

I pray for the people who educated you...I know they embarrassed https://t.co/GQh0MHTyyc — So_a_king 🤌🏿 (@solomonmissouri) October 12, 2021

I believe that might be the point.



Since Covid *does* spread via droplet transmission (say when people are in close quarters breathing on each other playing basketball) is it really comparable to something which can’t spread in the same way? — Actually malicious, no actual malice (@apark2453) October 13, 2021

Worst take in the entire history of takes... https://t.co/epYmc5NXDl — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 13, 2021

You might be the one that needs to go back to school then and learn about “false equivalencies”. — ᑭᗩᑌᒪ ᕼ.🐝 (@GTThrashFan) October 12, 2021

Find the smartest person you know. Ask them to explain what you did wrong here. Then ask them to explain it in another way, perhaps with pictures. Then think about it. Keep comping back to it. It’ll click eventually. I believe in you. — Page Kay (@toomanyknots) October 13, 2021

Y’all know the saying dumb as bricks. https://t.co/C4G0sirG05 — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 12, 2021

You clearly missed the sarcasm. The fact that HIV isn’t aerosolized and Covid is was his EXACT POINT. YOU might want to increase your understanding of how that affects disease transmission. Thanks for playing. 😉 — KBG (@kglick65) October 13, 2021

Y’all please look at this self own 😂😂 https://t.co/1MR09eEUML — Rahne Jones (@rahne_jones) October 12, 2021

Went right over her head.SMDH — TLW (@indycowboys) October 12, 2021

Tell us you don't know what an airborne disease is without telling us you don't know what an airborne disease is. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) October 12, 2021

One of the best self-own I've ever seen lmao — Père Nöel (@PeereNoeel) October 13, 2021

Might be a good idea for you to take that advice. First, to learn about what sarcasm is and how to use it. Second, to take some logic courses. That way you don’t make these illogical comparisons that lead everyone to find out that you have no idea what sarcasm is. — Annoyed (@notablywhelmed) October 12, 2021

