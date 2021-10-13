GOP Congressional Hopeful’s Defense Of Kyrie Irving Goes Awry

Lee Moran
·2 min read
A Republican candidate for Congress self-owned with a hot take on Kyrie Irving’s benching by the Brooklyn Nets because he is not vaccinated from COVID-19.

Lavern Spicer, who is running for a district in southeast Florida, was ridiculed and faced accusations of false equivalency following this exchange on Twitter:

Critics noted the differing ways in which HIV and COVID-19 are transmitted and suggested Spicer should be the one who returns to school.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

